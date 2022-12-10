ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Girls Basketball: Woodrow Wilson stymies John Marshall

By Rusty Udy
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NI52w_0jdqNMcc00

Gallery by Heather Belcher

Abby Dillon has become accustomed to hitting big shots over her young career.

Friday night the Woodrow Wilson sophomore standout was at it again in a battle with John Marshall.

Pouring in 24 points on the night, Dillon hit the crucial shots to keep the Monarchs at arms reach and send her team home with a hard fought 63-53 win.

Coming off a tough overtime loss to South Charleston Tuesday, Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors liked what he saw from his team.

“John Marshall is a very good basketball team and a well-coached basketball team,” Nabors said. “I am proud of our girls. We accepted the challenge after a heartbreaking loss the other night. They came out with (a high) intensity level and focus. I applaud the effort. It was a great team effort. I thought our pressure made the difference in the game.”

The visitors took the initial lead on a pair of free-throws from Kaylee Derrow before Woodrow’s high octane pressure started to cause John Marshall some issues.

Two buckets each from Lataja Creasey and Leiloni Manns gave the Flying Eagles a brief lead before the Monarchs roared back.

Trailing 13-11, back-to-back scores from Derrow and a triple from freshman Rilee Storm gave John Marshal a 19-13 lead with 36 seconds left in the quarter.

Just when it looked as if the Monarchs were in command, two layups from Mya Wooton and a buzzer beating 2-pointer from Dillon evened the game at 19 apiece in a blink.

It was the first of three straight buzzer beaters for the Flying Eagles on the night.

“We had played so hard to get that 19-13 lead and we had three girls on the court asking to come out because they were tired,” John Marshall head coach Brock Melko explained. “I had subs at the table and I thought about burning a timeout, but it was less than a minute. Looking back, I should have called the timeout. They ended on that run and tied the game.”

Although Dillon opened the second period by nailing a long range bomb, John Marshall answered with a free-throw and buckets from Storm and Kaitlyn Blake to regain the lead.

Unfortunately for the visitors, that would be their final lead of the night.

A triple from Dillon gave the lead back to the Flying Eagles and just over a minute later, Woodrow exploded on an 8-0 run to take a nine-point lead.

The Monarchs trimmed the lead to six points, but Woodrow pushed the advantage back to nine when Creasey nailed the buzzer-beater 3-pointer just before the halftime horn.

“Before the half we were down six and I switched to a zone and Creasey hit the big 3 before the half,” Melko lamented. “I was happy with that because they threw it to Dillon on the wing first. We took away their shooter, but then Creasey knocked it in.”

Creasey’s play-making ability was key all night for the Flying Eagles. The senior guard also finished with 14 points.

“Lataja did a really good job running the show. I thought she recognized situations where she could attack and get to the basket where she converted or got to the free-throw line which is good for our team,” Nabors said. “That opens it up for Abby and Abby hit some shots tonight. That really helps us. We have to play through Lataja Creasey. We are only going to be as good as Lataja is going to be. She has to be that threat because everybody is going to be focused on Abby Dillon. We believe Lataja can get it done.”

With Woodrow leading by eight points with three minutes to play in the third quarter, Dillon drilled her third 3-ball of the night which was followed by a lay-up from Donya Burton for a 13-point lead.

John Marshall cut the lead to 10 points before Woodrow stung them again with more end of quarter heroics.

After Burton scored on another lay-up with 15 seconds left in the quarter, Creasey found Dillon open on the next possession for her fourth trifecta and a 54-39 lead.

“The end of quarters were kind of my fault. If we could have taken those away we may have had a different result,” Melko said. “They are exactly what we expected. I told the team that we probably won’t see a quicker, more aggressive and hard playing team. That is exactly what we got tonight.”

After a tough opening game Tuesday against South Charleston, Melko knew Dillon would be primed for a good night.

“They have some really players. I knew Dillon had struggled some Tuesday and I told them on the trip down that she was going to go off. She is better than what it showed Tuesday,” Melko said. “She just hit so many big shots and tough shots. It was to the point at the end where we just basically face-guarded her and helped off everybody else, but they complimented her well with their other players.”

John Marshall made the game a bit uncomfortable for Woodrow down the stretch by finally finding some success in the paint, especially with Derrow and Blake.

“Blake really hurt us. We knew they were going through the high-post and the last couple of days at practice we worked on how we wanted to play,” Nabors said. “They just manhandled us, but she can really play.”

Derrow led the Monarchs with 20 points and Blake added 18 points.

“Kaylee Derrow played one of the best games she has played. She played so hard and went to the basket. Kaitlyn has played well all year and Lilie (Babiczuk) played well for us,” Melko said. “When we were able to take care of the ball, good things happened. We just have to do a much better job of doing that all the time.”

Melko brought his team to the southern part of the state for an early season challenge, but also with postseason experience in mind.

“This was absolutely awesome. We talked about our goal of getting to Charleston and I told them when we get there, we will see teams like Woodrow and Greenbrier East,” Melko said. “I would play these games six nights a week if we could to prepare us for March. The student section was into it. It was loud. It felt like basketball. It was awesome.”

John Marshall (3-2) travels to Greenbrier East Saturday, while Woodrow Wilson (1-1) makes a trip to Bluefield Tuesday.

JM: 19 10 10 14 – 53

WW: 19 19 16 9 – 63

John Marshall

Kaylee Derrow 20, Rilee Storm 5, Masyn Inclan 4, Kaitlyn Blake 18, Lilie Babiczuk 6. Totals: 16 18-23 – 53.

Woodrow Wilson

Abby Dillon 24, Lataja Creasey 14, Sarah Hopkins 3, Leiloni Manns 9, Taylor Gunter 2, Donya Burton 7, Mya Wooton 4. Totals: 25 7-12 63.

3-pointers: JM 3 (Derrow 2, Storm); WW: 6 (Dillon 4, Creasey, Hopkins).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

Yellow Jackets run away with lopsided 213-65 win against Bombers

Anything can happen in the American Basketball Association. The Steel City Yellow Jackets were originally scheduled to play the York Buccaneers on December 10th at A Giving Heart Community Center in Pittsburgh. However, according to ABA officials, the team folded months ago. Insteaid of a forfeit, Yellow Jackets owner Ace Pippens reached a deal for the Bridgeport Bombers to come back to Pittsburgh. The Bombers took on the Yellow Jackets in the team’s only pre-season contest.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

2024 4-Star CB Omillio Agard Names Penn State to Top Five

Penn State has already landed an in-state commitment from a top-five recruit in the class of 2024, and now it’s in the running for another. 2024 four-star offensive lineman Cooper Cousins (Erie, Pennsylvania) committed to Penn State way back in January, out of McDowell in Erie, Pa., and Omillio Agard may be adding to PSU’s recruiting class from the other side of the state.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NJ.com

Twenty-two years after dramatic victory over Rutgers as a player, Seton Hall’s Holloway seeks another as a coach

Shaheen Holloway had fouled out in the final minutes of overtime and was on the sidelines rooting his Seton Hall teammates on against rival Rutgers. Before a wildly enthusiastic crowd at the Rutgers Athletic Center, the Pirates went on to storm back from an 8-point deficit in the extra period, and a 10-point halftime deficit, to stun the Scarlet Knights, 65-63 in overtime, during an ESPN-televised Big East Conference game on Feb. 9, 2000.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
ClutchPoints

USC football: 4 players Trojans must target in transfer portal

As the Trojans look at the available talent in the college football transfer portal, USC football head coach Lincoln Riley, like last year, is open for business on all accounts. The portal is already brimming with high-level talent, and there’s no reason the Trojans shouldn’t snag a few of these players to bolster their roster and build on their successful 2022 season. Here we will discuss the four players whom USC football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
trentondaily.com

Holland Middle School’s Rocket Launch: A Blast for Trenton Youth

On Friday, December 2nd, students from Arthur J. Holland Middle School gathered in Cadwalader Park to participate in a rocket launch. Students stood astounded as their rockets blasted off over Trenton and safely glided back to land. While having the time of their lives, students also had a chance to learn valuable lessons about gravity, physics, and more. The launch was led by the class’s teacher, Bruce Williams. As a part of his quarterly robotics class, Williams hosts a launch each semester to get his students excited about a future in STEM. As a fierce advocate for his students and the potential of Trenton youth, his dedication to our city’s youth is nothing short of inspiring.
TRENTON, NJ
superhits106.com

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow

A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
phillyvoice.com

MetLife Stadium sells awful cheesesteaks

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.j. — While you could say a lot of things about me, one thing no one would question is my lack of Philadelphia bonafide credentials. I value my civic pride highly. That certainly extends to when, on the rare occasion, I leave the city limits. Attending the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Antelope Valley Press

Black guns matter, activist believes

We know about Black Lives Matter. My new video is about a group called Black Guns Matter. Maj Toure, a Philadelphia high school dropout turned activist, tells me he started it after he got tired of hearing people endless chanting, “Black lives matter” but saying nothing “when it’s time for Black people to defend their lives.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Teen charged for gun, crack cocaine possession after foot chase in Trenton

TRENTON, NJ – Police in Trenton have arrested Najere K. Saunders, 19, after a brief foot chase Thursday in Trenton. The Trenton Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit Detectives received information about Saunders having a handgun in the area of Tyler and Benton, on Thursday. Detectives said Saunders fled when he noticed their presence as they were watching him. Officers pursued him on foot after he failed to stop and obey commands by officers. He discarded a handgun during the foot pursuit. Eventually, he was captured and arrested. The handgun was found to be a Ruger .9mm semiautomatic handgun which was The post Teen charged for gun, crack cocaine possession after foot chase in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy