Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Building fire in Washington County extinguished overnight

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. — A large building fire reported in Washington County, Nebraska, was extinguished early Friday morning. The sheriff's office tweeted the fire was on County Road 6 and County Road P10, east of Winslow. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Sunday....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Missing Douglas County man found dead near Ashland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Douglas County man was found dead Saturday near Ashland, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of 46-year-old Mark Clardy was found southeast of the Interstate 80 rest area, which is near Mahoney State Park. Clardy was reported missing last Tuesday,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Man accused of driving through Omaha Halloween event appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of driving through a barricade and into a crowded Halloween event has a preliminary hearing. Dontavius Levering, 31, appeared in Douglas County Court Monday morning. Judge Darryl Lowe ordered the case to go to trial in district court. A trial date has not...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Arrest made in connection to $100K coin theft in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in connection to the theft of $100,000 worth of gold coins in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 49-year-old David Fricke on Dec. 10. Fricke reportedly knows the victim and had access to the home. Officers said they are still looking...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Man tries stealing gasoline from northeast Lincoln construction business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was trying to steal gasoline from a northeast Lincoln construction business. Around 4:14 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to Walton Construction, off 48th and Superior Streets, on a report of a burglary in process. According to...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

1011now.com

kmaland.com

Pottawattamie County officials recall derecho close calls

(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County officials are among those remembering a dubious anniversary this week. Thursday, December 15th marks the one-year anniversary of the serial derecho which slammed into KMAland. Pottawattamie County was among the areas hardest hit by the freak December severe storms, complete with thunderstorm downbursts, 80-to-100 mph winds and in some cases, tornadoes. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed tells KMA News two severe thunderstorm warnings and four tornado warnings were issued in his county, alone, that afternoon and evening. Reed says four twister touchdowns were confirmed in the county-including one close call.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Man helps driver after SUV crashes into building in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man rushed into action to help after he witnessed a car crash just south of the Old Market. OPPD says an SUV crashed into several parked cars and slammed against a building near 10th and Pierce Friday. A man tells 6 news he saw the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Monday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: 6 deaths reported in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department no longer publishes its COVID-19 dashboard. Instead, the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Great. More ways for bad people to steal.

This is an article from outside Omaha, but this can happen any where. Just recently, a woman at a West Omaha Walmart was the victim of theft. due to distraction from a team working together. Working. um... Be aware of your surroundings. Maybe get in the habit of keeping your...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Traffic Accident North Of Lincoln Takes One Life

Lincoln, NE (December 9, 2022) A man from Papillion died early Friday morning in a highway crash just south of Lincoln. At 5:21 A.M., the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Highway 77 and Agnew Road. following the report of a single vehicle rollover accident. The...
LINCOLN, NE

