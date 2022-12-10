ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Jack Hughes Sets Crazy Record, Penguins Theft in Buffalo

BUFFALO — Greetings from Buffalo, where a missed exit on I-90 late last night became an hour-long detour and short night. New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes set a ridiculous shift record on Friday night. The Pittsburgh Penguins thieved a win over the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo but will have to face their victim again tonight. There have been NHL trade rumblings around Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder. There’s a goalie controversy in Edmonton, and Flyers coach John Tortorella sent a loud message to Tony DeAngelo.
BUFFALO, NY
Pgh Hockey Now

Jeff Skinner Faces NHL Hearing for Cross-Checking Jake Guentzel

BUFFALO — It led to the deciding moment of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 4-3 OT win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night at Key Bank Arena. With 21 seconds remaining, Penguins winger Jake Guentzel and Buffalo winger Jeff Skinner traded slashes. However, Skinner did not stop and will face a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday.
BUFFALO, NY
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Grades: Malkin Has the Jump, the Pens Abide in 6th Straight Win (+)

It was a low-event game. Fans who came to see Jason Robertson light the lamp, or Pittsburgh Penguins fans with holiday tickets hoping to see Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin play their typical exciting brand of hockey, were probably disappointed, at least for 59 minutes and 26 seconds. Yet Penguins fans went home happy after a dramatic 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

5-Minute Penguins Postgame: WHY the Win Matters More than Most

From ice level at PPG Paints Arena, PHN Editor-in-Chief Dan Kingerski broke down the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars and why it mattered more than most. Evgeni Malkin was the Penguins’ hero. He and linemates Bryan Rust and Jason Zucker raced the length of the ice for Malkin’s game-winner with 34 seconds remaining.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins vs. Sabres, Game 28: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

Movie sequels rarely seem to be as good as the original. The same isn’t necessarily true of the back end of home-and-home series in the NHL, but the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres will be hard-pressed tonight to equal, let alone outdo, the show they put on at KeyBank Center 24 hours earlier.
BUFFALO, NY
Pgh Hockey Now

The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Saturday, December 10

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Saturday, December 10 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Saturday NHL card (sides, totals, player props) from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY,...
Pgh Hockey Now

FanDuel Maryland Promo Provides $200 for Monday Night Football

Another busy week of December sports betting action rolls forward, and the FanDuel Maryland promo offer will provide a bankroll infusion with a $200 sure thing bonus. This FanDuel Maryland promo is a classic no-brainer in every sense of the term. You make a $5 bet, and you get a $200 guaranteed payout in free bets. That is a player friendly exchange that speaks for itself.
MARYLAND STATE
Pgh Hockey Now

Fantastic Finish: Malkin Gets Game-Winner in Final Minute, 2-1

Tristan Jarry has accomplished a lot of things during his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins. But 177 games into his NHL career, beating the Dallas Stars wasn’t on the list. Now, Jarry hadn’t had many opportunities and he actually had played awfully well when facing Dallas — he had a 1.94 goals-against average and .934 save percentage in two appearances — defeating the Stars still was on his to-do list Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Wrap: A Week With All Kinds of Comebacks

The Pittsburgh Penguins weren’t always at their best during the past week, but they were always good enough to win. They went 3-0, with a pair of victories against Buffalo and another against Columbus, and got their No. 1 defenseman back less than two weeks after he suffered the second stroke of his NHL career.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Cut Before Sunday's Game

A veteran NFL kicker has been released before his team's game on Sunday. Matthew Wright, a 26-year-old placekicker, needs to find a new home after Saturday. The Pittsburgh Steelers released the veteran NFL kicker ahead of their game on Sunday. Pittsburgh has chosen to go with Chris Boswell at kicker...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Praying For Kenny Pickett On Sunday

Head injuries are nothing to mess around with. For the second time this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback has been ruled out of the game, as he's entered concussion protocol. Pickett has shown promise this year, but getting ruled out twice in one season due to concussion protocol is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Release Veteran Kicker

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran kicker Matthew Wright, per a team announcement on Saturday. Wright was filling in for Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, who was activated from the injured reserve earlier this afternoon. Boswell returned to practice on Thursday as the Steelers opened up the 21-day window to activate...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Updated: Jeff Petry Misses Skate, Out vs. Stars

The Pittsburgh Penguins held a nearly full morning skate Monday at PPG Paints Arena. The only player missing was defenseman Jeff Petry. Coach Mike Sullivan said after the skate that Petry is being evaluated for an upper-body injury and will not play Monday against the Dallas Stars. Petry left late during Saturday’s 3-1 win at home over the Buffalo Sabres with an apparent injury to his left hand or wrist. He said after the game he was OK, but perhaps not.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy