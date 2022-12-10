ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa Beach, FL

Bay holds off South Walton for close home victory

WMBB
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team held strong in a close 54-50 home win over South Walton Friday night.

The Tornadoes improved to 3-1 and will host Mosley on Tuesday, December 13.

The Seahawks fell to 4-2 and will host Fort Walton Beach on Tuesday, December 13.

WMBB

North Bay Haven takes down Bay on the road

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven girls basketball team took down Bay 51-38 on the road Monday night. The Buccaneers improved to 4-7 and will host Walton on Tuesday, December 13. The Tornadoes fell to 1-10 and will visit Chipley on Thursday, December 15.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

St. Andrew, St. Joseph Bays given $1.3M for estuary restoration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “This grant award will greatly benefit not only the SASJBEP but our partners across the Panhandle,” said Jessica Graham, SASJBEP director and grant principal investigator, “This is an exciting opportunity to strengthen cooperation among stakeholders and share research with other estuary programs to better understand coastal restoration efforts.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay County man refuses to get off bus until goal is reached

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man is on a race against the clock to collect 10,000 toys for kids in need this Christmas. Skip Bondur’s annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ challenge ends on Wednesday, December 14th, and he needs the community’s help to accomplish his goal. It’s been Bondur’s tradition for 11 years […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Rutherford girls cruise past Chipley on the road

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford girls basketball team rolled to a 75-41 road victory over Chipley Thursday night. The Rams improved to 6-1 and will host Rickards on Friday, December 9. The Tigers fell to 6-2 and will visit Enterprise on Friday, December 9.
CHIPLEY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Panama City, FL

Panama City is the county seat of Bay County, Florida. With its location surrounded by water, the city enjoys a warm climate, a laid-back lifestyle, and plenty of outdoor activities. But the fun doesn’t stop there! You can enjoy a visit to Panama City without breaking the bank. Here’s...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Annual Christmas tournament returns to Holmes County

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The longest-running high school basketball Christmas tournament in Florida has returned to Holmes County. “If it’s not the Rodeo in October, then it’s definitely the Christmas tournament in December,” Holmes County head coach Stephen Andrews said. 16 teams (JV and Varsity) from the four high schools in the county (Bethlehem, Poplar […]
BONIFAY, FL
WMBB

Bay boys soccer shuts out Freeport at home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys soccer team shut out Freeport 6-0 at home Wednesday night. The Tornadoes improved to 4-3-1 and will visit Rutherford on Friday, December 9. The Bulldogs fell to 5-2 and will visit Rocky Bayou Christian on Monday, December 12.
FREEPORT, FL
WMBB

No. 1 Bethlehem prepares for trip to basketball capitol

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — In the opening week of the MaxPreps rankings, the Bethlehem boys basketball team claimed the number one spot in Florida for Class 1A. “When the rankings first came out, we knew we had a good team coming back,” head coach Aaron Mollet said. “The team that lost in the district championship […]
BONIFAY, FL
WMBB

South Walton girls soccer eyeing another deep playoff run

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After a record-breaking season last year, the South Walton girls soccer team is looking to make another trip to the final four. The Seahawks made it to the state semifinals for the first time in school history last winter. “It was kind of crazy,” South Walton junior Ava Dalton […]
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WMBB

Scholar Athlete of the Week — Laney Kelley

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Walton’s Laney Kelley. Kelley played volleyball and soccer at Walton for the last four years. This year she is one of the captains of the soccer team. “It definitely suits her, I mean she definitely was […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

Salvage Santa retiring after forty four years of volunteering

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One local man has been giving back to the Panhandle community for 44 years. Mike Jones, or Salvage Santa, is a retired Bay District Schools police officer. Each holiday season, he gives away hundreds of bikes. “We put together over 100 bicycles in about two hours,” Jones said. “We had […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Crews fixing all lights on Hathaway Bridge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the course of the next week, the Panama City Public Works Department is performing maintenance work on all 54 of the street lights on the Hathaway Bridge.  Monday, workers addressed the 14 lights along the outside of the eastbound lanes. “They did a complete change out,” Director of Panama […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Holmes County chase ends in Geneva County

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A pursuit that started Holmes County on Sunday ended in Geneva County. According to a Facebook post from the HCSO, Tavoris Godwin led deputies and investigators from Florida and into Alabama, at some point ending up on foot in the area of Fadette, around 5 miles southeast of Slocomb.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Mosley girls soccer rolls past Bay for home shutout

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley girls soccer team cruised past Bay 8-0 at Tommy Oliver Stadium Monday night. The Dolphins improved to 4-1 and will visit Leon on Wednesday, December 7. The Tornadoes fell to 2-3 and will host Freeport on Wednesday, December 7.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Noel

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Noel, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Great Pyrenees mix is about one year old. She was available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. She found her fur-ever home Thursday after being live on News 13 Midday. Learn more about other adoptable animals […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Walton Co. ER still closed months after expected completion date

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many Walton County residents are still without a local Emergency Room since the Healthmark Regional Medical Center closed its doors back in March. The ER was originally closed on March 18 for renovations, and was said to be re-opened in a few weeks. However, nine...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

