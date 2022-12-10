(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County officials are among those remembering a dubious anniversary this week. Thursday, December 15th marks the one-year anniversary of the serial derecho which slammed into KMAland. Pottawattamie County was among the areas hardest hit by the freak December severe storms, complete with thunderstorm downbursts, 80-to-100 mph winds and in some cases, tornadoes. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed tells KMA News two severe thunderstorm warnings and four tornado warnings were issued in his county, alone, that afternoon and evening. Reed says four twister touchdowns were confirmed in the county-including one close call.

