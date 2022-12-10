Read full article on original website
Medford considers purchasing stalled hotel-turned-homeless shelter
The city has been a partner in the acquisition and renovation of the former Medford hotel as part of Project Turnkey, a program to turn hotels into homeless shelters. According to a report from city staff, renovations have been paused since March because of financial problems and delays within Rogue Retreat.
Snow And Ice Removal Information From City of Klamath Falls
Our Streets Division is committed to making snow and ice control the number one priority during winter months. Snow removal and snow hauling utilizes the largest portion of available man-hours. When weather permits, street crew continue to repair streets, handle drainage issues, repair equipment and perform day-to-day repairs necessary for roadway safety.
STORMWATCH 12: More snow and gusty winds will continue to create difficult travel conditions this weekend
From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... A significant winter storm will have big impacts to travel tonight and continuing into this weekend. This storm will pack strong and even damaging winds along with heavy rain for the coast and some inland valleys. Thunderstorms will also be a possibility, especially near the coast. Higher elevations will see heavy snowfall, especially the Mt. Shasta area. Snowfall rates over 1" per hour will be likely, especially in Siskiyou County. The combination of heavier snow and strong winds in our higher elevations will lead to blowing and drifting of the snow. This will make travel very difficult and even dangerous. While eastside snow won't be as significant, the wind and blowing snow will create still some big travel concerns. Most of the winter weather impacts will be above 3,000' in elevation in Southern Oregon and Northern California. However, some snowfall and accumulation is possible for lower elevations, especially in Siskiyou County.
WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 4:00 A.M. SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect through 4:00 a.m. Saturday for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes the central portion and eastern...
Uproot Meats: One More Charade
It has been six months since I last posted news about Uproot Meats which set up operations four years ago on a denuded slope south of Ashland, promising ethically raised and slaughtered pigs and chicken to consumers across the valley. The reality has been disastrous, with unethical practices and behaviors, shameful by any standards and a threat to the entire community.
Phoenix High School wrestling team hosts flea market fundraiser
PHOENIX. Ore. -- On Saturday, the Phoenix High School wrestling team organized a flea market, for the first time, to raise funds for the team and the special education department at the school. The fundraiser included nearly 50 vendors, a silent auction, and a raffle in the gymnasium. Members of...
Pedestrian struck by car and killed near Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A woman is dead after being run over by a car at the intersection of Highway 39 and Fargo St. in Klamath County, according to Oregon State Police. OSP says that 22 year old Christina Mueller was driving a GMC Sierra and traveling eastbound when she struck the pedestrian, 53 year old Jerri Vaughn of Klamath Falls. Vaughn was wearing a green jacket and jeans.
Friday night storm could bring several feet of snow to mountains
MEDFORD, Ore. - Another strong winter storm system will arrive Friday and is expected to produce heavy mountain snow, especially along the Cascades, Siskiyous, and Mt. Shasta area. 1- to 2-feet of snow is possible Friday through Saturday. Travel is likely to become very difficult or impossible during these periods.
Missing man found dead near Mt. Shasta
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A Mount Shasta man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead near Mt. Shasta, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found 69-year-old Steven Hobbs of Mount Shasta about 1 1/2 miles away from the Bunny Flat parking lot at Mt. Shasta.
Klamath Falls man arrested for motel room armed robbery
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - At approximately 2:00 PM on December 9, 2022, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Motel 6 on South 6th Street in Klamath Falls on a report of an individual entering a hotel room and threatened guests with a firearm. Deputies arriving on the scene...
Fatal vehicle vs pedestrian accident at 6th and Fargo
On Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:28 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision at the intersection of Hwy 39 and Fargo St, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a white GMC Sierra, operated by Christina Mueller (22), of Klamath Falls, was traveling...
Rock slide shuts down State Route 96 in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CALIF. — A rock slide in Siskiyou County has left a key highway shut down near Happy Camp. Caltrans District 2 says State Route 96, about 16.5 miles west of Happy Camp, is shut down due to an active rock slide. There's currently no estimated time of...
Largest River Restoration Project in American History Set to Begin
KLAMATH RIVER BASIN – Gathering along the Klamath River in Siskiyou County today [December 8, 2022], Governor Kate Brown joined California Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and leaders of the Klamath, Yurok, and Karuk tribes to celebrate final approval of a transformative dam removal project that will revitalize nearly 400 miles of the Klamath River and tributaries – the largest river restoration project in American history.
Man charged for death from brawl at the Wonder Bur Lounge & Cafe
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass police say today they arrested a 40-year-old off-duty bartender for the death of a bar patron. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says its detectives Friday arrested Todd Heckers for manslaughter and assault charges for the death of a 75-year-old man. GPPD says on December...
