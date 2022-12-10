NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to an old church on fire in East Nashville in the early morning hours on Tuesday. According to fire personnel at the scene, the church caught fire around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday and two people were at the scene when they arrived. One was outside but the other had to be rescued from inside the building and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Both appeared homeless.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO