Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Alice Volunteer Services Pantry in Jim Wells County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — T-minus four days until our Share Your Christmas food drive goes live this Thursday, which means it's time to introduce yet another area of the Coastal Bend that you can directly help feed in this year's food drive. Bonnie Whitley with Alice Volunteer Services joined...
Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Three Rivers Pastor's Fellowship Pantry
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When you donate to the Share Your Christmas food drive, your donation doesn't go to just anybody. By donating, you directly help feed your neighbors in the Coastal Bend, with donations reaching all the way to smaller communities like Three Rivers. Linda Culpepper and Tammy...
Mobile medical clinic makes stop in Bishop to offer free services to the community
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A handful of people showed up to theBishop Community Center and were there to be seen by health professionals inside the brand new Corpus Christi-Nueces County Mobile Clinic. 90-year-old Maria Diaz was the first patient who stopped by for her COVID-19 booster shot. "I already...
48-year-old Amanda Tamez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Corpus Christi on Saturday. The crash happened on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m.
Houston woman killed in Alice crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
LISD student hit by car while going to school Monday morning
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An LISD student is hit by a car on her way to school Monday morning. According to the school district, the girl is a student at Memorial Middle School. The accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. Monday. The girl was taken to a local hospital, treated,...
Bomb threat reported at home improvement store in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a scary moment for shoppers after was threat was made at a home improvement store. Several units with the Laredo Fire Department and Laredo Police Department arrived at the Lowe’s parking lot at around 9:30 a.m. According to Laredo Police, somebody called them...
Three women, and two children injured following Loop 20 crash
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Multiple people are hospitalized following a four vehicle collision reported on Loop 20 Friday evening. The accident happened on Friday, Dec. 9 just before 7 p.m. The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the 6000 where a total of nine people were involved in the crash. A...
Wyatt Ranches donates $60k to go towards toys for Duval County students
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holiday season is a time for giving, which is why Wyatt Ranches have partnered with the Duval County Sheriff's Office to do just that for parents in the area. Wyatt Ranches donated $60,000 for toys to be gifted to students pre-K to third grade....
Big pattern change coming this week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it’s the start of the week and were looking at above normal temperatures today and tomorrow . This morning cloudy skies in the upper 60s with possible fog before 10AM. Warming up into the 70s with partly sunny skies expected to reach a high...
Big trip for a small town girl: Banquete HS cheerleader performing at Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Banquete High School cheerleader is in Hawaii to perform at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade after being named one of the best cheerleaders in the country. Bailey Nobles was chosen as All-American while attending a Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) Varsity Spirit camp at Texas...
Trial for ex-border patrol agent accused of killing four continues
SAN ANTONIO — Week two continues in the murder trial of the ex-Border Patrol agent who's accused of being a serial killer. Tuesday is day seven of the trial, which was moved from Laredo to San Antonio. WATCH NOW. The prosecution introduced Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corrine Stern...
Laredo Police searching for driver accused of fatal hit & run accident
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man is dead after allegedly being hit by a vehicle on Friday night and authorities need help locating the driver who was behind the wheel. The accident was reported on Friday, Dec. 9 at the 3002 block of Guadalupe Street. According to the Laredo Police...
Five vehicle accident reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is causing some traffic congestion on Loop 20. According to the Laredo Police Department, a five-vehicle accident happened at the 6000 block of Bob Bullock Loop, near the UISD Food Production Center. Right now, traffic is backed up on the southbound and...
Ex-Border Patrol agent cries while phone call from him to wife is heard in court
SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in the capital murder trial of an ex-Border Patrol agent, Juan David Ortiz showed some emotion. On Tuesday, Ortiz started to break down and cry when a phone call he made while incarcerated in the Webb County Jail to his wife was heard in court.
Tesla representatives address proposed lithium refining facility during Robstown public hearing
The community got the chance to hear from representatives with the electronic car giant Tesla for the first time Monday night about the proposed lithium site. The public hearing was held by Nueces County Commissioners Court in response to the proposed county tax abatement agreement with Tesla. The agreement could...
14-year-old arrested after shooting 41-year-old man during a basketball game in Alice
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CLARIFICATION: A photo that originally ran with this story mistakenly showed an Saenz Elementary School in Alice. This shooting did not involve an Alice school. A man was shot by a 14-year-old boy after an argument during a basketball game at the Avenue One 10...
