ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

UMD’s Austin Andrews Grabs Another NSIC Player of the Week Honor

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD men’s basketball forward Austin Andrews was awarded NSIC North Division Player of the Week for the second time this year. The junior forward averaged 21 and a half points in UMD’s contests against Minot State and U-Mary. In Friday’s game against the Beavers, Andrews was...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD’s Brent Laing Earns 1st Team AFCA All-American Status

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD fifth year offensive lineman Brent Laing earned 1st team AFCA all-american honors on Monday. The team captain would play and start in all 11 games, helping guide the Bulldogs to a top 15 finish in the nation for rushing yards. The team was also ranked first in...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Car vs train accident in Superior

At around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Superior police officers were called to a crash involving a train and a train locomotive at Tower Avenue and Winter Street. A preliminary investigation indicates the car was stopped on the tracks when an approaching train locomotive struck the stopped vehicle, pushing it off Tower Avenue and onto the tracks to around John Avenue.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Pack Celebrates 140 Years

DULUTH, Minn. – “It’s our 140th anniversary of doing business in Duluth, Minnesota,” Duluth Pack President and CEO, Tom Sega says. Duluth Pack, America’s oldest canvas and leather pack and bag maker turned 140 on Monday. “We’re older than sliced bread, we are older than...
DULUTH, MN
B105

‘The Price Is Right Live’ Coming To Duluth

2023 could be your lucky year! The Price Is Right Live is coming to the Twin Ports and you have a chance to take part in the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The live game show will be headed to the DECC. We all know about The Price Is Right. I used to...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Winter storm update for this week

December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Grocery Prices In The Duluth – Superior Area Shocked Me

My wonderful cook of a wife left town with the kiddo for a 4-day stint covering this weekend and that left me to fend for myself foodwise the whole time. Their trip away actually worked out well because I got roped into teaching classes online for three of the days and not having people in the background always makes it easier. In preparation for the weekend, I went to Walmart for groceries knowing with the thought that I would save money by not ordering in.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth, Superior prepare for heavy snowfall in days ahead

DULUTH, MN -- City leaders in the Twin Ports are bracing for heavy snowfall in the week ahead. While plow drivers in Duluth plan to tackle their routes in their typical priority order this week, the city’s relatively new “snow emergency” policy is a tool they’re prepared to use once again this winter.
DULUTH, MN
WTIP

North Shore residents prepare for significant snowfall this week

A slow-moving weather system is expected to roll across the WTIP listening area in the middle of the week. The snow is expected to begin Tuesday after midnight. Snow is expected to fall most of the day Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday night, an estimated 12” to 16” is expected...
COOK COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth’s Essentia Health Urgent Care Closed Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. — Those in Duluth may want a heads up on an important urgent care closure happening Sunday. The Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth will be closed all day Sunday due to a planned power outage. The urgent care is located at 400 East 3rd Street and will reopen...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Holiday Markets Held Across Duluth Saturday

DULUTH, Minn — A bunch of local markets popped up today to cater to people’s holiday needs. At Peace Church, the Neighbor-Made Fair hosted 35 vendors, selling gifts and crafts ranging from handmade jewelry to custom paintings. This is Neighbor-Made’s tenth year providing customers with gifts for the holidays.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Watch The Icy Fog Departure Of The American Spirit In Superior

Watch the majestic icy fog departure of the bulk carrier, the American Spirit as it departs the Harbor over in Superior, Wisconsin. I said it before and I'll say it again, there is just something so magical about large ships entering and departing the Harbor. Last week we saw Mother Nature do her thing when the John G. Munson had a snowy arrival. This week we get to see a crisp, cool morning as another bulk carrier leaves the Twin Ports.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Man Sentenced To 16.5 Years In Prison For 2018 Murder

DULUTH, Minn. — On Monday, Brian Ross Shaw was sentenced to 16.5 years for the murder of Kevin John Weiss. St. Louis County prosecutors say Shaw shot at killed Weiss outside of a home in Gary-New Duluth four years ago in December of 2018. The men grew up knowing...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy