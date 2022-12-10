Read full article on original website
Wesley Glen Ministries host free Christmas lights drive-thru
MACON, Ga. — Folks in Macon could drive through a mile of Christmas lights and luminaries Saturday night at Wesley Glen. The nonprofit provides a home environment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Over 900 luminaries lit the path around the 50-acre campus. Many of the luminaries were...
'It's kinda sad': A look inside the Macon Mall just days ahead of Christmas
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Commissioners are set to take a look at the progress over at the Macon Mall Tuesday morning. The county plans to develop an amphitheater next door, build one of the world's largest indoor pickleball courts at the mall, and put courtrooms and government offices there, too.
'Extremely unusual to be at this point': Macon-Bibb nonprofits see decrease in holiday donations
MACON, Ga. — Tis' the season to give back, and some folks give back to those in need. However, some non-profits in Macon-Bibb, known for helping bring Christmas to countless families, are saying they're seeing less donations this year. "It's extremely unusual to be at this point and still...
Museum of Aviation hosts 'A Walk Through Christmas'
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Folks in Warner Robins could see "A Walk Through Christmas" at the Museum of Aviation in warner Robins on Saturday. The event began at 10 a.m., and featured a stunning display of several different Christmas trees, all decorated by different companies and organizations. Over 20...
Yappy Holiday Festival to bring Macon families and furbabies together
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Animal Services is saying "Yappy Holidays." The holiday festival is an adoption event for families to come and meet available pets. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, they're offering microchipping services for just $15 and a chance for your pet to get a picture with Santa!
Bolingbroke Christmas parade brings holiday fun
BOLINGBROKE, Ga. — Folks in Bolingbroke showed their Holiday spirit on Saturday at the Bolingbroke Christmas parade. People stood on the side of the road as several floats, horses, cars, and performers passed by. Some of the floats included displays from Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Monroe County EMS, Oak...
Nutcracker of Middle Georgia holds last performance
MACON, Ga. — The Nutcracker of Middle Georgia returned once more for their last show of the season on Sunday. Dozens of people packed out the Grand Opera House this weekend and last weekend as they performed a total of 5 shows. The series of dance performances tells the...
Warner Robins man speaks on need for a homeless shelter
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins community leaders met for a second time Monday to brainstorm ways to help the homeless in the area. Dozens of people want to help get folks off the streets. "They have a heart for the city and they just want to make a...
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Warner Robins, GA
Warner Robins, located in Houston County, is a city in Georgia. Warner Robins was named the Best Destination for Family Fun in Georgia in 2019. With this, there’s no surprise that there are numerous attractions in this location that you and your family will undoubtedly enjoy. Aside from parks,...
Art center to open in honor of recording artist legend, Otis Redding
MACON, Ga. — Today marks the 55th anniversary of the death of recording legend Otis Redding. But the music and legacy of the Georgia native lives on through the Otis Redding Foundation. Since 2007, the foundation has provided summer camps for children to learn how to produce, write, sing and record music.
'Puppies and kittens are hard': Things to consider before buying or adopting a holiday pet
MACON, Ga. — Saturday, Macon-Bibb Animal Services held their Yappy Holiday Festival. Pet lovers, vendors, and Santa Clause came out to promote pet adoption. The shelter has about 50 animals looking for a furever home. However, there's a few things you want to keep in mind before taking one...
'A way that makes it work': Moms Club of Warner Robins adds toys to pantry box for the holidays
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As many parents prepare for Christmas and a visit from Santa, some may have it a little harder this holiday season. That's why a Warner Robins moms club is doing its part to help stuff some stockings. "I think at this time of year, people...
Downtown Macon businesses feeling the impact of higher prices
MACON, Ga. — It's no secret that prices have been on the rise and expenses has taken a toll on small businesses. For some in downtown Macon, the pressure to meet the demand of rising prices has left their businesses suffering. Downtown Macon has seen some turnover in businesses...
Coastal Georgia Senior Day Trip: Celebrate a Civil War Era Christmas with Jeffersonville’s Historic Richland Church
Georgia Christmas Calendar – Richland Church “Keeping Christmas”. Coastal Empire senior citizen history buffs certainly have plenty of opportunities for memorable and meaningful day trips during the holiday season. One that stands out particularly for active Coastal Georgia Seniors is “Keeping Christmas” at Richland Church in Jeffersonville....
One injured in shooting in parking lot of Full House Tavern in Macon
MACON — A 42-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of Full House Tavern in Macon just after 3 a.m. Monday. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person shot in the parking lot. Upon arrival deputies found a 42-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.
Downtown Milledgeville celebrates the holidays with annual parade
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — For miles you could see families lining the road to cheer on Christmas floats and special guests like Santa Clause. Dozens of kids marched with bands and dance teams. Antique cars cruised through the route. It wasn't just folks on the nice list that marched, The...
'The customers love him': Beloved Dublin bagger bowled over by gratitude from customers
DUBLIN, Ga. — You may grimace or get grumpy when you have to go and get groceries, but for some folks in Dublin, it's a treat to check out and see a friend. Lisa Miller is a manager at a Kroger in Dublin. “He'll know their names, their kids'...
Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, partner pantries facing challenges as holiday approaches
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — Every week, the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank sends out their mobile food truck to help their many partner pantries. Ahead of Christmas, many folks look forward to the food these trucks bring. This month, not everyone is getting their monthly stop. Folks in counties...
Deputies: Man shot outside Macon bar late Sunday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
'Anything you want to do': Heart and Soul Workshops give Macon kids valuable artistic, life lessons
MACON, Ga. — This week has been a violent one for Macon-Bibb County, with two shootings that left four dead and two others hurt. The victims were all young, under the age of 25. One Macon group wants to make sure those deaths stop happening. Heart and Soul Workshops mentors school-aged kids through art.
