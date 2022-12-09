ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Gift wrapping at Berkshire Mall to benefit Safe Berks

Safe Berks volunteers are waiting to wrap your holiday gifts at the Berkshire Mall. This effort started on December 1 and continues through December 24. The Safe Berks Gift Wrapping table is located near center court, next to the escalator. All donations will benefit free services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
WYOMISSING, PA
Muhlenberg Arts Board and Library team up for Holiday Trail of Lights fundraiser

The Muhlenberg Arts Board has teamed up with the Muhlenberg Community Library to organize a new fundraiser, the Holiday Trail of Lights. Participant’s are invited to purchase a ticket for a carload of fun. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 5:30pm participants need to stop by the Muhlenberg Community Library to get the map of pre-determined houses that have spectacular light displays throughout Muhlenberg Township.
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Barrio Alegría to present second year of FARO Community grants

Applications are now available for the second year of FARO Community grants, totaling $25,000 for community engagement projects in Reading. Barrio Alegría and the Wyomissing Foundation are partnering for a second year to provide FARO Community Grants to inspire community engagement and “shine a light” of opportunity on people and organizations working to create positive change in Reading.
READING, PA
Reading Police K-9 Unit adds 2 new dogs to the squad

The Reading Police Department recently welcomed two new members to its K-9 Unit. Officer Raymond Acevedo with K-9 Blue and Officer Ross Heckler with K-9 Chase will be training over the next weeks before graduating to the streets. K-9s are an essential part of a police force. They can detect...
READING, PA
New state historical marker site approved for Kutztown to honor Keith Haring

Richard L. Thornburgh, Pennsylvania governor during the Three Mile Island crisis; Keith Haring, the internationally recognized and socially engaged Pop artist; and Ford Station Underground Railroad, operated by Erie’s first freedwoman Emma Howell and her escaped husband James Ford are among the subjects of the 36 new Pennsylvania Historical Markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Reading High School JROTC presented with 2022 Spirit Banner

Reading High School’s Marine Corps JROTC was presented with the 2022 Spirit Banner during the National High School Drill Team Competition. An annual, rotating award, the Spirit Banner recognizes the single Masters Level school that best glorifies their unit, their service, JROTC in general, and most especially, the National High School Drill Team Championships. This positive reflection on so many entities comes both on and especially off the drill floor through their conduct, words, and deeds.
READING, PA
