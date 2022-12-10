ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPLC TV

Cancer patient surprised with wedding of her dreams at hospital

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A woman battling Stage 4 colon cancer finally got the wedding of her dreams, but the venue may have been a little unconventional. After four years together, Norina and Ray Navarro knew their next step would be down the aisle. It’s a love story so strong that not even cancer could break it.
