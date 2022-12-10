Man found dead in lake of Rancho Mirage gated community

Deputies discovered a man's body in the lake of a Rancho Mirage gated community early Friday morning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified yet, Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez said. Brito-Gonzalez said deputies were responding to a report of a missing person in the area of Via Santo Tomas and Dinah Shore drives around 3:14 a.m. when they discovered the body face down in the lake.

The sheriff's department is investigating the incident.

