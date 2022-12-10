ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TX

Carthage is headed to state, Bulldogs beat Glen Rose 42-35

By Garrett Sanders
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZxagL_0jdqN23L00

FRISCO, Texas ( KETK ) — We had a classic Friday night in the 4A Division 2 state semifinals between the Carthage Bulldogs and the Glen Rose Tigers in Frisco.

After tieing the game late, Carthage was able to force a turnover, then score a touchdown with just 8 seconds left to remain unbeaten, and punch their ticket to the state championship.

Carthage will now get ready to take on Wimberley for the 4A Division 2 State crown on Friday, December 16th at 11:00 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Sign up for KETK’s Local Sports Newsletter for the latest East Texas sports coverage delivered weekly to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ketk.com

Carthage is the talk of the town, all eyes set on 9th ring

CARTHAGE Texas, (KETK) — It’s official, the Carthage Bulldogs are gearing up for state this Friday. They’ll take on Wimberley at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the 4A division two state championship. The Carthage community is excited for the team to take another run at the state...
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

Trude Lamb signs with SFA cross country

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two years ago she took on the world, relatively speaking, and in time the world would hear about her. Now, Trude Lamb is an SFA-bound student athlete. However, there’s more to her than landing at the finish line. When Trude Lamb signed her letter of...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
WFAA

South Oak Cliff looking to become 1st Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state titles

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from before the UIL State semifinal game against Argyle. In 2021, South Oak Cliff (SOC) made history, becoming the the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title since 1958. Sixty-three long years for DISD to hoist a trophy. (Assuming you ignore Dallas Carter's 1988 title, which was stripped due to an ineligible player).
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

South Oak Cliff Fighting to Become First Dallas ISD School to Win Back-to-Back State Championships

South Oak Cliff High School has clinched its ticket to a return to the state title game.Photo byDave Adamson/UnsplashonUnsplash. Back in 2021, South Oak Cliff made history, by becoming the first Dallas ISD school to win a state championship since 1958. It's been sixty-three years since Dallas ISD has been able to hoist a trophy. WFAA reports that South Oak Cliff defeated Argyle 14-6 during this weekend's Division II state semifinal game. Dallas News reports that SOC allowed Argyle just 188 total yards and 87 yards on the ground. SOC's red-zone defense saved the day. The South Oak Cliff Bears have now secured their spot at AT&T Stadium, making it the second time in a row. They now are facing off against Port Neches-Groves.
DALLAS, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

First Buc-ee’s in Louisiana? Not So Fast Beaver Lovers

A Dallas, Texas Neighborhood Woke Up to a Sign Claiming There Was a Buc-ee's Coming to Town. The sign quickly went viral which caused Buc-ee's to have to come out and let everyone know that there were no plans to open up a Buc-ee's in the Highland Park area. Remember, this was shocking to residents because Highland Park is THE place to live. Highland park is where many celebrities and pro athletes live. If you haven't seen the hilarious story click here.
DALLAS, TX
CBS19

Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler Aztec Dancers celebrate Virgin Mary of Guadalupe

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A group of local Aztec dancers gathered for their annual tradition on Sunday, Dec. 11. The dancers made their way from the Rose Garden all the way to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler, to honor the Virgin Mary of Guadalupe. This tradition dates all the way back to […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

WSW Loop 323 In Tyler, Texas Is Going To Look Different In 2023

If anything is constant in this world, it is change. Change is coming to a small stretch of WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas in 2023. Over the last year, Loop 323 between S. Broadway and Brookside Dr. has seen three marquee restaurants either close or move to a new location in Tyler and now those once thriving buildings are sitting empty. However, it appears as if they will not be sitting idle once the calendar flips to 2023.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - While the last handful of days have been noticeably warm for December, a cold front arriving in the next 48 hours will bring cooler temperatures, as well as strong to severe storms, to East Texas. Tuesday will start off cloudy with temperatures during the morning in the low 60s. Between sunrise and the mid-morning hours, a line of thunderstorms will begin moving into the northwestern counties of East Texas, including the areas of Cooper, Greenville, and Terrell. Ahead of this line, light to moderate rainfall will be possible.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler ISD school bus involved in crash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD has confirmed that a bus carrying students has been in a crash while heading back to Tyler High School on Monday, Dec. 12. According to officials, the bus was bringing back students from Tyler ISD’s Career and Technology Center to Tyler High School when the crash happened. Four students […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Bus carrying Tyler High School students involved in crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A school bus with Tyler High School students aboard was involved in a wreck near the school Monday afternoon, but no major injuries have been reported. The wreck happened a few minutes before 3 p.m. at Lion Lane and North Northwest Loop 323. It is listed as a major traffic crash. The bus was carrying students from the career and technology center back to Tyler High School, which is their home campus.
TYLER, TX
ktalnews.com

Update: Severe storms Tuesday could arrive later

A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Tuesday bringing the threat of severe storms with damaging wind, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain. Much colder air will settle in behind the front and will likely stick around through Christmas. 10 pm Monday update: The latest run of Futurecast...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Classic Rock 96.1

WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX

Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy