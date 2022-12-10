ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kari Lake and Abe Hamadeh file new election lawsuits; northern Arizona could see 8 inches of snow, high winds this weekend

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Former candidate for governor Kari Lake on Friday filed a lawsuit asking the courts to set aside her electoral loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs and declare her the winner instead.

Abe Hamadeh, the GOP candidate who lost the race for Arizona attorney general by 511 votes according to the first vote tally, filed a new lawsuit challenging the election Friday.

The highlands of northern Arizona will be under a winter storm watch beginning Sunday evening. The National Weather Service expects the area to receive up to eight inches of snowfall and high wind gusts.

Today, you can expect it to be partly sunny, with a high near degrees 67 degrees. At night, it should remain partly cloudy with a low near 44 degrees. Get the full forecast here.

Today in history

  • On this date in 1958, the first domestic passenger jet flight took place in the U.S. as a National Airlines Boeing 707 flew 111 passengers from New York to Miami in about 2 1/2 hours.
  • In 1964, Martin Luther King Jr. received his Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, saying he accepted it “with an abiding faith in America and an audacious faith in the future of mankind.”
  • In 2007, former Vice President Al Gore accepted the Nobel Peace Prize with a call for humanity to rise up against a looming climate crisis and stop waging war on the environment.
  • In 2013, South Africa held a memorial service for Nelson Mandela, during which U.S. President Barack Obama energized tens of thousands of spectators and nearly 100 visiting heads of state with a plea for the world to emulate “the last great liberator of the 20th century.” (The ceremony was marred by the presence of a sign-language interpreter who deaf advocates said was an impostor waving his arms around meaninglessly.)
  • In 2019, House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, declaring that he “betrayed the nation” with his actions toward Ukraine and an obstruction of Congress’ investigation; Trump responded with a tweet of “WITCH HUNT!” At an evening rally in Pennsylvania, Trump mocked the impeachment effort and predicted it would lead to his reelection in 2020.

