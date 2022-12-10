Read full article on original website
Tom Brady did something for a 49ers player in postgame that he promised he'd never do again for anyone
Tom Brady has been known to storm off the field without shaking hands after losing a game, but that definitely wasn't the case following the Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the 49ers. Despite the beat down, not only did Brady stay on the field to chat with a few 49ers players...
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Moves back to practice squad
Brown reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Brown served as Baltimore's backup quarterback with Lamar Jackson sidelined due to a PCL sprain. However, he was forced into action after Week 14 starter Tyler Huntley went out with a concussion in the second half. As a result, Brown stepped in for 23 of the team's 61 offensive snaps, and he went 3-for-5 passing for 16 yards to go along with three carries for minus-5 yards in his NFL debut. While the rookie signal-caller was not asked to do much against Pittsburgh, he's likely next in line to start if Jackson does not return in time for Saturday's game versus Cleveland. Either way, Brown will almost certainly be elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row Week 15.
Eagles host former safety Anthony Harris, ex-Titans punter Brett Kern on free-agent visits, per report
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been aggressive in how he's approached the makeup of his roster, and it's led to the Eagles having the best record in the NFL. Roseman has even been active in making mid-season additions, such as acquiring defensive end Robert Quinn at the trade deadline, and then adding veteran defensive linemen Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.
Cardinals' Marco Wilson: Exits with injury
Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots with a stinger, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury during the first half. He was able to walk off into the medical tent under his own power before then heading to the locker room in the second quarter, per Urban. With Byron Murphy (back) already inactive, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew will serve as Arizona's only available cornerbacks for the time being.
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Sets Jets rookie record in loss
Wilson caught six of seven targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. Wilson eclipsed Keyshawn Johnson's Jets rookie record of 844 receiving yards by raising his season total to 868. That total includes 335 yards in three games since Mike White took over under center for New York. White suffered a rib injury and was sent to the hospital as a precaution after finishing the game, but if the quarterback's available in Week 15 against the defensively challenged Lions, Wilson would be well-positioned to add to his recent success.
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Activated from IR
The Commanders activated Wentz (finger) from injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wentz stands to serve as the primary backup to Taylor Heinicke now that he's returned to Washington's active roster, beginning with Sunday's divisional contest against the Giants. The veteran hasn't played since Week 6 due to having undergone right ring finger surgery. In his six starts this season, Wentz threw 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Set to undergo MRI
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that Hicks will undergo an MRI after he was forced out with a toe injury during Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Hicks was deemed questionable to return coming out of halftime, though he was ultimately...
Giants punter gets flagged for bizarre penalty in same game where Eagles punter pulls off crazy play
It's not often you see an NFL punter get flagged for an "Illegal kick of the football," but that's exactly what happened during the second quarter of the Eagles-Giants game. For the Giants, nothing went right during the first half, and that includes the fact their punter couldn't even kick the ball correctly. With the Giants facing a fourth-and-7 on their own 43, Brian Daboll decided to send the punt team out for what should have been a simple punt, but with the Giants, nothing has been simple against the Eagles.
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Bumped up from practice squad
Williams was elevated from the Cardinals' practice squad ahead of Monday's game with the Patriots, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports. Williams will suit up Monday after receiving his third consecutive elevation to the active roster. The 28-year-old has seen 29 offensive snaps over his last two appearances, while catching his only target for a seven-yard gain. He's likely a very deep tournament play at best in single-game DFS contests for Week 14.
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
Giants' David Sills: Back on inactive list
Sills (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles. After he was a healthy inactive for three consecutive games, Sills dressed for the Giants' 20-20 tie with the Commanders a week ago, but he played just one snap during that contest. He now finds himself back in street clothes Sunday while the Giants keep five other wideouts (Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Marcus Johnson) active ahead of him.
Mr. Irrelevant beats Tom Brady: Here's what Brock Purdy said about 49ers' blowout win, and what Brady told him
Brock Purdy wasn't supposed to be facing Tom Brady this season -- if ever in his career. But there was the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, with no career starts on his resume, facing a legend with seven Super Bowl rings and 330 starts in his career. Not only did Purdy...
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Being evaluated for concussion
Wilson left Sunday's contest versus the Chiefs after hitting his head hard on the turf at the end of a scramble in the fourth quarter, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Wilson remained on the ground for a spell before slowly making his way to the sideline tent and eventually the locker room, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. The Broncos announced shortly thereafter that Wilson was being evaluated for a concussion, which, if confirmed, will end his Week 14 with 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 23-for-36 passing and four carries for 57 yards.
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited success in loss
Cook rushed 15 times for 23 yards and a touchdown and secured one of two targets for 13 yards in the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Cook appeared to be on his way to a productive day when he capped off a 10-play, 75-yard march late in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown rush, but the rest of his afternoon, which included a lost fumble deep in Lions territory near the end of the first half, was a study in frustration. He found running room at a premium against a quietly improving Detroit rush defense, leaving him with his second-lowest yardage tally of the season. The talented back will aim to make up for the lackluster day and get into the end zone for a third straight game in a Saturday afternoon home matchup versus the Colts in Week 15.
Jets' Denzel Mims: Three catches after Davis injury
Mims caught three of five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. Mims was more involved after Corey Davis (head) exited in the first half. Davis took a knee to the head, so his absence may linger through Week 15 against the Lions and beyond, and Mims should see an uptick in playing time for the duration of his fellow wide receiver's absence.
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Could have returned
Johnson (oblique) said he could have gone back in and played in the Eagles' 48-22 win over the Giants if he had to, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports. Johnson suffered the injury in the second half and was unable to return. With the game fairly in hand, the Eagles had little reason to put him back in, and Jack Driscoll finished the contest at right tackle. Johnson will now focus on getting healthy enough to suit up Week 15 against the Bears.
Warriors' Draymond Green: Dealing with ankle sprain
Green is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Green presumably picked up the ankle injury during Saturday's win over Boston, in which he totaled 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes, but the issue doesn't appear to be significant and shouldn't sideline him for the first half of a back-to-back set. Across his past eight appearances, the defensive-minded forward has averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 33.5 minutes per game.
Bills' John Brown: Activated from practice squad again
The Bills elevated Brown to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Jets. With wideouts Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Jake Kumerow (ankle) still on injured reserve Week 14, Brown will be brought up from the practice squad for the second game in a row. The 32-year-old totaled at least 33 receptions over six of his first seven seasons, including 72 catches (on 115 targets) for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns with Buffalo in 2019. However, Brown has failed to haul in a target since the 2020 campaign, and he did not log a statistic while playing 12 offensive snaps Week 13 versus New England. He'll now be eligible for one more elevation from the Bills' practice squad this season.
