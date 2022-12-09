It's Friday, and Missoula County employees are working hard for you! Meet Jill, lead election specialist in the Elections Office

Read full article on original website
Related
missoulacounty.us
Missoula County Weekly, Dec. 12-16: Exploration Center naming, special district candidate filing, salvage yard near airport
Welcome to Missoula County Weekly. You’re receiving this because you signed up to receive e-notifications at missoulacounty.us. Missoula County Weekly will keep you informed and up to date on public meetings, county projects and more. If you’re viewing this on the homepage of the Missoula County website and would...
missoulacounty.us
Commissioners Seek Applicants to File as Candidates in May 2 Special District Board Elections
The Elections Office is now accepting candidate filings for the May 2, 2023, special district election. Missoula County commissioners encourage all interested candidates to file with the Elections Office as a candidate for any vacant or expiring term for which they are eligible. The deadline to submit is 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.
Lake County initiates withdrawal from Public Law 280 agreement
Lake County has initiated a withdrawal from its Public Law 280 agreement with the State of Montana. The announcement was made Friday.
Missoula County abandons “lost” 1800s wagon road
According to the county, the historic wagon trail has been known as the Bitterroot Trail, the Missoula-Skalkaho Road, and the Missoula to Stevensville Road.
Lake County planning to withdraw law enforcement from Flathead Reservation
Lake County Commissioners announced Friday they intend to initiate the process of withdrawing from a nearly 60 year-old agreement with the state over criminal jurisdiction over the Flathead Reservation. In both a release announcing the withdrawal and in a legal complaint filed against the state of Montana in the summer, Lake County says that the […] The post Lake County planning to withdraw law enforcement from Flathead Reservation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Missoula Crime Report: Big Fentanyl Bust, ‘One Pill Can Kill’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints last week, which is double what they charged last week and higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, six were violent crimes or crimes against persons. “One was a robbery...
getnews.info
Locksmith In Missoula Montana Announces New Lock and Key Service
Offering 24/7 Emergency Services for Lockouts, Key Cutting and Auto Unlocking Services. December 9, 2022 – Lord & Jackson, leading locksmiths in Missoula MT is pleased to announce new lock and key services. The company offers 24/7 emergency services for lockouts, key cutting, and auto unlocking services. The team here consists of experienced, trained, and professional technicians committed to providing the highest quality services and products at affordable prices. This is a full-service locksmith company specializing in residential, commercial, and automotive locksmith services. From the most common services such as key duplication to lock repairs and to the most advanced lock installations, the team is equipped with all the training, expertise, tools, and technologies to provide the best possible services for their customers.
Missoula Woman Sentenced for Meth Charges in Federal Court
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Missoula woman, 42-year-old Deva Crystal Hartsoe, was sentenced in Missoula Federal District Court on Thursday to four years in prison, after admitting to the distribution of methamphetamine in the Missoula area. According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Montana, Jesse Laslovich, Hartsoe...
yourbigsky.com
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
The Wren becomes downtown Missoula’s latest unique hotel
Downtown Missoula's newest hotel -- the Wren -- held its grand opening on Friday. MTN News got a sneak peek inside.
Continuing Snow Will Lead to Very Cold Temperatures in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow began to fall on Sunday morning, it didn’t show signs of stopping, so KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Sunday afternoon to get the full weather picture. Snow will Lead to...
mtpr.org
Granite Beauties: The History of the Boulder Batholith
My wife and I were driving from our home in Wisconsin toward Missoula to see our daughter and family. Near Butte, Montana we found ourselves traveling through a boulder field. It was a wonder to behold! Seeing these boulders for the first time I had to ask myself, "What happened here?" I got my wife to look up from her Kindle - it had been a long day on the road - and she was equally taken aback by their varied shapes: a community of vertical and bulbous, fractured granite sculptures!
NBCMontana
Single vehicle crash reported on West Broadway
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is responding to single vehicle accident around the 800 block of West Broadway. Officers are on scene of the crash along with fire and medical. This article will be updated with the latest information.
NBCMontana
Severe driving conditions on I-15
MISSOULA, Mont. — Road conditions on I-15 are severe, several slide offs and rollovers are being reported. Officials are recommending no travel at this time unless absolutely necessary.
Missoula woman sentenced to prison on meth trafficking charges
A Missoula woman who admitted to distributing methamphetamine will spend four years in a federal prison.
NBCMontana
Missing person advisory issued for woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing and endangered person advisory for Suzanne Koehn, a 69-year-old white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Koehn was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on the night of Dec. 3. She is driving a red...
NBCMontana
Missoula woman sentenced to prison for distributing meth
MISSOULA, MT — A Missoula woman was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in August to distributing meth. Deva Crystal Hartsoe, 42, was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. According to court documents, law enforcement officials made a controlled purchase of meth...
AniMeals runs pet food drive for winter months
AniMeals in Missoula is running a pet food drive to support local community and animal shelters during the holidays.
VIDEO: Grizzly bear family stops by Bison Range in Montana
Bison Range staff member Alex Moran shot a video of a sow grizzly and her cubs making their way up Headquarters Ridge.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missing woman from Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police Friday are searching for a missing woman, Suzanne Koehn, who was last seen in Butte.
Comments / 0