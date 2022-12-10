Read full article on original website
UMD’s Austin Andrews Grabs Another NSIC Player of the Week Honor
DULUTH, Minn.- UMD men’s basketball forward Austin Andrews was awarded NSIC North Division Player of the Week for the second time this year. The junior forward averaged 21 and a half points in UMD’s contests against Minot State and U-Mary. In Friday’s game against the Beavers, Andrews was...
UMD Women’s Hockey Settles for Tie in Double Overtime
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team was forced into double-overtime, Saturday at Amsoil Arena against St. Thomas. Mannon McMahon had the lone goal for the Bulldogs, coming in the second period. The Bulldogs will take a short holiday break and will be back in action January 7, on...
Grand Rapids’ Aiden Chandler Commits to Play Football at St. Scholastica
GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.- Grand Rapids running back and linebacker Aiden Chandler announced his next step in his football career on Monday. Chandler will make the short trek to Duluth to play for the College of Saint Scholastica next season. Just this past year, Chandler had 645 yards rushing with 9...
UMD’s Brent Laing Earns 1st Team AFCA All-American Status
DULUTH, Minn.- UMD fifth year offensive lineman Brent Laing earned 1st team AFCA all-american honors on Monday. The team captain would play and start in all 11 games, helping guide the Bulldogs to a top 15 finish in the nation for rushing yards. The team was also ranked first in...
UMD Men’s Hockey Falls Short to No.1 Denver in Overtime for Second Straight Night
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team went to overtime for the second straight night with the No.1 nationally ranked Denver University. The Bulldogs posted a goal in each period, however the Pioneers tacked on two in the third to force the extra frame. Denver landed the go-ahead goal in overtime to complete the sweep 4-3.
Prep Basketball: Denfeld Handles Proctor
PROCTOR, Minn.- The Denfeld boys basketball team got a big win over Proctor, 79-33 Saturday afternoon on the road. The Hunters will next host Duluth East, Thursday at 7 PM. While, the Rails welcome in Two Harbors, Tuesday with a 7:15 PM tip-off.
‘Price Is Right Live’ Coming To Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Come on down! The Price Is Right Live is taking the state this spring at the DECC’s Symphony Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at the DECC and Ticketmaster. The interactive show, which is based off the popular television show...
Coffee Conversation: Heidi Pack & Whiskey Trail Perform Live On Morning Show
DULUTH, Minn. — Heidi Pack and Ryan Holte from the band “Heidi Pack & Whiskey Trail” came on the morning show to perform a few songs. Pack released her first single “Cowgirl” this year and it hit almost 100,000 streams in 3 months. She will be moving to Nashville in January.
Whistleblower Lawsuit Considered By Fired Duluth Chamber Staffer
DULUTH, Minn. – A Twin Cities law firm says a whistleblower lawsuit is being prepared against the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. This comes after a longtime staff member, Martha Bremer, was fired last month, according to David Schlesinger, an attorney representing Bremer. Bremer was with the Duluth Chamber...
Duluth Salvation Army In Need Of Gifts For Teens
DULUTH, Minn. — Christmas is less than 2 weeks away, and the Duluth Salvation Army is still in need of donations, especially gifts for teenagers. Right now, the bins for teens are only half-full compared to other bins that are overflowing with toys. The Salvation Army said in a...
Duluth Seaway Port Having a Good Year
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Seaway Port started this season sluggishly, according to Jason Hron, the director of communications for the port, but since then it’s been improving. “It was a slow start to the season this year in terms of total tonnage, but each month since mid-summer...
Knowing Your Neighbors: Lester River Sawmill Under New Ownership
DULUTH, Minn. — Lester River Sawmill has been in operation for over 40 years and just recently went through a change of ownership. You might ask what inspires someone to purchase a sawmill, but for new owner Will Feyder, it was the next logical step in this chapter of his life.
Local Mechanics Give Winter Tire Tips
HERMANTOWN, Minn.–The winter season is upon us and one way to avoid slipping and sliding on the roads is to make sure your tires are in good condition. We asked local professionals what key factors to keep in mind when switching out tires for different seasons. Mechanics over at Pro Tires in Hermantown say it all comes down to what the road conditions are, what materials are used on the roads, and what type of terrain you drive on.
Coffee Conversation: Andy Peterson Quartet Performing Holiday Show December 16
DULUTH, Minn. — The Andy Peterson Quartet came on the morning show to preview their “Swingin’ into the Season” holiday show coming up December 16. The local jazz ensemble will be playing at the Amazing Grace Cafe and Grocery at 6 p.m. for an all-ages show with a $10 cover charge.
Sweetly Kismet Candy Store In Carlton Gathers Clothes For The Local Homeless
CARLTON, Minn. — One candy store is collecting winter clothing for the homeless in Carlton. Sweetly Kismet Candy Store is accepting winter clothing donations this weekend and next weekend. All of the clothes will be donated to CHUM and Life House in Duluth. They’re looking for adult clothing sizes,...
Mayor Emily Larson To Launch Re-Election Campaign On Tuesday
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Mayor Emily Larson will launch her campaign for re-election on Tuesday, according to a press release sent out by her campaign manager. The event will take place at 500 Canal Park Drive at 11:30 a.m. According to the press release, “Mayor Larson will outline her...
Man Sentenced To 16.5 Years In Prison For 2018 Murder
DULUTH, Minn. — On Monday, Brian Ross Shaw was sentenced to 16.5 years for the murder of Kevin John Weiss. St. Louis County prosecutors say Shaw shot at killed Weiss outside of a home in Gary-New Duluth four years ago in December of 2018. The men grew up knowing...
Locals Celebrate Swedish Saint Lucia Day
DULUTH, Minn — One of the biggest events on the Swedish calendar took place today in Downtown Duluth. St. Lucia Day is coming up, and to recognize that the Swedish Cultural Society came together for the annual Sankta Lucia celebration. The ceremony begins with Christmas elves skipping around the ballroom as hymns are performed by a Swedish choir.
