Journal Review
Jones leads Little Giants to 2-0 start in conference play
Ahmoni Jones is the heart and soul for Wabash Men’s basketball this season and is also their captain. In Saturday’s North Coast Athletic Conference showdown with Denison, the Little Giants climbed onto the shoulders of their captain as he led them to a 74-66 win over the Big Red. Jones was a monster all game long tying his career-high with 33 points and hauled in 12 rebounds as the Little Giants moved to 2-0 in NCAC play.
Journal Review
Bertha M. Roberts
Bertha M. Roberts of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday night, Dec. 10, 2022, at her granddaughter’s home, where she had resided the past three years. She was 103. Mrs. Roberts was a true Christian that read her Bible every day and was very prayerful. She was a member of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene and for the past couple of years attended Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene. She liked going places and taking trips. She was a wonderful cook that loved to can green beans, tomatoes and strawberries. She worked for a while at Sommer Metalcraft, but spent most of her life as a housewife, homemaker and mother who took care of her family.
Journal Review
Frey elected to IACC district office
Montgomery County Commissioner John Frey was re-elected 2023 president of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners West Central District during their annual conference last week. His peers have selected him to represent them. Tippecanoe County Commissioner Tom Murtaugh stated that “Frey will be a great spokesperson for their district and is dedicated to improving local government.”
Journal Review
Local Record: Dec. 13, 2022
• Property damage crash at 1250 Payton St. — 3:12 a.m. • Property damage crash at 808 Lafayette Road — 2:36 p.m. • Animal complaint in the 700 block of Parke Avenue — 3:41 p.m. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Saturday. • Kris Oneal Waldridge, 65, Linden,...
Journal Review
‘MitchFest’ ends at Purdue, but could spread to Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE — In mid-May 2003, in what Howey Politics described as “Mitch Mania during Mitch Week,” it was President George W. Bush who coined the political slogan for a Hoosier generation. Daniels was the man of the hour when President Bush came to the Indiana State...
Journal Review
Cheer coffers continue to grow
Organizers of the 111th annual Sunshine Society Cheer Certificate campaign report the fund has grown to $5,290 this past week. Donations go toward the group’s goal of raising $15,000 to help feed local families in need. The Cheer Certificate program is a collaboration between the Crawfordsville High School Sunshine...
Journal Review
Celebrating Creativity
The Mary Bishop Memorial Gallery at the Crawfordsville District Public Library invites the public to view a new exhibit. The “Celebrate Our Creative Community” exhibit is designed to highlight professional and amateur artists and to celebrate the creative side of the free programs offered at the library. This exhibit will be on display through the end of the year during the library’s regular hours of operation. A limited amount of work will be available to purchase through the circulation department.
Journal Review
Lessons with Linus
Too often in today’s headlines we read about another case of child abuse in the United States. Local resident Sandy Lofland-Brown along with her son, Luther Lofland Jr., have co-authored a book, “Linus Teaches Safety at School,” that deals with the subject and it is proving to be a hit with educators, parents and children.
Journal Review
High input costs and rising interest rates top concerns as farmer sentiment remains unchanged
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. and CHICAGO — Unlike the two most recent presidential elections, the November mid-term election outcomes did little to swing farmer sentiment. The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer came in at a reading of 102 in November, unchanged from October. There was however a slight movement in both of the barometer’s sub-indices. The Current Conditions Index declined 3 points to a reading of 98, while the Future Expectations Index increased 2 points to a reading of 104. The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted after the U.S. mid-term elections Nov. 14-18.
