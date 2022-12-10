Read full article on original website
Cold storm brings heavy rain, snow to San Diego County
A storm is hitting San Diego County with rain and cold temperatures, as well as snow on the region's mountain areas.
Storm pounds San Diego | Winter Storm Warning in place for mountain communities
SAN DIEGO — The winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County on Sunday as a cold front moved southeast across the region. A winter storm warning was issued from 6 p.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday for the San Diego County mountains and a beach hazard warning for the coastal areas until 4 p.m. Monday.
Gusty winds knock down powerlines as heavy rain drenches San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Cable lines came down in Clairemont Sunday morning as heavy rain poured across San Diego County. Gusty winds hit 35 miles per hour along the coast and up to 70 miles per hour in the mountains, weather reports indicated. A wind advisory was issued by NWS...
Storm to Spread Rain, Mountain Snow Across Southern California
A storm system is expected to spread rain and high-elevation snow from north to south across Southern California beginning early Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said. “A cold, winter storm system will push into Southern California today, with widespread rain and high-elevation snow,” the weather service said. “A cold...
Winter Storm Watch Takes Effect in Parts of San Diego County Starting Sunday
Forecasters said a winter storm watch would be in effect for San Diego County mountains,. Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley beginning Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow will be possible with total snow accumulations from 3 to 6 inches. Winds also could gust as high as 55 mph.
NBC San Diego
Storm to Bring Rain, Mountain Snow Across San Diego County Sunday
A winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County Sunday as a cold front moved southeast across the region. Two county roads were closed Sunday because of flooding, according to the San Diego County Department of Public Works. Country Club Drive, just south of Harmony Grove Village Road in Escondido, was barricaded and closed at 1:04 p.m. due to flooding and will remain closed until the rainstorm is over, the DPW said.
Storm Closes Roads, Prompts Beach Warnings, School Closures, Opening of Winter Shelters
Locals were advised to stay out of all beaches and bays because of the danger of rain- driven water runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise sharply, officials said. Sunday’s winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to the county on Sunday as a cold front moved southeast across the region.
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County as people, City of San Diego and event organizers are prepared for the weather.
Expected snow prompts East County school closures
The expected snow in East County is causing several school districts to close on Monday, according to an email by the San Diego County Office of Education.
Canceled: Sunday’s San Diego Bay Parade of Lights
The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, scheduled for Dec. 11, is now canceled due to a weather advisory, said the event coordinator in a press release Saturday.
Coast News
Dual accidents on freeways Monday
SAN MARCOS — North County began the week with dual accidents on area freeways. A motorist was killed Monday when a car crashed off state Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned in the wrecked vehicle and died at the scene, the CHP reported. The victim’s identity was not immediately available.
NBC San Diego
Flying Tigers and Snow, Oh My!
Schoolchildren weren't the only ones in San Diego County to be excited about a snow day on Monday. The operators at the Lions, Tigers and Bears animal sanctuary in Alpine in San Diego's East County shot video Monday of Nola and Moka, a pair of rescued tigers, enjoying the white wet stuff.
NBC San Diego
Big? Yes. Balloons? Yes. Bay? No — San Diego's Holiday Bowl Parade Route Changed
The annual big bay balloon parade will be taking place this year out of sight of San Diego Bay. Holiday Bowl officials announced Monday that the route for the event, which is attended by tens of thousands of San Diegans and thousands of out-of-town football fans, was altered, due to a cruise ship docking that day near the Broadway Pier.
San Diego Channel
Exploring San Diego: Things to do December 15 - 18
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the price of a movie ticket, guests will be walking through acres of brilliantly lit trees and magical cottages at the Enchanted Village. Dog lovers rejoice! Deck the paws with your pups in the Gaslamp and get into the holiday spirit with your best holiday costume.
News 8 KFMB
Woman details close-up encounter with Red-tailed Hawk in Santee
SANTEE, Calif. — A Santee resident shared video with CBS 8 of a hawk perched atop a car in her community with a meal gripped in its talons. Ashley Compton was outside her home around 8 a.m. on December 11 when she noticed a bird on top of one of the vehicles – but it wasn’t just any bird; it appeared to be a Red-tailed Hawk.
San Diego man designs look-alike Border Patrol truck
SAN DIEGO — A man in San Diego is turning heads on the road and social media with his truck, but it’s not because of the make and model of the car – it's what’s on it. Jacob McGennis, 25, dubbed his truck “THOT PATROL.”
RV ripped to shreds in Chula Vista after crash; pups and owner rescued from wreckage
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista Fire Department and officers worked Saturday night to rescue two dogs and their owner from a disastrous crash near Chula Vista High School. Chula Vista first responders were dispatched around 10:38 p.m. to the 400 block of L Street following reports of a major crash, Lt. Akins with Chula Vista police told CBS 8.
onscene.tv
Driver Goes Over 150 Yards Off of Freeway & Crashes | San Diego
12.10.2022 | 4:51 PM | SAN DIEGO – For unknown reasons, the male driver of the Toyota Tacoma went off of the southbound SR-163. As he entered the right shoulder, he went onto a dirt road and after approx 150 yards, he crashed the truck and flipped it onto its side. 1st Responders had a difficult time in finding the scene, but once they found it, the male was extricated from the wreckage. He suffered some injuries and was transported to a local hospital. DUI testing will be conducted at the Hospital by the CHP. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident On Del Dios Highway (North County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. The accident occurred on Del Dios Highway, near Elm Lane at 9:39 a.m. According to the officials, a black Lamborghini had lost control and veered off the highway, and crashed into a pole. The vehicle burst into flames after the accident but the driver managed to escape the wreck.
