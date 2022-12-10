Carthage is headed to state, Bulldogs beat Glen Rose 42-35

FRISCO, Texas ( KETK ) — We had a classic Friday night in the 4A Division 2 state semifinals between the Carthage Bulldogs and the Glen Rose Tigers in Frisco.

After tieing the game late, Carthage was able to force a turnover, then score a touchdown with just 8 seconds left to remain unbeaten, and punch their ticket to the state championship.

Carthage will now get ready to take on Wimberley for the 4A Division 2 State crown on Friday, December 16th at 11:00 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

