News Channel Nebraska
Three Kearney High School teachers were honored by the Down Syndrome Advocates in Action
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Three Kearney High School teachers were honored by the Down Syndrome Advocates in Action of Nebraska last week during inclusive schools week. Alison Klein, Branda Kenkel, and Clayton Moyer were presented certificates for promoting inclusion for Down Syndrome students in their classrooms. The Toby McDonald family wrote,...
KSNB Local4
Jensen: pleased to see “fresh start” for Grand Island Public Schools
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The man who started a political action committee which backed three new members of the Grand Island school board, said Monday he was pleased that Superintendent Tawana Grover was resigning. In a statement issued Monday afternoon, Jeremy Jensen said in part, “Our community spoke loud...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Public Schools superintendent to resign from position
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Dr. Tawana Grover has announced she intends to resign from her position as superintendent at Grand Island Public Schools. Among the many pursuits and projects were the successful revisioning of Grand Island Senior High and the launch of the Academies model. She led the district in...
foxnebraska.com
Alumni from now-closed GI elementary school connect over old pictures online
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Alumni from the old Lincoln Elementary School in Grand Island are reminiscing about their time in school through a Facebook page where more than 500 members are sharing pictures from the past. The page was created by Peggy Bosley-Konen who said she originally made it...
KSNB Local4
Superior’s Gardner commits to North Dakota State track & field
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - The reigning Class C girls gold medalist in the long jump and triple jump will compete at the Division I level. Superior’s Ella Gardner committed to North Dakota State Monday. “So so excited to be a Bison,” Gardner tweeted. Gardner set the Class C...
KSNB Local4
Kearney nurse loses license
KSNB Local4
School Delays and Closings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Snow and ice in the area are leading to the closing or delay of a number of schools in our area. CLICK HERE full the list of active closings and delays that have been reported to us.
ohiofusion.com
Curtailing Queerness: High School Newspaper Shutdown & The Impact of Censorship
The conflict for the Viking Saga, the school newspaper at Northwest High School in Grand Island, Nebraska, started in March when the school administration issued new rules for the journalism class, which produces the content for the newspaper issues. Students were told they had to use their birth names for their byline. Marcus Pennell, a trans Viking Saga reporter, said the administration cited the school board’s ‘controversial issues’ policy, which states, “we do not teach controversial issues, but rather, provide opportunities for their study.”
KSNB Local4
Davis becomes second repeat All-American in UNK football history
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Redshirt senior quarterback TJ Davis is a repeat selection to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division II All-American team. The AFCA’s Division II All-America Selection Committee is made up of three head coaches from each of the AFCA’s seven districts, one of whom serves as a district chairman, along with another head coach who serves as the chairman of the selection committee. The coaches in each district are responsible for ranking the top players in their respective districts prior to a conference call between the district chairmen and the committee chairman on which the teams are chosen.
Nurse’s license revoked for patient abuse, unprofessional conduct
KSNB Local4
Hastings boys basketball hunted by Omaha Skutt Catholic
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings boys basketball hosted Omaha Skutt Catholic Saturday. The Tigers lost by 30 in the jungle, 65-35. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
klkntv.com
47-year-old Nebraska inmate dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 47-year-old inmate died at the Community Hospital in McCook. Robert Weindorff was incarcerated at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Work Ethic Camp. He was serving a sentence of three-to-ten years and 45 days for charges out of Buffalo County, according to NDCS. The...
KSNB Local4
Hastings girls basketball unable to keep up with Skutt
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings girls basketball hosted Omaha Skutt Catholic Saturday. The Tigers were handily defeated, 69-22, by the Skyhawks. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in region
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Logan, Thomas, Hooker, Grant, Buffalo, and Kearney Counties last week. According to a press release from NSP, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties during the evening hours of...
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia boys basketball holds off Blue Hill
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings St. Cecilia boys basketball hosted Blue Hill Saturday. The Bluehawks defeated the Bobcats 40-36. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Live Reindeers visit Grand Island grocery store
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If you wanted to see reindeer similar to the ones that will be pulling Santa’s sled on Christmas Eve, then Hy’Vee was the place. The live reindeer event was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Blue Star Christmas Tree and Reindeer Farm partnered with the store to bring this unique event to Grand Island.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death
NebraskaTV
RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities
KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
Kearney Hub
Haitian immigrant paints, pounds nails on her new Habitat for Humanity home
KEARNEY — Next Thursday, Luvianne Racine will open the best Christmas gift she has ever received. She will get the keys to her new Habitat for Humanity home on 17th Avenue. Last week, as she gingerly stepped around boxes, tools and construction paraphernalia in her not-quite-finished house, she was excited. The new house caps off the search for a better life for Racine, who emigrated to the U.S. from Haiti 14 years ago and came to Kearney shortly after that.
KSNB Local4
Icy roads lead to crashes in Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A major accident forced closure of Interstate 80 Thursday morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that the east-bound lanes of I-80 between Giltner and Aurora were closed because of what they called a major accident. The scene was cleared over the noon hour and all lanes were again open. An DOT traffic cam at the Aurora exit was partially covered with ice.
