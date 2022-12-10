The Gonzaga Bulldogs avenged last year’s loss to the UC Davis Aggies with a strong performance in Spokane, 73-55. The Aggies hung around for the better part of the three quarters, matching the Zags through the first quarter with 16 points a piece. In the second quarter, the Zags looked like they were ready to take the game over. Gonzaga jumped out to an 11 point lead, largely led by Eliza Hollingsworth and McKayla Williams. However, UC Davis ended the half on a 6-0 run, holding the Zags without a field goal for 2.5 minutes, to go into halftime trailing by just five points, 32-27.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO