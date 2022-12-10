Read full article on original website
UMD’s Austin Andrews Grabs Another NSIC Player of the Week Honor
DULUTH, Minn.- UMD men’s basketball forward Austin Andrews was awarded NSIC North Division Player of the Week for the second time this year. The junior forward averaged 21 and a half points in UMD’s contests against Minot State and U-Mary. In Friday’s game against the Beavers, Andrews was...
UMD’s Brent Laing Earns 1st Team AFCA All-American Status
DULUTH, Minn.- UMD fifth year offensive lineman Brent Laing earned 1st team AFCA all-american honors on Monday. The team captain would play and start in all 11 games, helping guide the Bulldogs to a top 15 finish in the nation for rushing yards. The team was also ranked first in...
Grand Rapids’ Aiden Chandler Commits to Play Football at St. Scholastica
GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.- Grand Rapids running back and linebacker Aiden Chandler announced his next step in his football career on Monday. Chandler will make the short trek to Duluth to play for the College of Saint Scholastica next season. Just this past year, Chandler had 645 yards rushing with 9...
UMD Men’s Hockey Falls Short to No.1 Denver in Overtime for Second Straight Night
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team went to overtime for the second straight night with the No.1 nationally ranked Denver University. The Bulldogs posted a goal in each period, however the Pioneers tacked on two in the third to force the extra frame. Denver landed the go-ahead goal in overtime to complete the sweep 4-3.
Chester Bowl Season Now Underway
DULUTH, Minn — Today was Chester Bowl’s opening day for their ski and snowboard program. Mother Nature also showed up with some fresh snow for the skiers. Lessons were available for first timers or visitors looking for more of a challenge. The 175-foot ski hill will be open...
Winter storm update for this week
December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
‘Price Is Right Live’ Coming To Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Come on down! The Price Is Right Live is taking the state this spring at the DECC’s Symphony Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at the DECC and Ticketmaster. The interactive show, which is based off the popular television show...
Local Mechanics Give Winter Tire Tips
HERMANTOWN, Minn.–The winter season is upon us and one way to avoid slipping and sliding on the roads is to make sure your tires are in good condition. We asked local professionals what key factors to keep in mind when switching out tires for different seasons. Mechanics over at Pro Tires in Hermantown say it all comes down to what the road conditions are, what materials are used on the roads, and what type of terrain you drive on.
Duluth, Superior prepare for heavy snowfall in days ahead
DULUTH, MN -- City leaders in the Twin Ports are bracing for heavy snowfall in the week ahead. While plow drivers in Duluth plan to tackle their routes in their typical priority order this week, the city’s relatively new “snow emergency” policy is a tool they’re prepared to use once again this winter.
Knowing Your Neighbors: Lester River Sawmill Under New Ownership
DULUTH, Minn. — Lester River Sawmill has been in operation for over 40 years and just recently went through a change of ownership. You might ask what inspires someone to purchase a sawmill, but for new owner Will Feyder, it was the next logical step in this chapter of his life.
Whistleblower Lawsuit Considered By Fired Duluth Chamber Staffer
DULUTH, Minn. – A Twin Cities law firm says a whistleblower lawsuit is being prepared against the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. This comes after a longtime staff member, Martha Bremer, was fired last month, according to David Schlesinger, an attorney representing Bremer. Bremer was with the Duluth Chamber...
Watch Dan Hanger Face Another Comedy Of Errors Live On Duluth’s FOX 21 News
I've said it before and it continues to ring true today. Dan Hanger, the lead anchor for FOX 21 in Duluth, is one of a kind. He continues to have a unique, irreverent approach to the nightly local 9:00 p.m. newscast in Duluth. That approach has created truly memorable moments,...
Duluth’s Essentia Health Urgent Care Closed Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. — Those in Duluth may want a heads up on an important urgent care closure happening Sunday. The Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth will be closed all day Sunday due to a planned power outage. The urgent care is located at 400 East 3rd Street and will reopen...
Holiday Markets Held Across Duluth Saturday
DULUTH, Minn — A bunch of local markets popped up today to cater to people’s holiday needs. At Peace Church, the Neighbor-Made Fair hosted 35 vendors, selling gifts and crafts ranging from handmade jewelry to custom paintings. This is Neighbor-Made’s tenth year providing customers with gifts for the holidays.
Duluth Salvation Army In Need Of Gifts For Teens
DULUTH, Minn. — Christmas is less than 2 weeks away, and the Duluth Salvation Army is still in need of donations, especially gifts for teenagers. Right now, the bins for teens are only half-full compared to other bins that are overflowing with toys. The Salvation Army said in a...
Annual Lutefisk Dinner Cancelled
DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Lutefisk Dinner at First Lutheran Church will not be happening again this year. The church says they’re concerned the indoor event would spread respiratory illnesses going around right now like COVID and the flu. In years past, the Nordic style dinner is a...
Light snow and freezing drizzle end tonight
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 10 , 2022. Light snow and freezing drizzle will end tonight. Up to another inch of accumulation possible in eastern portions of the Arrowhead through early Sunday morning. Roads may be slippery. Areas of fog likely overnight. Visibility may be as low as 1/4 mile in spots. Use caution if traveling tonight.
Duluth Seaway Port Having a Good Year
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Seaway Port started this season sluggishly, according to Jason Hron, the director of communications for the port, but since then it’s been improving. “It was a slow start to the season this year in terms of total tonnage, but each month since mid-summer...
Mayor Emily Larson To Launch Re-Election Campaign On Tuesday
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Mayor Emily Larson will launch her campaign for re-election on Tuesday, according to a press release sent out by her campaign manager. The event will take place at 500 Canal Park Drive at 11:30 a.m. According to the press release, “Mayor Larson will outline her...
Here Are The 5 Most Dangerous Intersections in Duluth In The Winter for 2022
Winter in Duluth leads to some particularly challenging travel situations. The steep hills mixed with snow and ice make for difficult and dangerous situations. I reached out to the Duluth Police Department to find out the most dangerous intersections in Duluth for this year. This information I got includes reported...
