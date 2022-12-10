ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

magnolia
2d ago

Good that they got caught!! Kudos to Hendersonville Police Department 🙌🏼🙌🏼for doing a Fantastic job!! While All of us are working to pay for our gas these worthless individuals are trying to get off easy!! What you do in darkness Always comes to Light

Danr67
1d ago

Gee I guess all these people coming across the boarder needs a little more fuel . Thanks To Biden . Close the Boarder before they steal us blind.😡👍

WSMV

Parked car totaled in East Nashville after hit and run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville family woke up on Sunday morning to see their parked car had been turned into a total loss after an apparent hit-and-run crash. The entire rear of the vehicle was smashed in and glass from the car was everywhere after the crash. There was also damage to parts of a neighbor’s property from the crash.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Maury Co. deputy dies after being involved in crash

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Maury County deputy has died after being involved in a crash while working traffic on Highway 43 near Williamsport Pike, the sheriff’s department posted on social media. The Maury County Sheriff’s Department said Reserve Deputy Brad Miller was involved in a motor vehicle crash...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

One person rescued from abandoned church fire in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to an old church on fire in East Nashville in the early morning hours on Tuesday. According to fire personnel at the scene, the church caught fire around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday and two people were at the scene when they arrived. One was outside but the other had to be rescued from inside the building and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Both appeared homeless.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TBI agent’s vehicle, equipment stolen in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for the person who stole a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation vehicle from outside a Murfreesboro home. TBI reports an agent’s bureau-issued vehicle, a white 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 truck, was stolen from his home in Murfreesboro between 8:45 p.m. Sunday...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Suspects stole 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested last week after police say he and other suspects stole thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from a Hendersonville gas station. Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis, 25, was charged with theft over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000. Police said they responded Nov. 15...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Bedford County officials searching for armed robbery suspect

Bedford County Sheriff’s Department officials are investigating what they are calling a “strong armed robbery” at the Pit Stop Market on Friday evening, December 9. The robbery occurred at approximately 8:52 p.m. The suspect involved is a male, standing between 5’7″ and 5’10” and weighing between 130-145...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Strong-Armed Robbery in Bedford County

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a strong-armed robbery at the Pit Stop Market on December 9th at approximately 8:52 p.m. The suspect is a male, approximately 5’7” to 5’10” and 130-145 pounds. Any information please contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. 931-684-3232.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Davidson County

One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-24 near the Davidson/Rutherford County line. 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Davidson …. One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-24 near the Davidson/Rutherford County line. Pedestrian injured after being hit by...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Deadly crash closes I-24 in Rutherford County

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Morning commuters heading into Davidson County were in for a long ride Monday morning as the interstate was shut down for a deadly crash investigation in Rutherford County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Two vehicles were involved in a crash on I-24 West at...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man shot in head in Clarksville; teenager in custody

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot in Clarksville Monday morning. At about 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a home on Cinderella Lane for a domestic-related shooting that had occurred. When they arrived, police said they found the 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Tennova Healthcare and later flown to Vanderbilt Hospital.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

