San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Storm to Bring Rain, Mountain Snow Across San Diego County Sunday

A winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County Sunday as a cold front moved southeast across the region. Two county roads were closed Sunday because of flooding, according to the San Diego County Department of Public Works. Country Club Drive, just south of Harmony Grove Village Road in Escondido, was barricaded and closed at 1:04 p.m. due to flooding and will remain closed until the rainstorm is over, the DPW said.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Dual accidents on freeways Monday

SAN MARCOS — North County began the week with dual accidents on area freeways. A motorist was killed Monday when a car crashed off state Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned in the wrecked vehicle and died at the scene, the CHP reported. The victim’s identity was not immediately available.
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

Flying Tigers and Snow, Oh My!

Schoolchildren weren't the only ones in San Diego County to be excited about a snow day on Monday. The operators at the Lions, Tigers and Bears animal sanctuary in Alpine in San Diego's East County shot video Monday of Nola and Moka, a pair of rescued tigers, enjoying the white wet stuff.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Channel

Exploring San Diego: Things to do December 15 - 18

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For the price of a movie ticket, guests will be walking through acres of brilliantly lit trees and magical cottages at the Enchanted Village. Dog lovers rejoice! Deck the paws with your pups in the Gaslamp and get into the holiday spirit with your best holiday costume.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Woman details close-up encounter with Red-tailed Hawk in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. — A Santee resident shared video with CBS 8 of a hawk perched atop a car in her community with a meal gripped in its talons. Ashley Compton was outside her home around 8 a.m. on December 11 when she noticed a bird on top of one of the vehicles – but it wasn’t just any bird; it appeared to be a Red-tailed Hawk.
SANTEE, CA
onscene.tv

Driver Goes Over 150 Yards Off of Freeway & Crashes | San Diego

12.10.2022 | 4:51 PM | SAN DIEGO – For unknown reasons, the male driver of the Toyota Tacoma went off of the southbound SR-163. As he entered the right shoulder, he went onto a dirt road and after approx 150 yards, he crashed the truck and flipped it onto its side. 1st Responders had a difficult time in finding the scene, but once they found it, the male was extricated from the wreckage. He suffered some injuries and was transported to a local hospital. DUI testing will be conducted at the Hospital by the CHP. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident On Del Dios Highway (North County, CA)

The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. The accident occurred on Del Dios Highway, near Elm Lane at 9:39 a.m. According to the officials, a black Lamborghini had lost control and veered off the highway, and crashed into a pole. The vehicle burst into flames after the accident but the driver managed to escape the wreck.
ESCONDIDO, CA

