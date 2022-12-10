ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Wesley Glen Ministries host free Christmas lights drive-thru

MACON, Ga. — Folks in Macon could drive through a mile of Christmas lights and luminaries Saturday night at Wesley Glen. The nonprofit provides a home environment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Over 900 luminaries lit the path around the 50-acre campus. Many of the luminaries were...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Nutcracker of Middle Georgia holds last performance

MACON, Ga. — The Nutcracker of Middle Georgia returned once more for their last show of the season on Sunday. Dozens of people packed out the Grand Opera House this weekend and last weekend as they performed a total of 5 shows. The series of dance performances tells the...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Museum of Aviation hosts 'A Walk Through Christmas'

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Folks in Warner Robins could see "A Walk Through Christmas" at the Museum of Aviation in warner Robins on Saturday. The event began at 10 a.m., and featured a stunning display of several different Christmas trees, all decorated by different companies and organizations. Over 20...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Bolingbroke Christmas parade brings holiday fun

BOLINGBROKE, Ga. — Folks in Bolingbroke showed their Holiday spirit on Saturday at the Bolingbroke Christmas parade. People stood on the side of the road as several floats, horses, cars, and performers passed by. Some of the floats included displays from Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Monroe County EMS, Oak...
BOLINGBROKE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Art center to open in honor of recording artist legend, Otis Redding

MACON, Ga. — Today marks the 55th anniversary of the death of recording legend Otis Redding. But the music and legacy of the Georgia native lives on through the Otis Redding Foundation. Since 2007, the foundation has provided summer camps for children to learn how to produce, write, sing and record music.
MACON, GA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Warner Robins, GA

Warner Robins, located in Houston County, is a city in Georgia. Warner Robins was named the Best Destination for Family Fun in Georgia in 2019. With this, there’s no surprise that there are numerous attractions in this location that you and your family will undoubtedly enjoy. Aside from parks,...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man shot outside Macon bar late Sunday night

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Shooting at Full House Tavern leaves man in critical condition

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting incident at the Full House Tavern early Monday left a 42-year-old man in critical condition. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says just after 3 a.m., deputies received a call concerning a person shot in the parking lot at the Full House Tavern restaurant off Bloomfield Road. The man found with the gunshot wound was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
coastalempireseniors.com

Coastal Georgia Senior Day Trip: Celebrate a Civil War Era Christmas with Jeffersonville’s Historic Richland Church

Georgia Christmas Calendar – Richland Church “Keeping Christmas”. Coastal Empire senior citizen history buffs certainly have plenty of opportunities for memorable and meaningful day trips during the holiday season. One that stands out particularly for active Coastal Georgia Seniors is “Keeping Christmas” at Richland Church in Jeffersonville....
JEFFERSONVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Monroe County breaks ground on new fire station

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Monroe County and Oglethorpe Power celebrated the start of construction on a new fire station with a groundbreaking ceremony off Rumble Road. "Our new fire station will be equipped with a fire engine and ladder truck with personnel onsite 24 hours a day," Monroe County Fire Chief Matthew Jackson says. "In a critical emergency, seconds matter and this location right off I-75 will help with rapid response times."
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

