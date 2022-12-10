Friday’s Boys HS Rewind: No. 3 North Meck, No. 10 Cannon School get statement wins

After 23 years as head coach of the North Mecklenburg High Vikings, boys basketball coach Duane Lewis still loves coming to work in Year 24.

“I get up at 5:20 every morning. My guys know this,” Lewis said, “and I start thinking about North Meck basketball.”

So far, his team has given him plenty of good things to think about, including Friday’s 88-53 win over Hough. It was the Queen City 3A/4A conference opener for both teams.

Hough (6-2) got behind early as North Mecklenburg came out hot and the Vikings never let up. Christian Foy had 27 points and seven rebounds and made 7-of-8 3-point attempts. National recruit Isaiah Evans had 26 points. Trey Maxwell added 14 points and four assists. North Meck improved to 6-0.

That’s not bad for a team that lost nine players and four starters from a regional finalist a year ago.

It meant Lewis morphed from coaching one of the region’s most experienced teams to coaching one that is pretty young.

Lewis starts a ninth grader (Ashton Pierce), three juniors (Evans, Maxwell, Foye) and senior Demoris Jenkins, an East Carolina football recruit. Senior Tayvion Roach, who started for the Ridgeview (SC) state championship team last March, is one of the first players off the bench. But he’s joined by two sophomores -- Carson Evans and Greg Murray.

“It’s a good group,” Lewis said. “They’re all dialed in. They’re so young. They’re coachable. I mean, all my groups were coachable, but anything we tell them, they do. They practice hard and they like each other and they play off each other.”

No. 10 Cannon School 74, Northwood 64: at the Phenom Hoops’ Tourney Town showcase in Greensboro, Cannon School got 49 points combined from Isaiah Henry and Sean Birmingham, a pair of Power 5 recruits, and stopped Northwood 74-64.

Northwood is ranked No. 2 in the N.C. 3A public school statewide poll and features UNC recruit Drake Powell, a 6-5 junior who has committed to North Carolina. Powell is ranked among the nation’s top 60 players.

Friday, Henry scored 24 points to go with seven rebounds and three assists. Birmingham had 25 points plus three rebounds on a night when Cannon star Austin Swartz was limited to 9.

▪ Northwood plays Sweet 16 No. 1 Carmel Christian Saturday at 7:30 in the same event at Greensboro Smith.

Friday’s Boys #BIG5 Top Performers

Eli Clark, Metrolina Christian: 34 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in a 62-51 win over SouthLake Christian. He made six 3-point shots.

Grant Hamilton, Weddington: broke two-school records Friday in a win over Carolina International: 45 points and 12 made 3-pointers (yes, 12, and more below).

Hunter Hinson, Piedmont: 17 points, nine rebounds in a 44-35 win over Monroe.

Jordon Nevill, East Mecklenburg: Tuesday night, Nevill had 43 points and 11 3-pointers , plus a buzzer-beater in a win over Sun Valley. For an encore Friday, he had seven more 3-point shots made and 31 points in a 91-71 win over Rocky River.

Tyree White, Sun Valley: 31 points in a 79-67 win over Ardrey Kell

Friday’s Boys Basketball Boxscores

NO. 1 CARMEL CHRISTIAN 82, PORTER RIDGE 42

Carmel Christian 28 17 20 17 -- 82

Porter Ridge 13 11 11 7 -- 42

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 82 -- Siler 5, Jaeden Mustaf 15, Bryce Cash 17, Marcus 4, Smith 6, Freeman 7, Wertz 8, Howard 8, Burnham 5, Montgomery 7

PORTER RIDGE 42 -- Kyle Harris 16, Stitt 9, Kurucu 5, Shumaker 3, Adams 3, Mike 2, Yelverton 2, Conroy 2

NO. 2 CENTRAL CABARRUS 101, LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 52

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 8 15 13 13 -- 52

CENTRAL CABARRUS 28 21 37 15 -- 101

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 52 – Charlie Fox 14, Tommy Fox 3, Nio Espinoza 2, James Carswell 7, Julian Johnson 16, Brady Kester 8, Jay Morgan 2

CENTRAL CABARRUS 102 – Jaiden Thompson 18, Chase Daniel 9, Carson Daniel 10, Gavin Bullock 19, Adriel Miller 12, Eli Ford 6, DJ Kent 15, Noah Edmisten 2, Cayden Smith 8, Emari Russell, Micah Murray 2

Notable: Central Cabarrus is averaging 93.8 points per game, 23.5 steals, 25.5 assists, and committing 9.7 turnovers per game.

Central Cabarrus 7-0 /2-1 – Lake Norman Charter 3-3/1-1

NO. 3 NORTH MECKLENBURG 88, HOUGH 53

Hough 7 14 13 19 -- 53

North Meck 18 24 23 23 -- 88

HOUGH -- Rashad McCormick 17, Mason Smith 12, Galombeck 7, Hirsch 6, Neace 4, Moore 4

NORTH MECK -- Isaiah Evans 26, Christian Foy 27, Trey Maxwell 14, Pierce 7, Murray 6, Jenkins 4, C. Evans 4, Roach 2

Records: Hough 6-2 (0-1) North Meck 6-0 (1-0)

NO. 4 CONCORD ACADEMY 65, HICKORY GROVE 52

CA: 13 9 27 16 -- 65

HG: 9 16 8 19 -- 52

CA: JJ Moore 7, Carson Cooke 3, Avion Pinner 14, Isaiah Tate 11, Noah Van Bibber 4, Reuban Potter 2, Jake Benham 6, Petar Asceric 17

HG: Armani Henderson 23, Person 5, Molly 1, Erwin 2, Bank 9, Browning 7, Cabbage 6, Dicky 1

Notable: CA Moves to 12-2. Petar Asceric 17p 11r 3b, Avion Pinner 14p 10r 2s, Isaiah Tate 11p 4s

NO. 6 MYERS PARK 69, BERRY 21

Berry 7 10 0 4 -- 21

Myers Park 27 16 16 10 -- 69

BERRY 69 -- Chester 6, Preston 4, Waritax 4, Griffin 2, McManus-Wade 2, Craig 2

MYERS PARK 21 - Sir Mohammed 15, Bishop Boswell 13, Sadiq White Jr. 11, Elijah Strong 10, Santana Lynch 9, Kaamil Domingo 6, Sam Walters 3, Adam Barnes 2

NO. 8 OLYMPIC 75, HARDING 41

OLYMPIC 18 15 19 23 - 75

HARDING 12 7 6 16 - 41

OLYMPIC 75 - Kameron Taylor 16, Jaydon Terrell 14, Demarco Reynolds 11, Cameron Burns 11, Devin Ragin 10, Kyre Bishop 5, Chandler Kennedy 4, Deangelo Hall 4.

HARDING UNIVERSITY 41 - Elton Davis, Jr 13, Darius Abraham 8, Kendarion Thomas 7, Chase Bryson 6, Wendall McGill 3, Ha’cazjwel Caldwell 2, Isaac Bowden 2.

Note: Junior Kameron Taylor led The Olympic Trojans scoring 16 points while Sophomore Jaydon Terrell added 14 points. Seniors Csmeron Burns and Demarco Reynolds each added 11 points and Senior Center Devin Ragin added 10 points in The Trojans win over Harding University 75 to 41 to remain unbeaten on the season and conference play.

NO. 9 CHAMBERS 96, WEST MECKLENBURG 11

Chambers 41 31 14 10 -- 96

West Meck 4 2 3 2 -- 11

CHAMBERS 96 - Amari Richardson 3, Chandler McKoy 4, Nick Dorn 20, Jahmir Brown 4, Jordan Patton 6, Brayden Smith 4, Tarris Bouie 14, Malik McCotter 8, Maurio Hanson 12, Jaylen Morrow 6, Cameron Thompson 3, Germani Wilson 5, Christian Porter 7

Notables: Nick Dorn 20 points, 8-10 FG (80 FG%), 3-4 3PFG (75 3PFG%), Tarris Bouie 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists

NO. 10 CANNON SCHOOL 74, NORTHWOOD 64

CANNON 74 -- Isaiah Henry 24, Sean Birmingham 25, Swartz 9, Titus 5, Claggett 9, Ingram 2

NORTHWOOD 64 -- Drake Powell 25, Jake Leighton11, Frazier 4, Ritchey 1, Fowler 3, Whitaker 4

ASHEVILLE SCHOOL 65, NO. 11 CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 56

Notable: Dallas Gardner lead the Bucs with 29 points. Country Day falls to 10-2 while Asheville School improves to 5-2. Country Day hosts Rabun Gap Saturday at 3:30.

NO. 12 WEST CHARLOTTE 63, MALLARD CREEK 51

West Charlotte 10 16 21 16 -- 63

Mallard Creek 9 15 16 11 -- 51

West Charlotte: Donovon Raymond 16 Ollie Raymond 14 Amuri Day 11 Houston 7 Traylor 6 D. Day 5 Ford 2 Kerr 2

Mallard Creek: Walker 14 Ross 13 Hawkins 10 Caddle 5 Young 5 Rahman 4

NO. 14 GASTON DAY 57, WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 44

Gaston Day 11 11 19 16 -- 57

Westminster Catawba 11 6 16 11 -- 44

GASTON DAY 25 -- Callum Richard 25, Evan Montanari 18, Kurt Hunter 8, Colin Fayed 5, Chase Owens 1

WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 44 -- Hall 20, Hamrick 10, Booker 8, Bradley 6

Notable: Gaston Day Record: 7-2. Next Game: Friday, 12/16 @ Westchester Country Day 6:00pm

NO. 15 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 54, PROVIDENCE 46

Catholic 17 10 10 17 -- 54

Providence 4 16 10 16 -- 46

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 54 -- Lewis 17, Tivnan 16, Thomas 6, Alexander 4, Kemodle 5, Gates 2, Eagan 2, Escabedo 2

PROVIDENCE 46 -- Gaither 11, Taylor 10, Howell 8, Van Rensalier 7, Detenber 6, Singletary 4

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 52, NEWTON-CONOVER 50

Newton-Conover 6 10 18 16 -- 50

Alexander 8 19 9 16 -- 52

NEWTON-CONOVER 50 -- Lineberger 2, Chambers 4, Trey Stinson 11, Zion White 12, Owen Cannon 21

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 52 -- Fortner 3, Chad Lasher 19, Avery Cook 13, Hammer 5, Presnell 2, Jack 6, Barnes 4

Notable: Lasher had 19 points, eight rebounds for Alexander Central, which outrebounded Newton-Conover 30-19

BUTLER 68, GARINGER 18

Butler: 17 25 18 8 - 68

Garinger: 10 4 4 0 - 18

BUTLER 68 -- Zion McDuffie 14, Peyton Scott 10, Caleb Milligan 8, Reece Starnes 8, Phil Harris 6, Bryce Heath 5, Troy Lewis 4, Tyler Showalter 4, DeQuadre Currence 3, Stanley Holloway 2, Evan Youngblood 2, Caleb Johnson 2

Notes: Butler moves to 3-2 (1-0). Garinger moves to 0-8 (0-1). Butler hosts Providence on Tuesday and travels to East Mecklenburg on Friday.

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 54, FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY 52

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 14 8 16 16 -- 54

FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY 8 12 11 21 -- 52

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN-- John Lash 29, Wisdom W. Daniel 9, AJ Jamison 7, Daniel Guandalo 3, Ben King 2, Terence Guess 2, Nick Rosen 2

FORSYTH COUNTRY DAY-- King 15, Pilson 11, Williams 9, Foster 8, Salyer 5, Greminski 4,

Records: Charlotte Christian 4-4; Forsyth County Day 11-1

Notable: John Lash had 29 points, 18 rebounds for Charlotte Christian.

CHARLOTTE LATIN 84, WEST STANLY 58

WS 17 11 17 13--58

CL 26 22 17 19--84

WS--Jarad Barbee 11, JT Barber 10, Parker 9, Salazar 6, Boone 5, Hinton 5, Nahrgang 5, Eudy 4, Ball 3

CL--Sean Rose 26, Ned Hull 17, Tyler Hendley 11, Levy 8, Jones 5, Downey 5, Pence 4, Houpt 3, Snyder 2, Swimmer 2, Miles 1

Records: Latin 6-3, West Stanly 2-4

CONCORD 75, EAST ROWAN 59

Concord 28 16 16 15 -- 75

East Rowan 10 17 19 13 -- 59

CONCORD 75 -- James Smith 36, Brayden Blue 12, Jeremiah Howard 7, Ty Rushmeyer 7, Keyon Phillips 4, Jerell Reddick 4, Justin Garland 3, Bralen Crowder 1, Kobe Watts-Williams 1

EAST ROWAN 59 -- T. Harris 23, T. Everhart 8, D. Valley 8, G. Lee 6, T. Danzine 5, J. Sprinkle 3, B. Chesney 2, C. Haynes 2, J. Wembolua 2

Records: Concord 4-3 (2-0); East Rowan 1-4 (0-2)

Notable: Big Game James Smith scored a career high 36 points hitting 6 3-pointers on the night. Jeremiah Howard added 14 rebounds to go along with his 7 points and Ty Rushmeyer led the team in assists with 5. Next up for Concord will be a road contest at Lake Norman Charter next Tuesday, and East Rowan will travel to NorthWest Cabarrus.

DRAUGHN 80, EAST BURKE 51

Draughn. 19. 25. 21. 15 -- 80

East Burke. 13. 15. 16. 7 -- 51

Draughn 80 -- Z. Prichard 18, Vess 17, E. Prichard 9, McElyea 8, Rector 5, Miller 5, Moore 5, Wooden 4, Tillery 2, Silver 2, Abernathy 2, Cunningham 1

East Burke 51 -- Cox 15, Shook 14, Cline 10, Franklin 7, Crawford 4, Dellinger 1

Records: Draughn 1-1, East Burke 0-4

EAST LINCOLN 64, LINCOLNTON 51

East Lincoln 21 14 16 13 -- 64

Lincolnton 12 8 15 16 -- 51

EAST LINCOLN 64 -- Palmer Crichton 16, Houston Hartsell 6, Davis Hill 8, Nathan Kuthan 12, Jackson Fannon 11, Mason Simmons 8, Christian Atkins 3

LINCOLNTON 48 -- Eian Stancil 7, Anthony Odum 7, Riley Bradley 6, Will Blackburn 8, Andrew Phelps 0, Chance Jeffries 0, Cross Arias 8, Tyler McClain 5, Dynae Diaz 10

Records: East Lincoln 6-0; Lincolnton 0-5

Of Note: With the win the Mustangs sweep the season series, have defeated the Wolves 11 straight times, and over the last decade have the series edge 22-11 in head to head. East Lincoln had three players in double figures led by senior, Palmer Crichton, who had a team and game high 16 points with 5 rebounds and 2 assists, followed by senior, Nathan Kuthan, who had a double-double and career high 12 points along with 10 rebounds. Sophomore, Jackson Fannon, added 11 points and 5 rebounds.

EAST MECKLENBURG 91, ROCKY RIVER 71

East Meck 22 16 27 26 -- 91

Rocky River 12 11 21 27 -- 71

EAST MECKLENBURG 91 -- Jordon Nevill 31, Jonah Lawrence 27, Thomas White 13, Hicks 8, Guy 6, Truitt 2, Bowman 2, Williams 2

ROCKY RIVER 71 -- Jaden Lyles 24, Shamari Johnson 15, Henry Price 10, Baccus 6, Ross 7, Anderson 2, Torres 2

FREEDOM 66, PATTON 52

Freedom: 18 11 17 20 -- 66

Patton: 11 10 16 15 -- 52

FREEDOM 66 -- Dyson Dellinger 16, Gavin McNaughton 16, Philly Harris 15, Clark 6, King 6, Lytle 3, Johnson 2, Taylor 2

PATTON 52 -- Jake Perry 15, Brady Chamberlain 12, Clarke 7, Handley 6, Bollinger 4, Rutherford 4, Hartman 2, Bostian 2

Freedom (4-2) Next plays Tuesday at East Burke.

KINGS MOUNTAIN 50, ASHBROOK 48

Kings Mountain 10 3 15 20 50

Ashbrook. 16 15 7 20 48

KINGS MOUNTAIN 50 -- Bradley Floyd 13, Priest Wilson 10, Robinette 8, Foster 7, Smith 4, Linney 4, Brown 2, Sanders 2

ASHBROOK 48 -- Greene 13, Clark 10, Payton 9, Watkins 5, Miller 3, Long 2, Bess 2, June 2

Note: Freshman guard Bradley Floyd hit the go-ahead game winner with 5 seconds left to move the Mountaineers to 1-0 in the Big South and 3-1 on the season.

LAKE NORMAN 86, BESSEMER CITY 74

Lake Norman 24 18 31 13 -- 86

Bessemer City 14 12 22 24 -- 74

LAKE NORMAN 86 Cole Callaway 29, Josh Yates 13, Tre McKinnon 14, Henderson Williams 9, Grant Dryden 6, Nick Arnold 11, Taurean McKinnon 6,

BESSEMER CITY 74 Brown 7, Davis 3, Bryant 4, Owens 4, Lackey 7, Parker 1, Buckner 6

Notable: Freshman Nick Arnold 11 points and 9 assists

MARVIN RIDGE 68, NATION FORD 60

Marvin – 12, 20, 13, 23 -- 68

Nations Ford – 9, 13, 13, 25 -- 60

MARVIN RIDGE 60 – Brady Dunn 21, Cinjun Bridges 16, Ryan Dunn 9

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 62, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 51

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 5 20 19 18 -- 62

SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 12 13 17 9 -- 51

MCA: Clark 34, Wilson Jr. 13, Price 4, Tillotson 4, Walker 4, Leatherwood 2

Metrolina: Sr. Eli Clark 34pts (6 threes), 4asts, 3rbs, 2stls; Sr. Michael Wilson Jr. 14pts, 7rbs, 6asts

Notes: Metrolina Christian 6‐6 (3-1) plays Harding in The Southeast Hoops Festival at West Charlotte on Saturday, Dec 10th at 1pm.

MOORESVILLE 76, STATESVILLE 47

Mooresville 21 14 23 18 -- 76

Statesville 7 18 13 9 -- 47

MOORESVILLE 76 -- Travelle Bryson 14, Nylikk Troutman 12, Evaan Ezhilan 11, AJ Parsley 11, Jalen Chambers 8, Marley Samuel 6, Jay Wilson 6, Xavion White 4, Dylan Clark 4.

Notable: Bryson had 3 steals. Ezhilan had 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. Parsley had 5 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals. Troutman had 3 steals. Chambers had 2 steals. Clark had 2 blocks.

Record: 5-3

PIEDMONT 44, MONROE 35

Piedmont 18 7 4 15 -- 44

Monroe 7 9 3 16 -- 35

Records: Piedmont 4-3; Monroe 0-1

Notable: Hunter Hinson had 17 points and 9 rebounds. Miles Leaks had 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists.

SOUTH MECKLENBURG 65, PALISDADES 55

S.Meck 16 17 19 13 -- 65

Palisades 16 10 15 14 -- 55

SOUTH MECK 65 -- P.Moye 32, C. Ormand 15, A. Skelton 12

PALISADES 55 -- T. Green 11, B. Njo 11, J. Brown 8

Notable: Peter Moye 32 pts, 10 rbs, 5 steals

SUN VALLEY 79, ARDREY KELL 67

Sun Valley 22 16 15 24 -- 79

Ardrey Kell 22 17 12 15 -- 67

Sun Valley: Keegan Mason 16, Tyree White 31, Tavaras 7, Cabble 2, Brockington 6, Turiff 6, Kaelan Marsh 12

Ardrey Kell: Hammonds 11, Perodeau 2, Caskey 21, Ross 20, Gerald 10, Jalen T. 1, Owen W. 2

UNITED FAITH 80, HIGH POINT WESLEYAN 42

UFCA 24 15 22 19 -- 80

WCA 11 7 18 6 -- 42

UFCA -- Alex Bates 19, Bryce Slay 10, Isaiah Sutherland 10, Logan Johnson 9, Lance Gill 6, Dylan Deluca 6, Evan Morton 5, Will Brown 5, Julius Little Jr 3, Emmanuel Charley 3, JD Bowden 3, Camyl Witherspoon 1

WCA -- Little 7, Jackson 16, Dancy 5, Morgan 5, McLamb 9

WEDDINGTON 92, CAROLINA INTERNATIONAL 63

Carolina International - 9 17 17 20 – 63

Weddington – 26 22 18 26 –92

Carolina International 63 -- Evan Ashemore – 16, Kimman Power – 11, Griffin - 9, Perry – 0, Featherstorm – 5, Salter – 5, Jefferson – 5, Fullenwider – 3, McCurly – 2

Weddington 92 -- Grant Hamilton – 45, Nolan Dunphy – 10, Ellyson – 8, Bombardier – 8, Younger – 7, Neely – 4, Tah – 4, Nnaji – 3, Powers – 3,

Records: Carolina International – 2-8 Weddington 4-2

Notable: Grant Hamilton knocked down 12 3-point field goals and scored 45 points, breaking both the single game 3 pointer (AJ Cook with 8) and single game scoring (Ryan Schwieger with 42) records for Weddington High School records in the process. Hamilton’s 45 points also tied the Union County single game scoring record (Shawn Strewart 2011-2012) and breaks the single game 3 pointer record from 2001-2002 (11 by Ashe Hutto from Parkwood in 2001-2002 season). Credit to Union County Hoops Matt Abrigg for the Union County Basketball record information.

The Warriors will travel to Monroe on Tuesday December 13 th .

