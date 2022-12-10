Effective: 2022-12-14 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-19 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Be prepared to cover exposed, sensitive vegetation. In addition, be ready to bring pets indoors. Target Area: Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minimum temperatures in rural areas generally between 28 and 32 degrees possible. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Outside of major urban areas, sub-freezing temperatures are conceivable for a period of four to six hours between 2 AM PST and 8 AM PST each night and early morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO