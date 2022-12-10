Bay holds off South Walton for close home victory
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team held strong in a close 54-50 home win over South Walton Friday night.
The Tornadoes improved to 3-1 and will host Mosley on Tuesday, December 13.
The Seahawks fell to 4-2 and will host Fort Walton Beach on Tuesday, December 13.
