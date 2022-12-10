Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
KETV.com
Building fire in Washington County extinguished overnight
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. — A large building fire reported in Washington County, Nebraska, was extinguished early Friday morning. The sheriff's office tweeted the fire was on County Road 6 and County Road P10, east of Winslow. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Sunday....
klkntv.com
Employee at Hickman day care sprayed child in face with soap, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An employee at a Hickman day care was arrested after spraying a child in the face with soap several times, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, deputies were sent to The Tree House, a child care center in Hickman. When deputies arrived,...
KETV.com
Trial ordered for man accused of driving into a Halloween crowd on an Omaha street
Dontavius Levering, shot by police when he allegedly drove through a barricade on Halloween, was ordered to stand trial during a preliminary hearing Monday in Douglas County District Court. Levering faces charges of attempted assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. On Halloween, Levering allegedly drove...
KETV.com
Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
klkntv.com
Missing Douglas County man found dead near Ashland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Douglas County man was found dead Saturday near Ashland, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of 46-year-old Mark Clardy was found southeast of the Interstate 80 rest area, which is near Mahoney State Park. Clardy was reported missing last Tuesday,...
WOWT
Man accused of driving through Omaha Halloween event appears in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of driving through a barricade and into a crowded Halloween event has a preliminary hearing. Dontavius Levering, 31, appeared in Douglas County Court Monday morning. Judge Darryl Lowe ordered the case to go to trial in district court. A trial date has not...
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made in connection to $100K coin theft in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in connection to the theft of $100,000 worth of gold coins in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 49-year-old David Fricke on Dec. 10. Fricke reportedly knows the victim and had access to the home. Officers said they are still looking...
klkntv.com
8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
1011now.com
Man tries stealing gasoline from northeast Lincoln construction business
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was trying to steal gasoline from a northeast Lincoln construction business. Around 4:14 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to Walton Construction, off 48th and Superior Streets, on a report of a burglary in process. According to...
klkntv.com
Man caught stealing gas from Lincoln construction company, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A burglar was caught red-handed as he tried stealing gas from a local construction company, Lincoln Police say. Officers were called to Walton Construction near 48th Street and Doris Bair Circle early Monday morning. The owner told police his security system caught movement by the...
1011now.com
Man facing charges for pawning stolen gold coins
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has identified a man they believe stole thousands of dollars worth of gold coins. According to LPD, 49-year-old David Fricke has been identified as the person responsible and was taken into custody on Saturday. Last week officers spoke with 82-year-old man who...
klkntv.com
Car catches fire in Lincoln and blocks traffic during Monday morning’s commute
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car caught fire in Lincoln on Monday just after 6 a.m. This happened at 40th and A Streets, blocking eastbound traffic. As of Monday afternoon, there was still no word on what led up to the fire. Police have also not said if anyone...
KETV.com
Attorney General will prosecute 'unlicensed midwife' for home birth after baby dies
OMAHA, Neb. — A South Dakota woman is charged after an Omaha infant's death during a home birth. KETV NewsWatch 7 first reported this story in March, when Douglas County deputies were called to a west Omaha home for a newborn that wasn't breathing. Now, the Nebraska Attorney General...
klkntv.com
Man arrested after stealing collector’s gold coins worth $100,000, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have recovered some of the gold coins that were stolen from an 82-year-old man’s collection last week. On Tuesday, the man reported that 20 gold coins, worth about $100,000, were stolen from his home near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard. Investigators later...
kfornow.com
Man Arrested After Attempted Theft of Fuel From a Lincoln Construction Business
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 12)–A 48-year-old Lincoln man is behind bars, after he allegedly tried to steal 35 gallons of gasoline from a north Lincoln construction business early Monday morning. According to LPD, the owner of Walton Construction at 5100 North 48th Street got an alert through his security system...
kmaland.com
Pottawattamie County officials recall derecho close calls
(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County officials are among those remembering a dubious anniversary this week. Thursday, December 15th marks the one-year anniversary of the serial derecho which slammed into KMAland. Pottawattamie County was among the areas hardest hit by the freak December severe storms, complete with thunderstorm downbursts, 80-to-100 mph winds and in some cases, tornadoes. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed tells KMA News two severe thunderstorm warnings and four tornado warnings were issued in his county, alone, that afternoon and evening. Reed says four twister touchdowns were confirmed in the county-including one close call.
WOWT
Man helps driver after SUV crashes into building in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man rushed into action to help after he witnessed a car crash just south of the Old Market. OPPD says an SUV crashed into several parked cars and slammed against a building near 10th and Pierce Friday. A man tells 6 news he saw the...
WOWT
Monday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: 6 deaths reported in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department no longer publishes its COVID-19 dashboard. Instead, the...
iheart.com
Great. More ways for bad people to steal.
This is an article from outside Omaha, but this can happen any where. Just recently, a woman at a West Omaha Walmart was the victim of theft. due to distraction from a team working together. Working. um... Be aware of your surroundings. Maybe get in the habit of keeping your...
kfornow.com
Traffic Accident North Of Lincoln Takes One Life
Lincoln, NE (December 9, 2022) A man from Papillion died early Friday morning in a highway crash just south of Lincoln. At 5:21 A.M., the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Highway 77 and Agnew Road. following the report of a single vehicle rollover accident. The...
