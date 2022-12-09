Read full article on original website
Animal Rescue League opens home for the holidays application
The Animal Rescue League of Berks County opened applications for families who may be interested in becoming a short-term foster for the holidays so that shelter pets can enjoy the warmth and happiness of the season in the comfort of a home rather than at the shelter. “A shelter can...
Local artists to bring holiday cheer to Downtown Reading in ‘Holiday Window Concert’
Community arts group Barrio Alegría and Berks Community Television are bringing the gifts of music, cheer and treats to families with the Holiday Window Concert, December 23, 2022 at noon, in front of BCTV headquarters at 401 Penn Street in Reading. For those who can’t make it in person,...
Gift wrapping at Berkshire Mall to benefit Safe Berks
Safe Berks volunteers are waiting to wrap your holiday gifts at the Berkshire Mall. This effort started on December 1 and continues through December 24. The Safe Berks Gift Wrapping table is located near center court, next to the escalator. All donations will benefit free services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Alvernia’s O’Pake Institute graduates first SPARK Business Incubator tenant
PubTrawlr, founded by Dr. Jonathan Scaccia, is the first tenant to graduate from the SPARK Business Incubator at Alvernia University’s O’Pake Institute and is moving to The Candy Factory, a coworking space for businesses and professionals, in Lancaster PA. “The SPARK Business Incubator provides start-up companies with a...
Two new team members join the Berks County Community Foundation
Berks County Community Foundation announced this month that two new employees have joined the organization. Jeff Krick is the Senior Accountant and Erica Caceres is the Communication Manager. In his role as Senior Accountant, Krick will assist in managing the financial functions of the Community Foundation as well as manage...
Muhlenberg Arts Board and Library team up for Holiday Trail of Lights fundraiser
The Muhlenberg Arts Board has teamed up with the Muhlenberg Community Library to organize a new fundraiser, the Holiday Trail of Lights. Participant’s are invited to purchase a ticket for a carload of fun. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 5:30pm participants need to stop by the Muhlenberg Community Library to get the map of pre-determined houses that have spectacular light displays throughout Muhlenberg Township.
Barrio Alegría to present second year of FARO Community grants
Applications are now available for the second year of FARO Community grants, totaling $25,000 for community engagement projects in Reading. Barrio Alegría and the Wyomissing Foundation are partnering for a second year to provide FARO Community Grants to inspire community engagement and “shine a light” of opportunity on people and organizations working to create positive change in Reading.
PHMC awards 84K in grants to Berks County museums and historical organizations
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) has awarded almost $2 million in Cultural and Historical Support Grants to 161 eligible museums and official county historical societies from 56 Pennsylvania counties. In addition, PHMC awarded $200,000 in Historical and Archival Records Care (HARC) Grants to 37 organizations in 20 Pennsylvania...
Reading Police K-9 Unit adds 2 new dogs to the squad
The Reading Police Department recently welcomed two new members to its K-9 Unit. Officer Raymond Acevedo with K-9 Blue and Officer Ross Heckler with K-9 Chase will be training over the next weeks before graduating to the streets. K-9s are an essential part of a police force. They can detect...
New state historical marker site approved for Kutztown to honor Keith Haring
Richard L. Thornburgh, Pennsylvania governor during the Three Mile Island crisis; Keith Haring, the internationally recognized and socially engaged Pop artist; and Ford Station Underground Railroad, operated by Erie’s first freedwoman Emma Howell and her escaped husband James Ford are among the subjects of the 36 new Pennsylvania Historical Markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC).
Alvernia names School of Nursing, stage set for phase two of Reading CollegeTowne renovation
Alvernia has announced its nursing programs will now be housed in the John and Karen Arnold School of Nursing during a celebration with university leaders, trustees, faculty, staff and nursing students on Tuesday afternoon. The naming recognizes the university’s largest philanthropic gift by a trustee in its 63-year history from...
Video: 3 arrested in connection to fatal Brookline Park shooting
Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams held a press conference Tuesday afternoon announcing three arrests in connection to the Brookline Park fatal shooting that took place March 14, 2022, in the 1300 block of Meade Street.
Members of RPM select newest work of art to add to the collection
The Foundation for the Reading Public Museum has announced its most recent acquisition: a colorful impressionist painting by Aldro T. Hibbard (1886 – 1972), Gloucester Harbor, c. 1920s, oil on canvas, 23 x 29 inches. Museum Members selected the newest work of art to add to The Museum’s ever-growing...
Tompkins celebrates ‘Banksgiving’ with donations to local nonprofits
This Thanksgiving Tompkins Community Bank gifted a total of $15,000 to local food-focused nonprofits in celebration of its annual “Banksgiving” holiday donation. This year’s nonprofits included Helping Harvest of Berks County, Share Foods Inc. of Philadelphia, the Council of Churches of Schuylkill Haven, and the Olivet’s Boys & Girls Club of Reading.
Awesome Toy Drive brings holiday spirit to kids in Berks County
As the holiday season approaches, spending time with family and buy gifts for loved ones is something we all look forward to. However, the holidays can be a hard time for some children across Berks County, which is why one Berks County business owner has stepped up to organize a toy drive.
Reading High School JROTC presented with 2022 Spirit Banner
Reading High School’s Marine Corps JROTC was presented with the 2022 Spirit Banner during the National High School Drill Team Competition. An annual, rotating award, the Spirit Banner recognizes the single Masters Level school that best glorifies their unit, their service, JROTC in general, and most especially, the National High School Drill Team Championships. This positive reflection on so many entities comes both on and especially off the drill floor through their conduct, words, and deeds.
Court and County officials mourn passing of Berks County Judge Paul M. Yatron
The 23rd Judicial District of Pennsylvania/Berks County Court of Common Pleas is confirming the sudden passing of President Judge Emeritus Paul M Yatron. Judge Yatron passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the age of 71. On behalf of the Court, President Judge Thomas G. Parisi offered the following...
Berks Sheriff’s Office ‘Explorer Post’ applications open, Dec. 31 deadline
The Berks County Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for the Explorer Post #027. Sheriff Eric J. Weaknecht began an Explorer Post in 2012 for young adults, men and women between the ages of 14-20, interested in a law enforcement career. Explorers will participate in a variety of activities...
Enjoy a Pennsylvania German Christmas, featuring visits from the Belsnickel at Christmas on the Farm
Celebrate Pennsylvania German Christmas traditions and the vibrant folk culture of the region at Christmas on the Farm, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center at Kutztown University. Christmas on the Farm is a free, fun and educational event for the whole...
Stroll through the historic community of Hopewell Furnace in ‘Iron Plantation Christmas’
The National Park Service invites the public to celebrate an “Iron Plantation Christmas” and stroll through the historic community of Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site. This free event will take place on Saturday, December 3, from 10am to 4pm, and will feature Christmas as celebrated during the 19th...
