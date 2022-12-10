Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Illinois State’s return to Horton Field House Saturday was one for the ages
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Illinois State Redbirds returned to Horton Field House Saturday for the first time since 1988. The Redbirds defeated SIU-Edwardsville 77-71 in their return to Horton after 34 years. The return to Horton on Saturday brought memories back to former Redbird players and ISU fans.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois State wins thriller in electric return to Horton Field House
NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – The Illinois State Redbirds escaped with a win in their electric return to Horton Field House, their first game in the old arena since 1988. ISU won 77-71, going on an 8-0 run in the final eight minutes of the game. The players were in awe of the game’s atmosphere.
25newsnow.com
ISU returns to Horton Field House, rallies to beat SIU-Edwardsville 77-71
(25 News Now) - For the first time since 1988, Illinois State basketball played a game inside historic Horton Field House on Saturday afternoon and their homecoming was a successful one. A late second-half push lifted the Redbirds to a 77-71 win over SIU-Edwardsville in front of a raucous Horton crowd that included Hall of Famer and ISU all-time leading scorer Doug Collins. The Redbirds were paced by Darius Burford’s 20 points while Bloomington native Colton Sandage poured in 16 for the Redbirds who have now won three straight games.
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Monday - December 12, 2022
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Several Central Illinois basketball teams took the court for Monday games. Peoria Manual hit the road to face Galesburg at the famed Thiel Gymnasium. The Rams defeat Galesburg 53-46, led by Dietrich Richardson, who led the Rams with 15 points, and Gerron Trapps, who had 14 points.
Terrence Shannon Jr. reacts to Brad Underwood’s viral rant after ugly Illinois loss
Illinois men’s basketball head coach Brad Underwood was not happy after his team looked flat in their loss to unranked Penn State. It was the second conference loss the No. 17 Illini suffered this season (though the team did beat No. 2 Texas the game before). Underwood lit into his team’s “lack of leadership” during the postgame press conference.
Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini loss to Penn State
Illinois basketball had a chance to shoot up into the top 10 nationally, but we couldn’t manage to get past Penn State on Saturday. This was an ugly game for the Illini from the jump. There was zero defense being played in the first half, and the Nittany Lions ended up taking a 47-38 lead into halftime. Even with this nine-point lead by Penn State, I still had confidence that Illinois could come back and win the game.
247Sports
Notebook: Chaotic, crucial December recruiting underway; Illini hand out team awards at banquet
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema spent a few hours at Illinois football’s annual team banquet on Saturday, handing out awards to his player and delivering a message to the program after a breakthrough 8-4 season. He also spent a few hours on Saturday coaching his team through its third bowl practice.
Look: College Basketball Coach's Reaction To Upset Loss Going Viral
On Saturday, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood had one of the most awkward press conferences the college basketball world has seen in a long time. Following Illinois' upset loss to Penn State, Underwood was asked about Terrence Shannon Jr.'s leadership on the court. Underwood responded to that question by making...
25newsnow.com
Track replacement, artificial turf among upgrades at Peoria Stadium
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A historic space will see continued upgrades in Peoria, and it’s been a longtime coming. If you’ve walked the track in recent years, you would see and feel concrete peeking through the rubber, clumps of track falling off, and weeds peeking through. With...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Friendship House to host annual holiday ham giveaway
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service’s holiday ham giveaway takes place Sunday, December 18, from 2-3 p.m. During the events, families will be able to receive one holiday ham per household along with all the sides. The event is first come, first served...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema confirms future plans for QB Artur Sitkowski
Bret Bielema recently announced that Artur Sitkowski will not return to Illinois as a quarterback in 2023. According to Jeremy Werner of 247Sports, Bielema stated at the annual team banquet that Sitkowski “will not return as a quarterback.” Werner also noted that it sounded like Sitkowski will have some role within the program.
thefabricator.com
Rivian to power Illinois plant with wind
Rivian and Apex Clean Energy have signed a power purchase agreement for 50 mW of electricity from the renewable energy company’s proposed Goose Creek Wind farm in Piatt County, Ill. This purchase, along with other renewable sourcing and on-site generation, will allow the electric vehicle manufacturer to power as...
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
courierpapers.com
Mary L. Hickman
Mary L. Hickman, 85, of Bloomington, IL, formerly of East Peoria, IL, passed away at 8:08 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. She was born on February 15, 1937, in Sullivan, IL, the daughter of the late Dewey and Pauline Randol Van Gundy. She married Clarence A. Hickman Jr. on December 29, 1956, in Peoria. He passed away on July 28, 2019. One sister, two brothers, and one grandson also preceded her in death.
Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett dies suddenly at age 45, family says
State Senator Scott Bennett, a Democrat who represented the Champaign area, died Friday at age 45 from complications of a large brain tumor, his wife said.
WCIA
Home Alone star reflects on movie, life in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) – The 1990’s blockbuster Home Alone is a movie everyone can enjoy. But did you know one of the stars of the movie lives here in Champaign?. Shannon Morber was 10 years old when she got her big break in the holiday classic. She played the role of a girl singing in the children’s choir.
Candlestick Lane in Urbana celebrates 59 years
The tradition has been going on for nearly 60 years. It gives families the chance to walk around the neighborhood and drive-thru to look at holiday decorations.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s Hair and Fashion Showcase brings community together
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The third annual Peoria Hair & Fashion Showcase took place on Sunday. Hundreds gathered at the Marriott Hotel to see the creativity of local stylists. This year’s theme was “Mirror Mirror on the Wall,” coming at a time when people practice self-awareness. Proceeds from the event benefit the Peoria Alphas’ Golden Torch Foundation, a non-profit supporting mentorship, scholarship, and service programs.
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Miller Park Zoo is inviting the community to come see the zoo decorated for the holidays. People can enjoy activities, local vendors and see Santa and Mrs. Claus while enjoying the decorated zoo. Participants...
wglt.org
Filing period begins for Illinois school board races; 7 file for Unit 5 seats
Voters in Unit 5 will have options in selecting who will lead their school district next year. Seven candidates filed for election to the Unit 5 school board on Monday, the first day for candidates to file. Four seats will be open in the April 4, 2023, election. Two incumbents...
