ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

Arkansas State track & field posts strong showing at Pitt State

Arkansas State’s track and field teams kicked off the 2022-23 indoor season with a bang, boasting several strong performances at the Boo Rogers Combined Events and Crimson and Gold Invitational. Colby Eddowes began the day by shattering the school heptathlon record, totaling 5,703 points after strong performances in the...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

A-State women’s basketball battles, but falls at No. 21 Arkansas

In the final game of a three-game road swing and facing a top-25 foe, the Arkansas State women’s basketball team hung tough but ultimately dropped a 77-63 decision at No. 21/22 Arkansas Sunday inside Bud Walton Arena. A-State (4-5) limited the Razorbacks (12-0) to their lowest 3-point field-goal percentage...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/12/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday featured more conference matchups around the area. Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/12/22) Blytheville 71, Westside 47 (Boys) Osceola 59, Corning 49 (Boys) Corning 46, Osceola 27 (Girls) Valley View 73, Newport 57 (Boys) Brookland 53, Forrest City 47 (Boys) Southside 63, Trumann 51 (Boys)
JONESBORO, AR
Cristoval Victorial

Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S history

Jaylen Smith, at only 18 years of age, is now the youngest Black mayor in U.S. history. Merely a freshman in college, Smith, a town native, has now been elected mayor of Earle, Arkansas (a town with less than 2,000 residents) after his victorious win. He managed to accumulate 235 votes all while his opponent Nemi Matthews Sr. won only 183 votes for the position as mayor small Arkansas town.
EARLE, AR
Kait 8

Remembering the devastation, one year later

REGION 8 (KAIT) - When natural disasters strike, communities come together to support one another and rebuild. Where are those families, neighbors, and community members a year after the Dec. 10 tornados?. Two tornadoes hit areas here in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri on Dec. 10, 2021. The tornados resulted...
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Victim identified in Sunday shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to someone being shot in Jonesboro Sunday afternoon. Sally Smith, Public Information Specialist with the department, confirmed one person was shot at the Exxon gas station (1325 S. Caraway) near the intersection of Nettleton and South Caraway. The victim was identified as 21-year-old...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Body recovered after trench collapses on workers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker who was buried when a trench collapsed. According to the Jonesboro police desk sergeant, crews were building a trench in the 4700 block of East Johnson Avenue Monday afternoon when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

No injuries in crash with entrapment

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police and medical crews responded to a scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Friday evening. Dispatch said the crash happened before 7 p.m., Dec. 9 in front of the McDonalds on Caraway Road. They explained three SUVs were involved and entrapment was involved. However,...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Doctors concerned about “Tripledemic” ahead of holidays

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The season of giving might have a different meaning this year with different illnesses like COVID and the Flu being passed around schools and offices around the area. In what is being called a “Tripledemic” many areas are seeing high numbers of COVID, the Flu, and...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

First responders are on the scene of a crash

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The crash is at the intersection of HWY 49 and School Street and took place around 6:30 p.m. A photo from the scene shows the rear end of a vehicle destroyed. Glass and debris are covering the road with police and fire firefighters on the scene.
BROOKLAND, AR
Kait 8

FOUND: Police search for missing man

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Andrew King has been located. The Kennett Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding Andrew King. The department is investigating a missing person case of King. If anyone has information call 573-888-4622.
KENNETT, MO
neareport.com

Elderly man physically attacked during attempted robbery

Jonesboro, Ark. – An older man was attacked this week in Jonesboro during an attempted robbery. It happened sometime around 4 PM on December 7 (Wednesday) at the 1700-block of East Johnson Avenue. The report made with police said male victim, 82, of Jonesboro, was attempting to get gas on Johnson Avenue. The man said a black female began shouting at him, possibly because he had walked to the wrong car, so he apologized and thought nothing of it.
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

Lifeplus breaks ground on new facility in Batesville with plans to add 150 jobs, $24 million investment

Featured image (from left): Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston, Rep. Rick Crawford, Lifeplus international owner Robert Christian, Mayor Rick Elumbaugh, Arkansas Attorney General and Lt. Governor-elect Leslie Rutledge, and Lifeplus General Counsel Scott Lancaster at today’s Lifeplus International expansion groundbreaking in Batesville. Lifeplus International, a world...
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Police investigate $100K of tires stolen

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help in finding the person responsible for stealing $100,000 of items from a tire store. A Jonesboro police report said the theft happened at Plaza Tire Service, 1404 South Caraway Road, between Oct. 1 and Dec. 6. It said several tires of...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Hoxie receives grant to bring water tower up to code

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Hoxie’s water tower will receive a new coat of paint. The tower will be repainted after the inside and outside are sandblasted to bring it up to code. Renovations to the tower are thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of...
HOXIE, AR
Kait 8

Jury reduces Rector murderer’s life sentence

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In 1996, a jury convicted 44-year-old Aaron Michael Hodge (formerly Flick) of murdering his family and sentenced him to life in prison without parole. At the time of the murders, Hodge was 17 years old. Now, nearly 30 years after the murders, another jury has handed...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy