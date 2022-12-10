At the final public comment session of the year, residents continued to push for “a people’s budget.” Participatory Budgeting Cleveland says it has more than 750 people supporting the campaign asking the city to allow residents to choose how some taxpayer dollars are spent. The group plans to return to the first City Council meeting of the year on Jan. 9 and will hold a rally on the steps of City Hall before the meeting.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO