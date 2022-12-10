BUFFALO — Greetings from Buffalo, where a missed exit on I-90 late last night became an hour-long detour and short night. New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes set a ridiculous shift record on Friday night. The Pittsburgh Penguins thieved a win over the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo but will have to face their victim again tonight. There have been NHL trade rumblings around Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder. There’s a goalie controversy in Edmonton, and Flyers coach John Tortorella sent a loud message to Tony DeAngelo.

