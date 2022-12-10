ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anita Durairaj

A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World Records

Maude Tull on the Johnny Carson showCredit: Gding/Find a Grave. Maude Tull (1872 - 1976) is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest woman to drive a car. According to the Guinness World Records, she was issued a renewal of her driving license at the age of 104 which indicated that she was still driving at that age. However, she died just a few months after her license was renewed.
INGLEWOOD, CA
New York Post

Slain Texas girl Athena Strand’s sister cries in heartbreaking video

The grieving mother of Athena Strand — the 7-year-old Texas girl allegedly killed by a FedEx driver – shared a poignant video of her other younger daughter crying because she missed her “sissy” while she was visiting her dad. Maitlyn Presley Gandy, 26, posted the short clip on Facebook this week of Rye sobbing for her sis on Nov. 27, when Athena was away. “I kept telling her, ‘it’s okay, we will see sissy soon.’ not knowing how twisted our lives would become,” Gandy wrote. “I took it because she does this anytime she thinks sissy is going somewhere without her. She cried...
TEXAS STATE
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Fatim Hemraj

In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.

Shemika "Mika" Cosey was a vibrant, 16-year-old who lived in Berkeley, Missouri with her mom, Paula, and her three sisters. Aside from Mika, Paula had two older daughters and a 10-month-old baby girl; Mika was the fun-loving middle child. Mika adored kids and she looked after her baby sister while Paula, a single mom, worked late to support the family of four.
BERKELEY, CA
New York Post

‘Loving’ 7-year-old Athena Strand goes missing from Texas home after fight with stepmom

A 7-year-old girl mysteriously vanished from her Texas bedroom after she got into an argument with her stepmother and has been missing for two days. Athena Strand was last seen in her Paradise home Wednesday at 5:45 p.m., an Amber Alert states. The city lies approximately 40 miles northwest of Fort Worth. “We know that there was a little bit of an argument between her and her step-mom last night but it isn’t anything unusual,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told NBC 5. “There was that argument, then step-mom went to fix dinner, came back to get Athena, and Athena wasn’t in...
PARADISE, TX
The Independent

Athena Strand: FedEx driver was delivering 7-year-old’s Christmas present when he allegedly abducted and killed her

The FedEx driver who allegedly kidnapped and murdered 7-year-old Anthea Strand had just delivered her Christmas present when he abducted her, according to her mother.Tanner Horner, 31, told officials that he grabbed the child after hitting her with his van outside her father’s home in Texas, according to a warrant.He then admitted to strangling her with his bare hands in the back of the van so that she would not tell her father what had happened, the warrant states.Athena’s grieving mother, Maitlyn Gandy, said that she had sent her daughter Barbie dolls from the “You Can Be Anything” collection...
DECATUR, TX
HollywoodLife

Ronnie Turner’s Widow Afida Turner Hints That Cancer Caused His Death In Heartbreaking Tribute

Afida Turner, 45, spoke out about her late husband, Ronnie Turner, and his death, in a touching new Instagram post. Although his cause of death has yet to be officially released, the loving spouse hinted that cancer may be the reason for his passing, in the caption of a post that included multiple photos of Ronnie with his family, including his parents, Ike and Tina Turner, and friends.
The Independent

Tanner Lynn Horner: Everything we know about FedEx driver accused of murdering Athena Strand

A FedEx contract driver has allegedly confessed to the abduction and murder of missing 7-year-old Athena Strand, authorities in Texas say.Athena disappeared from her home in Paradise, north Texas, on Wednesday, 30 November.Hundreds of law enforcement officers, family and volunteers spent two days canvassing homes and searching rugged terrain in the area for the missing first grader. On Friday, authorities announced they had taken a FedEx delivery driver into custody who had been at Athena’s home at the time of her disappearance.Wise County sheriff Lane Akin told reporters that the driver, 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner, had allegedly confessed to her...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry Lease

Texas Woman's Cold Case Murder Featured in Netflix's Killing Fields

Kelli Cox's case is among those being featured as part of a new Netflix series, "Cold Case: The Texas Killing Fields."Photo byHayden Hatch/UnsplashonUnsplash. Back in 2016, William Reece led law enforcement to a massive 7,000-yard strip of land along Highway 288 in Brazoria County, just 25 miles south of Houston. Reece claimed they would find the remains of Kelli Ann Cox, a University of North Texas student who vanished in 1997.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX

