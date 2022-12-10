Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Johnson, Spurs hold off Mitchell, Cavs to win 3rd in row
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Spurs coach Gregg Popovich screamed on the sidelines, pounded the scorer’s table and then demonstrated the defensive stance he wanted his young players to show in the final seconds against Cleveland. Keldon Johnson and his San Antonio teammates delivered.
Citrus County Chronicle
Doncic scores 38, Dinwiddie 20 as Mavs beat Thunder 121-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 38 points and 11 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence, and Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-114 on Monday night. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 20 for the Mavericks, who...
Citrus County Chronicle
Leonard, George lead Clippers over NBA-best Celtics, 113-93
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard came to the bench with a message for his Los Angeles Clippers teammates. “Told the guys, ‘Let’s get out and run, let's play faster,'” coach Tyronn Lue said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lillard ties own Blazers mark with 11 3-pointers, beats Minn
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard tied his own franchise record by making 11 3-pointers and finished with 38 points, leading the Portland Trail Blazers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-112 on Monday night. Lillard shot 11 for 17 from long range and didn't play in the fourth quarter. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Butler's late flurry helps Heat put away Pacers 87-82
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra thought his players turned back the clock Monday night. It reminded Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle of an old Eastern Conference classic, too.
After Brittney Griner's detention and release, nearly half of WNBA players are still opting to play overseas in the off-season: 'Our players are going to do what's best for them'
The AP reported that 67 out of 144 WNBA players are competing abroad, and none of them are playing in Russia, where Griner was detained for months.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: Pistons' Cunningham to have season-ending surgery
Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly.
'My Christmas is ruined': Why Ohio State is only playing one early-season Big Ten game
There’s an art to assembling a men’s college basketball schedule. Between previously scheduled non-conference events, ever-lengthening conference commitments and multi-team events scheduled around Thanksgiving, the annual task is full of pitfalls that aren’t always evident when the final product is published. And sometime a team plans for something that never materializes. Right now,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cowboys' Prescott feels interception bug, vows to squash it
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott has more interceptions through his first eight starts than at any point in his career. The star Dallas quarterback's response to his ninth interception of the season was impressive, leading a 98-yard drive after giving Houston a great chance to complete a big upset.
Citrus County Chronicle
Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson watched his second 3-pointer go down, turned toward the Pelicans' defensive end and threw a triumphant punch into the air. Adding perimeter scoring to his already formidable play in the paint, Williamson scored 35-points for a second straight game, and New Orleans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory.
Citrus County Chronicle
Texans play better but can't finish in loss to Cowboys
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans did a lot of good things Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. However, they came up short late with a chance to seal the victory as their skid extended to eight games with a 27-23 loss.
Comments / 0