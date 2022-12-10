Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene to spend $1 million on police department expansion
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d’Alene jumped on a “once in a lifetime opportunity” and will spend nearly $1.2 million on a piece of land for expansion of the police department, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “The value...
koze.com
Gonzaga Men Host N. Illinois Tonight
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team hosts Northern Illinois tonight in Spokane. The Bulldogs are 7-3 after beating in-state rival Washington Friday. Northern Illinois is 3-6, including a blowout loss to Idaho earlier this month in Moscow. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. from the McCarthey Athletic Center with live...
koze.com
Palouse Man Receives Alternative Sentence in Molestation Case
A Palouse man received a sex offender sentencing alternative after pleading guilty to child molestation. According to the Lewiston Tribune, 19-year-old Kaleb Gibler pleaded guilty to second-degree felony child molestation Oct. 28th in Whitman County Superior Court after being arrested in August for the molestation of a 13-year-old girl. He has been in jail since his arrest but was scheduled to be released Friday.
Lockdowns lifted at North Central, Rogers; Lewis and Clark in 'Secure and Teach'
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to three local high schools on Friday after Lewis and Clark High School reportedly received a prank phone call threatening a shooting. Spokane Public Schools confirmed to KREM 2 that the call appeared to be a hoax. Lewis and Clark...
AG Bob Ferguson weighs in on Spokane I-90 homeless camp lawsuit
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is weighing on the federal lawsuit that was filed against the City of Spokane and Spokane County over the homeless camp along I-90, commonly known as Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands, several residents of the encampment and Disability Rights Washington...
KREM
Moscow murders: 'We are keeping that information safe'
MOSCOW, Idaho — After the stabbing attack that claimed the lives of four students off campus at the University of Idaho, Moscow Police Department (MPD) says they are holding the information they have close to the vest so they don't compromise bringing someone to justice. It's been over four...
FOX 28 Spokane
City of Post Falls, Coeur d’Alene, others, file suit against Kootenai County and Treasurer
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – Several cities in Kootenai County have filed suit against the County and against Treasurer Steve Matheson specifically. Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene are two of those cities. A news release says they are suing over the county’s refusal to remit late charges and interest connected to delinquent property taxes owed. They say this money, somewhere in the realm of $60-80,000 per year, is used to serve the people who live in their districts.
Gas prices falling across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — If driving in this weather is giving you some problems, you can feel a bit better by paying less for gas at the pump. Across the Inland Northwest, gas prices have been getting cheaper and cheaper. According to AAA, gas prices across the country have an average price of $3.262 a gallon. The average price for gas...
Coeur d'Alene's Children's Village anticipates crisis of kids in need
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Vanessa Moos leaves no doubt when it comes to what's happening at Children's Village, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. It is, she wrote, “receiving more calls for help than ever before." “From full-time residents placed by the state, to short-time crisis...
Gonzaga Bulletin
'Hidden Bagel' Not So Hidden: Spokane business opens Kendall Yards location
In March 2021, the New York Times wrote “The Best Bagels Are In California (Sorry New York) ''— however, it could be argued that the best of the best are right here, in Spokane, Washington at the Hidden Bagel. Owner Jennifer Davis opened Hidden Bagel in December of...
Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga jumps to No. 15 in AP Top 25 poll (12/12/22)
The Gonzaga Bulldogs rose to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Monday following yet another wild week of college hoops across the country. With then-No. 1 Houston’s loss to Alabama on Saturday, Purdue leapfrogged its way to take the top spot in the rankings for the first ...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandpoint OKs City Beach goose hunt
SANDPOINT — In a 4-1 vote, the Sandpoint City Council approved a goose hunt Wednesday at Sandpoint City Beach Park. Under the plan approved by the council, the hunt would occur twice a week for about three weeks during the Canada goose hunting season. Applications, which are being taken...
nbcrightnow.com
Commentary: It’s clear, again, that Gonzaga men’s basketball is a level above UW
SPOKANE – Perhaps the disappointment is that this wasn’t really disappointing at all. Maybe the real issue is that the Huskies aren’t terribly discouraged in what just took place at the McCarthey Athletic Center Friday night. Washington stepped onto Gonzaga’s home court, played a respectable 40 minutes...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Chloride Gold Project aims to boost forest health, bull trout habitat
SANDPOINT — A number of forest management activities are planned on the Sandpoint Ranger District, and U.S. Forest Service officials want to know what the public has to say. Located southeast of Lake Pend Oreille, the Chloride Gold Project includes the Fall Creek watershed to the north and the Sawpit Creek watershed to the south.
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga vs. Northern Illinois: Game Preview
The Gonzaga Bulldogs face their second-straight Husky when Northern Illinois comes to town on Monday evening. The Zags are coming off a tidy win over the Washington Huskies on Friday evening. Drew Timme scored 22 points and Julian Strawther added 18. The Northern Illinois Huskies, n the fourth game of a five-game road trip, lost to Idaho, 84-47, on Friday.
KREM
People move into Spokane Catalyst Housing Project
After a fourth-month wait, people are finally moving into the Catalyst Project on Sunset Boulevard. Most of them are coming from the I-90 homeless encampment.
FOX 28 Spokane
Escalated domestic violence incident resolves peacefully
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A domestic violence call escalated to a K9 search in the Central Valley neighborhood on Sunday night, though it ended peacefully. Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is still investigating the incident, but a deputy was able to confirm the call began as a domestic violence dispute involving a weapon that began around 5:30 p.m. A handgun was found at the scene, but the suspect was detained without a weapon on him.
slipperstillfits.com
Zags down UC Davis with strong offensive performance
The Gonzaga Bulldogs avenged last year’s loss to the UC Davis Aggies with a strong performance in Spokane, 73-55. The Aggies hung around for the better part of the three quarters, matching the Zags through the first quarter with 16 points a piece. In the second quarter, the Zags looked like they were ready to take the game over. Gonzaga jumped out to an 11 point lead, largely led by Eliza Hollingsworth and McKayla Williams. However, UC Davis ended the half on a 6-0 run, holding the Zags without a field goal for 2.5 minutes, to go into halftime trailing by just five points, 32-27.
Spokane Valley initiates full residential plow
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley initiated a full residential plow Sunday afternoon. Road crews with the City of Spokane Valley will be clearing snow and ice off the streets. Warmer temperatures on Saturday and early Sunday left a lot of snow, slush and ice on some roads. With 624 lane miles to plow, the City of Spokane Valley says...
FOX 28 Spokane
City of Spokane, county sheriff ordered to stay away from Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – A federal judge just signed off on a request by Jewels Helping Hands for a restraining order against the City of Spokane, The Spokane Police Department and The Spokane County Sheriffs Office to stay away from Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands and others allege that the...
