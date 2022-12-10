Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Grand Rapids’ Aiden Chandler Commits to Play Football at St. Scholastica
GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.- Grand Rapids running back and linebacker Aiden Chandler announced his next step in his football career on Monday. Chandler will make the short trek to Duluth to play for the College of Saint Scholastica next season. Just this past year, Chandler had 645 yards rushing with 9...
FOX 21 Online
UMD’s Austin Andrews Grabs Another NSIC Player of the Week Honor
DULUTH, Minn.- UMD men’s basketball forward Austin Andrews was awarded NSIC North Division Player of the Week for the second time this year. The junior forward averaged 21 and a half points in UMD’s contests against Minot State and U-Mary. In Friday’s game against the Beavers, Andrews was...
FOX 21 Online
UMD’s Brent Laing Earns 1st Team AFCA All-American Status
DULUTH, Minn.- UMD fifth year offensive lineman Brent Laing earned 1st team AFCA all-american honors on Monday. The team captain would play and start in all 11 games, helping guide the Bulldogs to a top 15 finish in the nation for rushing yards. The team was also ranked first in...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Men’s Hockey Falls Short to No.1 Denver in Overtime for Second Straight Night
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team went to overtime for the second straight night with the No.1 nationally ranked Denver University. The Bulldogs posted a goal in each period, however the Pioneers tacked on two in the third to force the extra frame. Denver landed the go-ahead goal in overtime to complete the sweep 4-3.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Women’s Hockey Settles for Tie in Double Overtime
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team was forced into double-overtime, Saturday at Amsoil Arena against St. Thomas. Mannon McMahon had the lone goal for the Bulldogs, coming in the second period. The Bulldogs will take a short holiday break and will be back in action January 7, on...
FOX 21 Online
‘Price Is Right Live’ Coming To Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Come on down! The Price Is Right Live is taking the state this spring at the DECC’s Symphony Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at the DECC and Ticketmaster. The interactive show, which is based off the popular television show...
boreal.org
Winter storm update for this week
December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth, Superior prepare for heavy snowfall in days ahead
DULUTH, MN -- City leaders in the Twin Ports are bracing for heavy snowfall in the week ahead. While plow drivers in Duluth plan to tackle their routes in their typical priority order this week, the city’s relatively new “snow emergency” policy is a tool they’re prepared to use once again this winter.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Salvation Army In Need Of Gifts For Teens
DULUTH, Minn. — Christmas is less than 2 weeks away, and the Duluth Salvation Army is still in need of donations, especially gifts for teenagers. Right now, the bins for teens are only half-full compared to other bins that are overflowing with toys. The Salvation Army said in a...
Holiday activities to do in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. -- Duluth is known as an outdoor-lover's dream. In part for its scenic views of Lake Superior, Canal Park, and the Aerial Lift Bridge. It's also a popular destination for holiday fun. The port city lights up the holidays for visitors with history, transportation, and dazzling displays. Our trek around Duluth starts with a beautiful snowfall and a visit to the Northshore's most famous home. The historic Congdon estate features 39 rooms across 5 floors, including 10 bathrooms. Bathrooms that include a shower with 9 sprayers, something still impressive in 2022. Right now, you'll also find 27 decorated Christmas trees. "All of...
FOX 21 Online
Local Mechanics Give Winter Tire Tips
HERMANTOWN, Minn.–The winter season is upon us and one way to avoid slipping and sliding on the roads is to make sure your tires are in good condition. We asked local professionals what key factors to keep in mind when switching out tires for different seasons. Mechanics over at Pro Tires in Hermantown say it all comes down to what the road conditions are, what materials are used on the roads, and what type of terrain you drive on.
WTIP
North Shore residents prepare for significant snowfall this week
A slow-moving weather system is expected to roll across the WTIP listening area in the middle of the week. The snow is expected to begin Tuesday after midnight. Snow is expected to fall most of the day Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday night, an estimated 12” to 16” is expected...
FOX 21 Online
Holiday Markets Held Across Duluth Saturday
DULUTH, Minn — A bunch of local markets popped up today to cater to people’s holiday needs. At Peace Church, the Neighbor-Made Fair hosted 35 vendors, selling gifts and crafts ranging from handmade jewelry to custom paintings. This is Neighbor-Made’s tenth year providing customers with gifts for the holidays.
Learn About The Central Entrance Redesign Project In Duluth, December 20
A major upcoming road construction project is about to get its first virtual meeting and the first-look at the plans for the Twin Ports community. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has scheduled an informational session for the planned Central Entrance Reconstruction Project on Tuesday, December 20 starting at 5:30 PM via a link on their website; that link is included below.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Seaway Port Having a Good Year
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Seaway Port started this season sluggishly, according to Jason Hron, the director of communications for the port, but since then it’s been improving. “It was a slow start to the season this year in terms of total tonnage, but each month since mid-summer...
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Lester River Sawmill Under New Ownership
DULUTH, Minn. — Lester River Sawmill has been in operation for over 40 years and just recently went through a change of ownership. You might ask what inspires someone to purchase a sawmill, but for new owner Will Feyder, it was the next logical step in this chapter of his life.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Heidi Pack & Whiskey Trail Perform Live On Morning Show
DULUTH, Minn. — Heidi Pack and Ryan Holte from the band “Heidi Pack & Whiskey Trail” came on the morning show to perform a few songs. Pack released her first single “Cowgirl” this year and it hit almost 100,000 streams in 3 months. She will be moving to Nashville in January.
Watch Dan Hanger Face Another Comedy Of Errors Live On Duluth’s FOX 21 News
I've said it before and it continues to ring true today. Dan Hanger, the lead anchor for FOX 21 in Duluth, is one of a kind. He continues to have a unique, irreverent approach to the nightly local 9:00 p.m. newscast in Duluth. That approach has created truly memorable moments,...
FOX 21 Online
Annual Lutefisk Dinner Cancelled
DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Lutefisk Dinner at First Lutheran Church will not be happening again this year. The church says they’re concerned the indoor event would spread respiratory illnesses going around right now like COVID and the flu. In years past, the Nordic style dinner is a...
FOX 21 Online
Whistleblower Lawsuit Considered By Fired Duluth Chamber Staffer
DULUTH, Minn. – A Twin Cities law firm says a whistleblower lawsuit is being prepared against the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. This comes after a longtime staff member, Martha Bremer, was fired last month, according to David Schlesinger, an attorney representing Bremer. Bremer was with the Duluth Chamber...
