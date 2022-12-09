ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

It's Friday, and Missoula County employees are working hard for you! Meet Jill, lead election specialist in the Elections Office

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
missoulacounty.us

Missoula County Weekly, Dec. 12-16: Exploration Center naming, special district candidate filing, salvage yard near airport

Welcome to Missoula County Weekly. You’re receiving this because you signed up to receive e-notifications at missoulacounty.us. Missoula County Weekly will keep you informed and up to date on public meetings, county projects and more. If you’re viewing this on the homepage of the Missoula County website and would...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Lake County planning to withdraw law enforcement from Flathead Reservation

Lake County Commissioners announced Friday they intend to initiate the process of withdrawing from a nearly 60 year-old agreement with the state over criminal jurisdiction over the Flathead Reservation. In both a release announcing the withdrawal and in a legal complaint filed against the state of Montana in the summer, Lake County says that the […] The post Lake County planning to withdraw law enforcement from Flathead Reservation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
getnews.info

Locksmith In Missoula Montana Announces New Lock and Key Service

Offering 24/7 Emergency Services for Lockouts, Key Cutting and Auto Unlocking Services. December 9, 2022 – Lord & Jackson, leading locksmiths in Missoula MT is pleased to announce new lock and key services. The company offers 24/7 emergency services for lockouts, key cutting, and auto unlocking services. The team here consists of experienced, trained, and professional technicians committed to providing the highest quality services and products at affordable prices. This is a full-service locksmith company specializing in residential, commercial, and automotive locksmith services. From the most common services such as key duplication to lock repairs and to the most advanced lock installations, the team is equipped with all the training, expertise, tools, and technologies to provide the best possible services for their customers.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Woman Sentenced for Meth Charges in Federal Court

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Missoula woman, 42-year-old Deva Crystal Hartsoe, was sentenced in Missoula Federal District Court on Thursday to four years in prison, after admitting to the distribution of methamphetamine in the Missoula area. According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Montana, Jesse Laslovich, Hartsoe...
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

What it takes to have a snow day in Montana

It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Granite Beauties: The History of the Boulder Batholith

My wife and I were driving from our home in Wisconsin toward Missoula to see our daughter and family. Near Butte, Montana we found ourselves traveling through a boulder field. It was a wonder to behold! Seeing these boulders for the first time I had to ask myself, "What happened here?" I got my wife to look up from her Kindle - it had been a long day on the road - and she was equally taken aback by their varied shapes: a community of vertical and bulbous, fractured granite sculptures!
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Single vehicle crash reported on West Broadway

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is responding to single vehicle accident around the 800 block of West Broadway. Officers are on scene of the crash along with fire and medical. This article will be updated with the latest information.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Severe driving conditions on I-15

MISSOULA, Mont. — Road conditions on I-15 are severe, several slide offs and rollovers are being reported. Officials are recommending no travel at this time unless absolutely necessary.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missing person advisory issued for woman

MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing and endangered person advisory for Suzanne Koehn, a 69-year-old white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Koehn was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on the night of Dec. 3. She is driving a red...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula woman sentenced to prison for distributing meth

MISSOULA, MT — A Missoula woman was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in August to distributing meth. Deva Crystal Hartsoe, 42, was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. According to court documents, law enforcement officials made a controlled purchase of meth...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Missing woman from Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police Friday are searching for a missing woman, Suzanne Koehn, who was last seen in Butte.
MISSOULA, MT

