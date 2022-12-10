Read full article on original website
walnutport.com
Lehigh Valley weather: Forecasters tracking ‘fairly significant’ storm later this week
The Lehigh Valley could see snow later this week after what the National Weather Service is calling a “fairly significant” storm Thursday into Friday.
Lehigh Valley weather: How much did it snow Sunday and when might it snow next?
For those in the southern plains of the Lehigh Valley, Sunday’s snow didn’t even rise to the level of nuisance. Lehigh Valley International Airport registered just a trace by 7 p.m. But in northern Northampton County into the higher elevations of the Pocono Mountains in Monroe County, it...
AccuWeather: Bright but chilly
Meteorologist Karen Rogers says we have a couple of quiet days before a storm impacts us at the end of the week.
Lehigh Valley weather: Wet snow possible Sunday near I-78, with more to the north
Following a sunny, seasonable late-autumn Saturday, the Lehigh Valley could see some snow showers Sunday morning, the National Weather Service says. At Lehigh Valley International Airport, the region’s official point for climate-data collection, a slight chance of snow showers arrives after 2 a.m. Sunday, with snow likely before 11 a.m. then changing over to rain, according to the weather service forecast. Rain is likely before 11 p.m. Sunday, followed by a chance for snow to mix in, then the work week starts out dry under mostly cloudy skies.
Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get this weekend? Our interactive map shows projected snowfall totals.
Wintry weather is in the forecast for parts of the Lehigh Valley and northwestern New Jersey on Sunday. The heaviest snow is expected above the I-80 corridor, where parts of the Poconos in northeastern Pennsylvania could see accumulations up to 3 to 5 inches, the National Weather Service says. AccuWeather is calling for 1 to 3 inches in northern New Jersey and the southern Poconos.
NEXT Weather: A winter storm will cross Philadelphia region on Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Do you want to build a snowman? You might be able to do that in parts of the area on Sunday.A fast-moving winter storm will cross the northernmost parts of our region Sunday. Enough cold air will be in place to produce several inches of wet snow over the Poconos.Enough for a snowman? Maybe in the upper elevations.Farther east across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County light snow showers could coat grassy areas but that will eventually mix with rain. Unfortunately for all of you snow lovers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, ...
abc27.com
Dry Saturday, rain and snow showers Sunday
Quiet and chilly for early next week... EVENING: Clear and chilly. Temps dropping into the 30s. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 27. SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High 43. A system we’ve been following all week will move toward Pennsylvania tonight but fall apart as it does so....
Reimagining Lehigh Valley’s main streets: What 17 downtowns are doing to stay vital
If small downtown businesses were struggling to compete against e-commerce and big-box stores, the aftereffects of the coronavirus pandemic threaten to deliver these businesses their death blows. Now they face labor shortages, supply chain issues and a troubling lack of foot traffic during this year’s holiday season.
walnutport.com
Sand storm: New Jersey sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban
New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from an October storm in defiance of a state order not to do so.
Lehigh Valley flight takes off again for families battling pediatric cancer (PHOTOS)
Holiday spirit soared once again Saturday, as Lehigh Valley International Airport hosted the return of its “North Pole Express” for families with children battling cancer. The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority’s airport in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, joined United/Air Wisconsin in presenting the charity flight for 14 families with the nonprofit Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley Inc.
LehighValleyLive.com
“North Pole Express’’ returns to Lehigh Valley after 2 years
“North Pole Express’’ returns to Lehigh Valley after 2 years. Lehigh Valley International Airport hosts families from the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Greater Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, for the annual “North Pole Express” Charity Flight, courtesy of United/Air Wisconsin. The event was on hiatus for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.Get Photo.
WFMZ-TV Online
State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
walnutport.com
‘To serve is to live’: Former Girl Scouts CEO from Lehigh Valley dies at 107; won Presidential Medal of Freedom for her leadership
Frances Hesselbein, who died Sunday at her Palmer Township home, was not very much younger than the Girl Scouts of the USA, the organization she joined as a volunteer in 1960 and ended up leading for 14 years as chief executive officer. Source: Morningcall.
Bucks County firefighter injured battling warehouse fire
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) A firefighter is injured putting out a warehouse fire in Bucks County. Investigators are now trying to pinpoint what sparked the fire.The 2-Alarm fire at Ebooksweb on Bridgewater Road in Bensalem Township started around nine Saturday morning.Investigators say a firefighter from the Nottingham Fire Company fell through the roof.CBS3 was told he'll be okay.
Ready for some sunshine? Here are cheap flights from the Philadelphia area to Florida.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Looking to get away? Well, you're in luck! Airlines are expanding flights to Florida from some of our smaller airports.Spirit Airlines has already announced it will provide nonstop service from Atlantic City to Palm Beach. That starts on Thursday.The airline said special discounted fares will start at $50 one-way. It already flies to four other Florida locations.And Avelo Airlines will soon offer cheap, non-stop flights to Florida at the Wilmington-New Castle Airport. The airline will have flights to five Florida airports from $49 starting Feb.1, 2023. But with airline departures at the airport over the years, some are questioning if the airline will stay.In the past two decades, three airlines have announced operations at the airport, only to leave shortly after due in part to competition with surrounding airports. Airport officials say this new contract shows that Avelo is here to stay.
UPDATE: LANTA bus rolls over on Route 22 ramp, driver hurt, police say
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new details from Pennsylvania State Police. The driver was hurt when a LANTA bus rolled over early Monday afternoon on the ramp from Route 22 East to Route 145 in Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. No passengers were on the...
Full Body Burns Kill Bucks Man Torching Trash: Coroner
A man lighting trash on fire suffered burns across more than half of his body, ultimately killing him, according to the Lehigh County coroner. Lutz K. Wundshock, 59, of Durham Township, was torching the trash around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at his home, the coroner's office said. He was...
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
sauconsource.com
Tobacco & Vape Shop Coming to Local Shopping Center
A business that sells tobacco products as well as vaping devices and supplies is expected to open in the busy Creekside Marketplace shopping center in Lower Saucon Township. When Tobacco House will welcome its first customers isn’t clear, however display cases have been installed inside the unit, which is located between China Moon and Dollar Tree. A sign taped to the front door also indicated that deliveries are now being received.
