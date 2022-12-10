Read full article on original website
Nelly Cheboi, Augustana alum, is CNN's Hero of the Year
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College graduate of 2016 Nelly Cheboi is CNN's Hero of the Year for her tremendous work for TechLit Africa, a nonprofit that redistributes recycled computers in schools across rural Kenya. Cheboi attended Augustana on a full scholarship and graduated with a bachelor's degree in...
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois residents may notice this week that flags at state, county and local facilities are flying at half-staff, and here is the reason why. Under a proclamation from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, flags were ordered to half-staff Monday following the tragic death of State Sen. Scott Bennett last week. “Senator...
Davenport to close Buchanan, Monroe, Washington elementary schools
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport's Buchanan, Monroe and Washington elementary schools will close at the end of the school year, after the Davenport Community School District board voted on the planned closures Monday night. It's phase one of the district's long-range facilities plan with the goal to address the district's...
Most Iowa Men Will Receive This Gift for the First Time After They Die
I had a morbid thought today. Most men won't receive flowers 'til they're dead. Obviously, at their funeral. In a world where we've begun to place more focus on how we talk to and treat each other (and trust me, I think that's a GOOD thing), should we still be stereotyping flowers as feminine?
Moline police support one of their own in cancer fight
The Moline Police Department is asking the public’s help to support one of their own in the fight of his life, for his life. During an overnight shift in September, Officer Branden Bowden noticed a loss of motor skills and was taken to a local hospital. Doctors found a tumor on his brain and later […]
2022 IHMVCU Shootout pairings unveiled
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The matchups for this year's IHMVCU Shootout have been announced, and the event is bigger and better than ever, according to a news release. The pairings for the Jan. 7 tournament were announced on Monday, Dec. 12, just under a month before the action tips off.
Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!
From all who entered at least one Cash Codeword at thelaseronline.com last week, our third $500 winner drawn at random Monday (12/12/22) morning was:. Congratulations to Heidi! Our final drawing for another $500 winner will be on Monday, December 19. Get the details and enter to win by clicking here.
Mitchell Melons Receives IFB Award (photos)
Doug and Jeanne Mitchell, owners of Mitchell Melons in rural Tampico, were recognized last week as a winner of an Ag in the Classroom Volunteer of the Year Award at the Illinois Farm Bureau Conference in Chicago. Diane Baker, Whiteside County Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom Coordinator, along with...
Eastern Iowa Firm To Design First New NASA Spacesuits in Decades
Far out, man. Very, very far out. Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies company, has been awarded a $97.2 million contract with NASA to design the "next generation spacesuit" and support system. According to CBS2, the business overseeing this part of the portfolio is headquartered in Cedar Rapids. A NASA press...
Davenport Featured On Thursday’s Jeopardy Episode
The Quad Cities has seemingly become a go-to for Jeopardy questions recently, and Thursday night's episode featured the area once again. "This large upholstered couch that shares its name with the largest of the Quad Cities along the Iowa-Illinois border." If you grew up with parents or grandparents born in...
WATCH: Fran McCaffery meets with the media following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media on Sunday night following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin. You can watch the entire press conference in the embedded video above. Iowa is now 7-3 on the season and will play in two buy games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena before playing another...
Doug Cropper leaving Genesis Health System for LDS leadership position in June
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The president and CEO of Genesis Health System will be leaving the company next year, according to a news release from the health care provider. Doug Cropper, Genesis's president and CEO, announced on Dec. 12 that he will be leaving his position in June 2023 to pursue a full-time leadership position with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Monika Czinano scored 22 and No. 16 Iowa dispatched Minnesota 87-64 on Saturday night. Clark, who led the nation with a 27.3 scoring average coming into the game, sank 11 of 26 shots with four 3-pointers for the Hawkeyes (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten Conference). Clark, a junior, finished one assist shy of claiming her eighth career triple-double and second of the season. She added four steals. Czinano made 11 of 17 shots before fouling out. McKenna Warnock pitched in with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Hawkeye Gameday: Wisconsin at Iowa
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM) * Kris Murray will miss his second straight start for Iowa. During a Saturday video conference, coach Fran McCaffery said there is no change in Murray’s status and his lower body injury will keep him out for the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener. Murray, who averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds, watched Thursday with a walking boot on his left foot.
Quad Cities veterans remember Pearl Harbor with riverside wreath ceremony
MOLINE, Ill. — Dec. 7, 2022 marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Local veterans came together in Moline on Wednesday, paying respects at a wreath ceremony on the Rock River. The dense afternoon fog created a somber setting for the day of remembrance, which included...
WGIL broadcaster just the second Galesburg media member elected to IBCA Hall of Fame
Longtime WGIL Radio play-by-play announcer Brad Bennewitz, voice of Galesburg Silver Streaks sports for nearly 30 years, has been elected to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame as a media member. Bennewitz is just the second media member who will represent Galesburg in the IBCA Hall of Fame. Former...
4 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service, so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around if you haven't already.
A Look Back At The First Country Show Ever At The Mark
Over the years the Vibrant arena at The Mark has gone through some name changes and has had some of the most iconic names in music perform there. A big name early in the life of the Mark was Reba, but she wasn't the first country act to perform there.
90-year-old Geneseo woman graduates from NIU
Joyce DeFauw's college journey was put on hold while she raised her family. She returned to school online in 2019.
