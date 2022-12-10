ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freer, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Houston woman killed in Alice crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

LISD student hit by car while going to school Monday morning

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An LISD student is hit by a car on her way to school Monday morning. According to the school district, the girl is a student at Memorial Middle School. The accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. Monday. The girl was taken to a local hospital, treated,...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Bomb threat reported at home improvement store in north Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a scary moment for shoppers after was threat was made at a home improvement store. Several units with the Laredo Fire Department and Laredo Police Department arrived at the Lowe’s parking lot at around 9:30 a.m. According to Laredo Police, somebody called them...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Three women, and two children injured following Loop 20 crash

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Multiple people are hospitalized following a four vehicle collision reported on Loop 20 Friday evening. The accident happened on Friday, Dec. 9 just before 7 p.m. The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the 6000 where a total of nine people were involved in the crash. A...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Big pattern change coming this week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it’s the start of the week and were looking at above normal temperatures today and tomorrow . This morning cloudy skies in the upper 60s with possible fog before 10AM. Warming up into the 70s with partly sunny skies expected to reach a high...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Five vehicle accident reported on Loop 20

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is causing some traffic congestion on Loop 20. According to the Laredo Police Department, a five-vehicle accident happened at the 6000 block of Bob Bullock Loop, near the UISD Food Production Center. Right now, traffic is backed up on the southbound and...
LAREDO, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy