Rochester, NY

HF-L girls basketball remain unbeaten with win over Eastridge

By Carl Jones
 3 days ago

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — The Cougars pulled away in the second half to defeat the Lancers 56-47.

Both teams lived in transition in the first quarter with HF-L holding a 20-13 lead after eight minutes of action. The Cougars led 25-16 with six minutes left in the half. However, the Lancers went on a 12-3 run the rest of the quarter to tie the game up at the break.

Freshman Shaye Angelo led the Cougars with 14 point while sophomore Caroline Smith had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Clare Ruff finished with 11 points and nine assists.

HF-L (3-0) will take on defending Class A sectional champ, Mendon at home on Thursday, December 15th. Eastridge (1-3) will return to their homecourt where the Lancers will take on Franklin on Tuesday, December 13th.

