alaskasnewssource.com
FastCast Dec. 12, 2022
The Anchorage School Board held a work session to look at all options for decreasing the budget deficit. An explosion in Wasilla was felt in nearby homes (video courtesy of Sierra Hamilton) Sat 12-10-22 Eve Update Heavy Snow SC. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:26 PM AKST. Sat 12-10-22 Eve...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Bowl blanketed by back-to-back snowstorms
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The aftermath of the second major snowfall in Southcentral Alaska in a week presents a perfect opportunity to keep safety tips in mind — for old and new Alaskans alike. Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd shared some suggestions to keep your home and...
etxview.com
Your Weekend Plans: December 8 - 14, 2022
Or read below if you just want to know the time & place. Alaska Center for the Performing Arts – ACT Presents: Annie 7p-10p Alaska Center for the Performing Arts – Blue Man Group 7:30p-8:40p. Anchorage Museum – Pass The Mic Night: Queer Storytellers of Color 6:30p–10p...
generalaviationnews.com
From head to toe
Flight Outfitters has unveiled several new products, including hats, beanies, and socks. The Chart TOPO Hat features a graphic based on an Alaskan sectional featuring Anchorage, the Hood Lake Seaplane Base, and the surrounding areas, while the new Adventure Hat features a taildragger flying over the mountains with airport markings. Each is priced at $24.95.
alaskasnewssource.com
So much snow — don’t put that shovel down!
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - So much snow — don’t put that shovel down! We have two more rounds of wintry weather to go. The city of Anchorage was blanketed by snow and that slowed the metro area down again. Schools were closed as streets remain hard to navigate in many areas.
alaskapublic.org
‘Anomaly’ winter storm closes Anchorage and Mat-Su schools, slows traffic
Anchorage got hit Sunday with another record-breaking snowfall, just days after a prior storm dropped more than 2 feet of snow in parts of town. The latest storm brought more than a foot of new snow. The snow again closed schools, tangled traffic and left some residents frustrated about unplowed roads. At least two more storms are forecast to hit Anchorage later this week.
alaskasnewssource.com
New activity book for kids helps to keep Alutiiq culture alive
alaskasnewssource.com
Matanuska-Susitna Borough Schools to hold remote learning day Monday
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Schools in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District will be closed on Monday, and students will be having a virtual learning day. The MSBSD announced on their website and on their social media channels that schools will be closed on Monday. “All schools will have remote learning...
alaskasnewssource.com
A nonprofit is encouraging Alaskans to adopt a Ukrainian family for Christmas
The main event takes place Saturday evening at 5 p.m. with the Parade of Lights followed by a fireworks display in downtown Palmer. Director of Elections Gail Fenumiai has announced she is stepping down from her position at the division. As she moves into retirement — after making the decision to do that back in September — she joined Alaska’s News Source on Friday to tell us about the transition and what's ahead.
alaskasnewssource.com
Enjoy a sunny, but cold, Saturday ahead of a very snowy Sunday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure will allow for one more day of sunshine and quiet weather to start the weekend. It’ll be a cold start, however, as a clear sky, light winds, and fresh snow on the ground allow for nearly ideal “radiational cooling” to take place overnight into the hours just before sunrise late Saturday morning. That’s when all of the heat (18 degrees of it officially at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Friday) radiates back into the atmosphere, causing temperatures to plummet into subzero territory.
alaskasnewssource.com
Monday morning snowfall update
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Schools plan to be open Tuesday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Anchorage School District says it is hoping to resume school tomorrow, and that it is a parents choice whether their child attends. “We will be open tomorrow, and we’re emphasizing caution,” the district’s Director of Operations Rob Holland said. “There will be excused...
alaskasnewssource.com
Trial for Wasilla representative postponed due to weather, logistical challenges
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The closure of courthouses in Anchorage, Kenai, and Palmer left parties in the Randall Kowalke vs. David Eastman case scrambling to find a decent internet connection Monday morning. The trial was supposed to get underway Monday morning at the Palmer courthouse, but deteriorated road conditions across...
alaskasnewssource.com
LIVE BLOG: Schools close, residents dig out of massive snowfall
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another moisture-packed winter storm is bringing heavy snow and strong winds to Southcentral, which comes a few days behind a record snowfall for Anchorage which fell last week. 11:31 a.m. Monday - ASD, Mat-SU cancel after-school activities; ASD addresses plans. The Anchorage School District announced Monday...
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow and Road condition throughout Anchorage
Judgment in Alaska elder abuse case not likely to keep accused from taking political office in Texas - clipped version. When asked if there was anything to stop Carla Sigler from resuming the role of county treasurer, Vanlandingham responded: “Mrs. Sigler was elected by the voters of Bosque County. As far as I know, the only thing that would prevent her from taking office would be an inability to be bonded.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage under winter storm watch starting Sunday afternoon
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Anchorage, and much of Southcentral Alaska, starting Sunday. The Anchorage-area winter storm watch is in effect Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. The weather service is calling for 10 to 16 inches of snow, with the most snow on the Hillside. The forecast says light snow is expected to begin Sunday afternoon across much of the Anchorage Bowl, with the heaviest snow falling late Sunday night and through Monday morning.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage road crews working ‘around-the-clock’ as city braces for more snow
Bad driving conditions following a record snowstorm in Anchorage have closed schools for a third straight day, and brought life for some residents to a standstill. Road crews said Friday that they’re working around-the-clock to catch up on clearing streets before another storm is forecast to hit on Sunday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District sees 3rd snow day in a row
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage schools, road crews brace for more snow after week of frustration
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Friday, the Anchorage School District declared their fourth weather closure day of the school year, as record-breaking snowfall on Tuesday resulted in three consecutive snow days for students. “For us, it’s a pretty unusual snow event,” said MJ Thim, with the Anchorage School District....
alaskasnewssource.com
Man in critical condition after explosion rocks Wasilla neighborhood
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A strong explosion rocked a Wasilla neighborhood late Sunday afternoon, according to reports. Fire crews, emergency medical services and law enforcement are responding to reports of a structure explosion on Top of the World Circle, located off Fairview Loop just south of South Knik-Goose Bay Road.
