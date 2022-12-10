ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

Johnson, Spurs hold off Mitchell, Cavs to win 3rd in row

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Spurs coach Gregg Popovich screamed on the sidelines, pounded the scorer’s table and then demonstrated the defensive stance he wanted his young players to show in the final seconds against Cleveland. Keldon Johnson and his San Antonio teammates delivered.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Doncic scores 38, Dinwiddie 20 as Mavs beat Thunder 121-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 38 points and 11 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence, and Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-114 on Monday night. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 20 for the Mavericks, who...
DALLAS, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Lillard ties own Blazers mark with 11 3-pointers, beats Minn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard tied his own franchise record by making 11 3-pointers and finished with 38 points, leading the Portland Trail Blazers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-112 on Monday night. Lillard shot 11 for 17 from long range and didn't play in the fourth quarter. The...
PORTLAND, OR
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Citrus County Chronicle

AP source: Pistons' Cunningham to have season-ending surgery

Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly.
DETROIT, MI
The Columbus Dispatch

'My Christmas is ruined': Why Ohio State is only playing one early-season Big Ten game

There’s an art to assembling a men’s college basketball schedule. Between previously scheduled non-conference events, ever-lengthening conference commitments and multi-team events scheduled around Thanksgiving, the annual task is full of pitfalls that aren’t always evident when the final product is published. And sometime a team plans for something that never materializes. Right now,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Cowboys' Prescott feels interception bug, vows to squash it

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott has more interceptions through his first eight starts than at any point in his career. The star Dallas quarterback's response to his ninth interception of the season was impressive, leading a 98-yard drive after giving Houston a great chance to complete a big upset.
DALLAS, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson watched his second 3-pointer go down, turned toward the Pelicans' defensive end and threw a triumphant punch into the air. Adding perimeter scoring to his already formidable play in the paint, Williamson scored 35-points for a second straight game, and New Orleans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Citrus County Chronicle

Texans play better but can't finish in loss to Cowboys

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans did a lot of good things Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. However, they came up short late with a chance to seal the victory as their skid extended to eight games with a 27-23 loss.
HOUSTON, TX

