Cleveland, OH

Comments / 8

Moses Walker
2d ago

I'm giving an update I'm in the apartment now it's cold but it's not cold cold because the temperature is above freezing but I'm laying here and my feet cold I got three pairs of socks on I got four sweaters on I got two pairs of sweatpants on I got four blankets on top of me it's cold but I'm making it y'all I'm making it

7
LGZ94
2d ago

Lol these new age slum lords do this all the time. Utilities suddenly “broken” or disconnection, no response from front office but they respond to rent payments with no issue. They use these methods to force people to leave so they can raise unit prices without the hassle of eviction

WKYC

Elyria house fire causes at least $12,000 in damages

ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria house was damaged by a fire Monday afternoon causing approximately $12,000 worth of damages. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 1:20 p.m., the Elyria Fire Department was alerted...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after two people were shot in Cleveland’s St Clair-Superior neighborhood Monday, according to Cleveland EMS. Police were called to the 1100 block of East 74th Street around 7:55 pm for the two people shot. A male in his 30′s was pronounced...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

19-year-old man fatally shot at Akron skate park

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was fatally shot at an Akron skate park early Monday morning. Officials say around 1 a.m. the victim was at 990 Derby Downs Dr. in Akron when he was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to Barberton Citizen’s...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Three shot in Maple Heights during large fight

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Three people were shot after a large fight broke out in Maple Heights early Monday morning, police said in a press release. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 15000 block of Ramage Street. Officers were called to the area for a "disturbance where...
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
signalcleveland.org

A ‘people’s budget,’ live music on the waterfront and gratitude for paid safe leave: Cleveland City Council public comment

At the final public comment session of the year, residents continued to push for “a people’s budget.” Participatory Budgeting Cleveland says it has more than 750 people supporting the campaign asking the city to allow residents to choose how some taxpayer dollars are spent. The group plans to return to the first City Council meeting of the year on Jan. 9 and will hold a rally on the steps of City Hall before the meeting.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma police target porch pirates with bait packages

PARMA, Ohio -- A year after first introducing its Project S.T.O.P. (Stop Theft of Packages) program targeting porch piracy, the Parma Police Department is once again pursuing thieves stealing delivered packages from front porches, front doors and apartment complex mailrooms. “We’re putting out a bait package with a GPS system...
PARMA, OH

