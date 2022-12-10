ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Vision Homes Invitational tips off at Trinity

By Daniel Woods
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The Vision Homes Invitational brings 11 of the best high school girls’ basketball teams in West Virginia to Trinity Christian School across Friday and Saturday.

With five games on each day, there’s plenty of action going on in Morgantown, including the following results on Friday night.

  • Parkersburg 75, Hampshire 22
  • Summers County 71, Frankfort, 66
  • Wyoming East 62, Ritchie County 42
  • Charleston Catholic 48, Trinity Christian 47
  • Webster County 50, Ravenswood 42

The Vision Homes Invitational concludes on Saturday with three local teams in action.

Buckhannon-Upshur faces Parkersburg at 12:45 pm. Webster County takes on Charleston Catholic at 4:15 pm before Trinity Christian closes the event against Ravenswood at 6:00 pm.

