Arkansas State track & field posts strong showing at Pitt State
Arkansas State’s track and field teams kicked off the 2022-23 indoor season with a bang, boasting several strong performances at the Boo Rogers Combined Events and Crimson and Gold Invitational. Colby Eddowes began the day by shattering the school heptathlon record, totaling 5,703 points after strong performances in the...
Arkansas State football gets 2023 commitments from JUCO TE Kevin Diaz and AL HS WR Clyde Curry
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continues to assemble their 2023 recruiting class. Northwest Mississippi Community College sophomore tight end Kevin Diaz committed to the Red Wolves on Monday. He had offers from Old Dominion, Marshall, ULM, Western Kentucky, and Buffalo. Diaz earned NJCAA All-Region 23 honors in the...
A-State women’s basketball battles, but falls at No. 21 Arkansas
In the final game of a three-game road swing and facing a top-25 foe, the Arkansas State women’s basketball team hung tough but ultimately dropped a 77-63 decision at No. 21/22 Arkansas Sunday inside Bud Walton Arena. A-State (4-5) limited the Razorbacks (12-0) to their lowest 3-point field-goal percentage...
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/12/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday featured more conference matchups around the area. Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/12/22) Blytheville 71, Westside 47 (Boys) Osceola 59, Corning 49 (Boys) Corning 46, Osceola 27 (Girls) Valley View 73, Newport 57 (Boys) Brookland 53, Forrest City 47 (Boys) Southside 63, Trumann 51 (Boys)
Several Region 8 athletes, coaches nominated for Farm Bureau Insurance awards
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Football Friday Night may be over this year, but we could see several FFN stars come home with some hardware. Hootens will host the Farm Bureau Insurance Awards Monday. Here are the Region 8 nominees represented. Sean Cockrell (Valley View) - 5A Coach of the Year.
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S history
Jaylen Smith, at only 18 years of age, is now the youngest Black mayor in U.S. history. Merely a freshman in college, Smith, a town native, has now been elected mayor of Earle, Arkansas (a town with less than 2,000 residents) after his victorious win. He managed to accumulate 235 votes all while his opponent Nemi Matthews Sr. won only 183 votes for the position as mayor small Arkansas town.
Remembering the devastation, one year later
REGION 8 (KAIT) - When natural disasters strike, communities come together to support one another and rebuild. Where are those families, neighbors, and community members a year after the Dec. 10 tornados?. Two tornadoes hit areas here in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri on Dec. 10, 2021. The tornados resulted...
Victim identified in Sunday shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to someone being shot in Jonesboro Sunday afternoon. Sally Smith, Public Information Specialist with the department, confirmed one person was shot at the Exxon gas station (1325 S. Caraway) near the intersection of Nettleton and South Caraway. The victim was identified as 21-year-old...
'Anything is possible': Arkansas town elects the youngest Black mayor in U.S. history
18-year old Jaylen Smith becomes the youngest Black mayor in America after winning hometown election in Arkansas
Body recovered after trench collapses on workers
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker who was buried when a trench collapsed. According to the Jonesboro police desk sergeant, crews were building a trench in the 4700 block of East Johnson Avenue Monday afternoon when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.
No injuries in crash with entrapment
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police and medical crews responded to a scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Friday evening. Dispatch said the crash happened before 7 p.m., Dec. 9 in front of the McDonalds on Caraway Road. They explained three SUVs were involved and entrapment was involved. However,...
Doctors concerned about “Tripledemic” ahead of holidays
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The season of giving might have a different meaning this year with different illnesses like COVID and the Flu being passed around schools and offices around the area. In what is being called a “Tripledemic” many areas are seeing high numbers of COVID, the Flu, and...
First responders are on the scene of a crash
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The crash is at the intersection of HWY 49 and School Street and took place around 6:30 p.m. A photo from the scene shows the rear end of a vehicle destroyed. Glass and debris are covering the road with police and fire firefighters on the scene.
FOUND: Police search for missing man
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Andrew King has been located. The Kennett Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding Andrew King. The department is investigating a missing person case of King. If anyone has information call 573-888-4622.
Elderly man physically attacked during attempted robbery
Jonesboro, Ark. – An older man was attacked this week in Jonesboro during an attempted robbery. It happened sometime around 4 PM on December 7 (Wednesday) at the 1700-block of East Johnson Avenue. The report made with police said male victim, 82, of Jonesboro, was attempting to get gas on Johnson Avenue. The man said a black female began shouting at him, possibly because he had walked to the wrong car, so he apologized and thought nothing of it.
Lifeplus breaks ground on new facility in Batesville with plans to add 150 jobs, $24 million investment
Featured image (from left): Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston, Rep. Rick Crawford, Lifeplus international owner Robert Christian, Mayor Rick Elumbaugh, Arkansas Attorney General and Lt. Governor-elect Leslie Rutledge, and Lifeplus General Counsel Scott Lancaster at today’s Lifeplus International expansion groundbreaking in Batesville. Lifeplus International, a world...
Police investigate $100K of tires stolen
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help in finding the person responsible for stealing $100,000 of items from a tire store. A Jonesboro police report said the theft happened at Plaza Tire Service, 1404 South Caraway Road, between Oct. 1 and Dec. 6. It said several tires of...
Hoxie receives grant to bring water tower up to code
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Hoxie’s water tower will receive a new coat of paint. The tower will be repainted after the inside and outside are sandblasted to bring it up to code. Renovations to the tower are thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of...
Jury reduces Rector murderer’s life sentence
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In 1996, a jury convicted 44-year-old Aaron Michael Hodge (formerly Flick) of murdering his family and sentenced him to life in prison without parole. At the time of the murders, Hodge was 17 years old. Now, nearly 30 years after the murders, another jury has handed...
