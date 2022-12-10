Read full article on original website
Lexi Grace
2d ago
I can't believe that all these people are only getting a slap on their wrist or not servings so little time.... when they get out usually on good behavior and do it all over again....senceless
Kayliah
3d ago
That's the best we could get for such a heinous criminal act ..😣Hope they feel like a hundred years for him ..😠
Michael Thomas
2d ago
Great news! I hope he has a miserable 4 years and then has trouble getting a job because he now has a felony on his record.
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Worth, TX
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
Texas Community Turns Out for Holiday Drive Honoring Athena StrandLarry LeaseWise County, TX
Texas, Ariz. governors have bussed more than 16,000 migrants north
The Republican governors of Texas and Arizona have bussed at least 16,972 migrants to cities around the country as part of their controversial immigration policy. Since April of 2022, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent migrants seeking asylum to the following cities:. More than 8,500 to Washington D.C. More than...
A Texas Man has Been Indicted in a Court in Louisiana on Federal Charges for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess Fentanyl
A Texas Man has Been Indicted in a Court in Louisiana on Federal Charges for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess Fentanyl. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Texas man was indicted on federal charges in a Louisiana court for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, facing a potential sentence of life in prison if convicted.
Texas Republicans propose a Florida-style election police force as it tees up more changes to voting laws
Texas Republicans are laying the groundwork to move quickly on a number of new changes to the state’s voting laws, including a proposal to create an election police force like the one Florida enacted before the 2022 midterms. As of Friday, GOP legislators had already prefiled 20 bills in...
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?
Victims Of Unsolved Ft. Worth, Texas MurdersPhoto byFt. Worth Police Department. Fort Worth, Texas is the fifth largest city in Texas and as home to more than 900,000 people, the city is ranked as the 13th-largest city in the United States, according to their government website. Known for the culture and southern hospitality of the city, Ft. Worth has a dark side. Interstate 35 runs over 700 miles from Kansas, through Texas, to the Mexican border. Between 1976 and now, a serial killer or killer has preyed on this stretch of highway. Many of the cases received media and national attention, while others remained unheard of. The following is a list of black women who were found strangled, beaten, and/or asphyxiated in Ft. Worth, Texas from 1977 through 2003. Their brutal murders remain unsolved.
MySanAntonio
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for five-year mandatory sentence for human smugglers
Gov. Greg Abbott said he will seek a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years in prison for human smuggling. “I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally,” Abbott wrote in a tweet Sunday night. “I will be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for anyone caught committing this crime.”
Washington Examiner
Proud Boys Hawaii founder sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The founder of Hawaii’s Proud Boys chapter and a Republican candidate for the Texas legislature were both sentenced to four years in prison Friday for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which they had videotaped. Nicholas Ochs, 36, of Honolulu and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas,...
Trump special counsel subpoenas Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
WASHINGTON — Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed to investigate former President Donald Trump at the Justice Department, has issued a subpoena to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Raffensperger on Monday received a subpoena from Smith dated Dec. 9, a spokesman for his office said. His office had...
Houston Chronicle
Judges ‘taking a sledgehammer’ to prison pipeline with school education program
DALLAS -- The jury room was like a scene out of the movie "12 Angry Men." On the first vote, twelve high school students were ready to convict the defendant in a mock trial of strangling his girlfriend. But then one young man seated next to the corner of a...
New evidence unearthed by podcasters frees 2 Georgia men wrongfully imprisoned for 25 years
Two Georgia men who spent 25 years in prison were freed last week after their murder convictions were overturned when podcasters and their attorneys unearthed new evidence proving their innocence. Darrell Lee Clark and Cain Joshua Storey were teenagers when they went on trial in January 1998 in the shooting...
fox7austin.com
Texas lawmaker files bill to block social media for minors
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Texas state representative has filed a bill that would prohibit social media use for all Texas minors. Republican State Rep Jared Patterson of Denton County says he's making good on a promise to protect children from what he calls the "harmful mental health effects of social media."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer No Billed After Being Arrested, Accused of Family Violence
A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer accused in November 2021 of family violence. The Fort Worth Police Department said Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea for an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.
Former Texas officer who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson testifies he saw gun 'pointed' at him before shooting
A former Texas officer who fatally shot a Black woman through a window in her home in 2019 testified Monday that he thought a burglary was underway and saw a gun pointed at him, but later admitted to errors in his police work that day and said that he did not tell his partner about seeing a gun after the shooting and during the search of the house.
Police: Georgia divorce attorney murdered by client's ex-husband
Investigators say attorney Doug Lewis was killed and his office was set on fire by a man whose wife Lewis recently represented. WXIA's Jon Shirek reports.Dec. 12, 2022.
kurv.com
“Bloody” Casket Left Outside Mayor’s House In Fort Worth, TX
Police are investigating a possible terroristic threat against the mayor of Fort Worth, Texas. On Saturday, Mattie Parker found a gray coffin with red paint dripping down the sides outside her home. The coffin also bore the name of Atatiana Jefferson, a Black woman who was killed by former police...
Multiple Security Lapses Led to Texas Inmate's Escape
A lengthy investigation found many security lapses that allowed a convicted serial killer to escape.Photo byMatthew Ansley/UnsplashonUnsplash. A series of security lapses created the perfect opportunity that led to the escape of a Texas inmate back in May. The escape led to the deaths of five people. Fox 4 reports that Gonzalo Lopez, 46, fled a prison bus on May 12, during an escape, where he was able to break free from his restraints and cut through a secured area of the vehicle. He remained on the run for three weeks before, police shot Lopez to death on June 2.
dallasexpress.com
Family Scammed by Fake Home, Threatened
A couple in Fort Worth was scammed by purchasing a phony home and then threatened by a second scammer, they say, reported WFAA. Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home which they figured would be perfect for their family of four. Soon after finding the home online...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. REYES RODRIGUEZ, JOSE FERNANDO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST...
1 person killed in shooting outside of Arlington restaurant, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — One person is dead and an investigation is underway after a shooting outside of an Arlington restaurant, police said Monday evening. The shooting was reported as happening just before 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Lisa's Chicken in the 1600 block of W. Division Street, Arlington Police told WFAA.
fox4news.com
4 arrested in connection to Dallas deadly shooting
DALLAS - Four young people are under arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Dallas on Friday. Officers were called to the 9300 block of Beck Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 9. Police on scene found a 17-year-old male who had been shot once in the leg.
Eyes on 2024: Democrats weigh Sinema's decision to leave party
Democrats both in Washington D.C. and Arizona spent the weekend processing Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the party and register as an independent. Among progressives (and potential Sinema challengers from the left), the decision was blasted as proof she didn’t care about the party — outgoing Arizona Democratic Party vice-chairman Michael Slugocki said he’s “shockingly disappointed at how awful she continues to be.” And Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders said he doesn’t expect Democrats to stand behind someone “who helped sabotage some of the most important legislation that protects the interests of working families and voting rights.”
