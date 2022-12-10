Read full article on original website
Dan’s Daily: Jack Hughes Sets Crazy Record, Penguins Theft in Buffalo
BUFFALO — Greetings from Buffalo, where a missed exit on I-90 late last night became an hour-long detour and short night. New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes set a ridiculous shift record on Friday night. The Pittsburgh Penguins thieved a win over the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo but will have to face their victim again tonight. There have been NHL trade rumblings around Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder. There’s a goalie controversy in Edmonton, and Flyers coach John Tortorella sent a loud message to Tony DeAngelo.
Jeff Skinner Faces NHL Hearing for Cross-Checking Jake Guentzel
BUFFALO — It led to the deciding moment of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 4-3 OT win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night at Key Bank Arena. With 21 seconds remaining, Penguins winger Jake Guentzel and Buffalo winger Jeff Skinner traded slashes. However, Skinner did not stop and will face a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday.
Penguins Grades: Malkin Has the Jump, the Pens Abide in 6th Straight Win (+)
It was a low-event game. Fans who came to see Jason Robertson light the lamp, or Pittsburgh Penguins fans with holiday tickets hoping to see Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin play their typical exciting brand of hockey, were probably disappointed, at least for 59 minutes and 26 seconds. Yet Penguins fans went home happy after a dramatic 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars.
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: WHY the Win Matters More than Most
From ice level at PPG Paints Arena, PHN Editor-in-Chief Dan Kingerski broke down the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars and why it mattered more than most. Evgeni Malkin was the Penguins’ hero. He and linemates Bryan Rust and Jason Zucker raced the length of the ice for Malkin’s game-winner with 34 seconds remaining.
Penguins vs. Sabres, Game 28: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
Movie sequels rarely seem to be as good as the original. The same isn’t necessarily true of the back end of home-and-home series in the NHL, but the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres will be hard-pressed tonight to equal, let alone outdo, the show they put on at KeyBank Center 24 hours earlier.
Skinner Suspended Three Games for Cross-Checking Guentzel
The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t have to contend with Buffalo’s second-leading scorer when the teams meet tonight at 7:08 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena. Neither will the two teams the Sabres must face after that. That’s because first-line winger Jeff Skinner, who has 13 goals and 19 assists in...
Penguins Locker Room: Malkin ‘Lucky’ Goal, Aggressive Push to Win It
The Pittsburgh Penguins slogged through a low-event game for most of 60 minutes. The Dallas Stars scored in the first 19 seconds and Evgeni Malkin scored in the final 34 seconds for a 2-1 win at PPG Paints Arena. Space, chances, high-danger fun? No. A Jedi craves not these things.
(Updated) KRIS LETANG RETURNS! D-Man in Lineup vs. Sabres
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to the lineup on Saturday night as the Penguins hosted the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena, a mere 12 days after suffering a stroke. Coach Mike Sullivan, who termed Letang out on Friday, did not do so on Saturday afternoon and hinted the...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Saturday, December 10
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Saturday, December 10 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Saturday NHL card (sides, totals, player props) from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY,...
FanDuel Maryland Promo Provides $200 for Monday Night Football
Another busy week of December sports betting action rolls forward, and the FanDuel Maryland promo offer will provide a bankroll infusion with a $200 sure thing bonus. This FanDuel Maryland promo is a classic no-brainer in every sense of the term. You make a $5 bet, and you get a $200 guaranteed payout in free bets. That is a player friendly exchange that speaks for itself.
Fantastic Finish: Malkin Gets Game-Winner in Final Minute, 2-1
Tristan Jarry has accomplished a lot of things during his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins. But 177 games into his NHL career, beating the Dallas Stars wasn’t on the list. Now, Jarry hadn’t had many opportunities and he actually had played awfully well when facing Dallas — he had a 1.94 goals-against average and .934 save percentage in two appearances — defeating the Stars still was on his to-do list Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.
Penguins Wrap: A Week With All Kinds of Comebacks
The Pittsburgh Penguins weren’t always at their best during the past week, but they were always good enough to win. They went 3-0, with a pair of victories against Buffalo and another against Columbus, and got their No. 1 defenseman back less than two weeks after he suffered the second stroke of his NHL career.
Penguins Locker Room: Letang Underwent Tests, Pens Get Big Boost
Kris Letang underwent tests and blood work to return to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup on Saturday, but the Penguins received the figurative shot in the arm as they squashed the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 at PPG Paints Arena. Letang was the story in Pittsburgh and around the NHL as he re-entered...
Veteran NFL Kicker Cut Before Sunday's Game
A veteran NFL kicker has been released before his team's game on Sunday. Matthew Wright, a 26-year-old placekicker, needs to find a new home after Saturday. The Pittsburgh Steelers released the veteran NFL kicker ahead of their game on Sunday. Pittsburgh has chosen to go with Chris Boswell at kicker...
NFL World Praying For Kenny Pickett On Sunday
Head injuries are nothing to mess around with. For the second time this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback has been ruled out of the game, as he's entered concussion protocol. Pickett has shown promise this year, but getting ruled out twice in one season due to concussion protocol is...
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: Just Another Night of Superstars in 3-1 Win
Ho-hum. The Pittsburgh Penguins superstars had another day at the office. Sidney Crosby scored three points, including a pair of goals. Kris Letang surprised everyone by returning from a stroke in just 12 days. The Penguins power play scored. They even played defense, according to PHN Editor-in-Chief Dan Kingerski. The...
Penguins Grades: Crosby Shines, Team Gives Resounding Answers in Win (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been bad in the second of back-to-backs. In six previous back-to-backs, the Penguins had only a win against the Central Division cellar-dwelling Chicago Blackhawks (1-4-1) and generally looked fatigued. Against younger, presumably fresher legs on Saturday, the Penguins should have been in trouble against the emerging...
Pittsburgh Steelers Release Veteran Kicker
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran kicker Matthew Wright, per a team announcement on Saturday. Wright was filling in for Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, who was activated from the injured reserve earlier this afternoon. Boswell returned to practice on Thursday as the Steelers opened up the 21-day window to activate...
Updated: Jeff Petry Misses Skate, Out vs. Stars
The Pittsburgh Penguins held a nearly full morning skate Monday at PPG Paints Arena. The only player missing was defenseman Jeff Petry. Coach Mike Sullivan said after the skate that Petry is being evaluated for an upper-body injury and will not play Monday against the Dallas Stars. Petry left late during Saturday’s 3-1 win at home over the Buffalo Sabres with an apparent injury to his left hand or wrist. He said after the game he was OK, but perhaps not.
