Moses Walker
2d ago
I'm giving an update I'm in the apartment now it's cold but it's not cold cold because the temperature is above freezing but I'm laying here and my feet cold I got three pairs of socks on I got four sweaters on I got two pairs of sweatpants on I got four blankets on top of me it's cold but I'm making it y'all I'm making it
7
LGZ94
2d ago
Lol these new age slum lords do this all the time. Utilities suddenly “broken” or disconnection, no response from front office but they respond to rent payments with no issue. They use these methods to force people to leave so they can raise unit prices without the hassle of eviction
2
