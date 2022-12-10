ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

UMD’s Austin Andrews Grabs Another NSIC Player of the Week Honor

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD men’s basketball forward Austin Andrews was awarded NSIC North Division Player of the Week for the second time this year. The junior forward averaged 21 and a half points in UMD’s contests against Minot State and U-Mary. In Friday’s game against the Beavers, Andrews was...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD’s Brent Laing Earns 1st Team AFCA All-American Status

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD fifth year offensive lineman Brent Laing earned 1st team AFCA all-american honors on Monday. The team captain would play and start in all 11 games, helping guide the Bulldogs to a top 15 finish in the nation for rushing yards. The team was also ranked first in...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Chester Bowl Season Now Underway

DULUTH, Minn — Today was Chester Bowl’s opening day for their ski and snowboard program. Mother Nature also showed up with some fresh snow for the skiers. Lessons were available for first timers or visitors looking for more of a challenge. The 175-foot ski hill will be open...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Winter storm update for this week

December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

‘Price Is Right Live’ Coming To Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Come on down! The Price Is Right Live is taking the state this spring at the DECC’s Symphony Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at the DECC and Ticketmaster. The interactive show, which is based off the popular television show...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Local Mechanics Give Winter Tire Tips

HERMANTOWN, Minn.–The winter season is upon us and one way to avoid slipping and sliding on the roads is to make sure your tires are in good condition. We asked local professionals what key factors to keep in mind when switching out tires for different seasons. Mechanics over at Pro Tires in Hermantown say it all comes down to what the road conditions are, what materials are used on the roads, and what type of terrain you drive on.
HERMANTOWN, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth, Superior prepare for heavy snowfall in days ahead

DULUTH, MN -- City leaders in the Twin Ports are bracing for heavy snowfall in the week ahead. While plow drivers in Duluth plan to tackle their routes in their typical priority order this week, the city’s relatively new “snow emergency” policy is a tool they’re prepared to use once again this winter.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Knowing Your Neighbors: Lester River Sawmill Under New Ownership

DULUTH, Minn. — Lester River Sawmill has been in operation for over 40 years and just recently went through a change of ownership. You might ask what inspires someone to purchase a sawmill, but for new owner Will Feyder, it was the next logical step in this chapter of his life.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Whistleblower Lawsuit Considered By Fired Duluth Chamber Staffer

DULUTH, Minn. – A Twin Cities law firm says a whistleblower lawsuit is being prepared against the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. This comes after a longtime staff member, Martha Bremer, was fired last month, according to David Schlesinger, an attorney representing Bremer. Bremer was with the Duluth Chamber...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth’s Essentia Health Urgent Care Closed Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. — Those in Duluth may want a heads up on an important urgent care closure happening Sunday. The Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth will be closed all day Sunday due to a planned power outage. The urgent care is located at 400 East 3rd Street and will reopen...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Holiday Markets Held Across Duluth Saturday

DULUTH, Minn — A bunch of local markets popped up today to cater to people’s holiday needs. At Peace Church, the Neighbor-Made Fair hosted 35 vendors, selling gifts and crafts ranging from handmade jewelry to custom paintings. This is Neighbor-Made’s tenth year providing customers with gifts for the holidays.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Salvation Army In Need Of Gifts For Teens

DULUTH, Minn. — Christmas is less than 2 weeks away, and the Duluth Salvation Army is still in need of donations, especially gifts for teenagers. Right now, the bins for teens are only half-full compared to other bins that are overflowing with toys. The Salvation Army said in a...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Annual Lutefisk Dinner Cancelled

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Lutefisk Dinner at First Lutheran Church will not be happening again this year. The church says they’re concerned the indoor event would spread respiratory illnesses going around right now like COVID and the flu. In years past, the Nordic style dinner is a...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Light snow and freezing drizzle end tonight

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 10 , 2022. Light snow and freezing drizzle will end tonight. Up to another inch of accumulation possible in eastern portions of the Arrowhead through early Sunday morning. Roads may be slippery. Areas of fog likely overnight. Visibility may be as low as 1/4 mile in spots. Use caution if traveling tonight.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Seaway Port Having a Good Year

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Seaway Port started this season sluggishly, according to Jason Hron, the director of communications for the port, but since then it’s been improving. “It was a slow start to the season this year in terms of total tonnage, but each month since mid-summer...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Mayor Emily Larson To Launch Re-Election Campaign On Tuesday

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Mayor Emily Larson will launch her campaign for re-election on Tuesday, according to a press release sent out by her campaign manager. The event will take place at 500 Canal Park Drive at 11:30 a.m. According to the press release, “Mayor Larson will outline her...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy