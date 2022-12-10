Read full article on original website
Daily Boys Basketball Stats Leaders: Kenny Rodgers scores 35 points for Springfield International & more
Note: Stats Leaders is based on results sent to MassLive. If a player is missing, coaches should email sports@masslive.com. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of...
Swimming Scoreboard for Dec. 12: Minnechaug boys, girls sweep West Springfield & more
Minnechaug boys and girls swim each took home wins against West Springfield on Monday. The boys won 107–68 and the girls earned a victory, 114-70.
Second-half surge lifts Chicopee girls basketball over Chicopee Comp, winning 50-31 (photos)
AMHERST - With both teams trading chances, the victory was left for anyone to grab. And the fourth-quarter efforts of the Chicopee girl’s basketball team ultimately lifted them over Chicopee Comp at Pioneer Valley Tip-Off.
South Hadley girls basketball dominates in 53-25 win over Granby: ‘I thought we did what we wanted to do’ (photos)
AMHERST - In a showing of complete dominance and skill, the South Hadley girl’s basketball team defeated Granby in the opening matchup of the Pioneer Valley Tip-Off on Saturday night, winning 53-25.
Tyler Bielecki’s hat trick sends Chicopee boys hockey past South Hadley in season opener, 5-1
Tensions were high as Chicopee and South Hadley battled it out on the ice in their season opener this Saturday afternoon. Chicopee, a new co-op program with Chicopee and Chicopee Comprehensive, came out victorious, 5-1.
Tufts Daily
Fight from men’s basketball on display against Clark and Suffolk
Throughout the season so far, one fact about the Jumbos is that they do not shy away from a challenge. Whether that means going all in to win the New England Big Four Challenge, having a tight game for much of the event against No. 3 Saint Joseph (Conn.) or taking on historic Division I rival Harvard while holding them to a tight match in the first half, the team has continuously proven its ability to battle through obstacles.
theweektoday.com
Young players shoot for spot in Hall of Fame
The Wareham Elks Lodge hosted its annual Hoop Shoot National Free Throw Contest at the Gleason Family YMCA on Sunday, Dec 11. The contest gives kids between the ages of 8 and 13 a chance to show off their basketball skills without having to be part of a team. The...
Holy Cross football team's amazing season ends in South Dakota again
The magical ride that has been the Holy Cross football team's season came to an end Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota, where the Crusaders were ousted from a NCAA Division 1 FCS playoffs quarterfinal by South Dakota State, 42-21. The loss, the first and only blemish on HC's record this...
Springfield Thunderbirds defeat Milwaukee Admirals during 6th annual Teddy Bear Toss night (photos)
SPRINGFIELD – Behind 25 saves from Joel Hofer, the Springfield Thunderbirds defeated the Milwaukee Admirals 2-0 during their first-ever meeting on the sixth annual Teddy Bear Toss night Saturday evening at the MassMutual Center. “I thought Joel was outstanding,” said Thunderbirds coach Drew Bannister regarding Hofer’s first shutout of...
East Mountain Rd. in Westfield closed due to crash
A portion of East Mountain Road in Westfield has been shut down during the morning commute Monday due to an overnight crash.
westernmassnews.com
Vehicle recovered from water on Pondside Rd in Longmeadow following accident
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Longmeadow responded to Pondside Road in Longmeadow Monday afternoon after a car ended up in the water. According to Longmeadow Fire officials, no injuries were reported. A crew under the direction of Longmeadow Fire Lieutenant Viera assisted Bach’s Towing in removing the vehicle from...
Berkshire County School Closings For Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
A foot of snow fell in some parts of Berkshire County on Sunday. The long-lasting storm is affecting some roadway conditions on Monday morning. Berkshire County School Closings For Monday 12/12/22. 8 DegreesDelayed 1 Hr, Buses Late, Childcare & Kids Club Opening at 8 Kidzone delay 2 hrs. BArT Charter...
Three-car crash on Sumner Avenue in Springfield Sunday night
Springfield emergency crews were called to a car crash Sunday night around 11:00 p.m. on Sumner Avenue.
Decor of new elementary school will reflect Westfield’s natural features, history
WESTFIELD — Designers of Westfield’s planned new elementary school were far enough along to talk about color palettes and interior design at a Dec. 8 building committee meeting. Architect Bert Gardner of Caolo and Bieniek Associates presented up-to-date drawings of the interior finishes of the school, highlighting aspects...
12/11/2022: Snow day Sunday
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:
Car vs. pole crash on Nottingham Street in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was sent to Nottingham Street for a car vs. pole accident on Sunday.
businesswest.com
Longmeadow Shows Resilience Amid Challenges
Longmeadow is a quintessential small town, veined by Route 5 and a few other arteries and lined with historical homes dating back to before the Revolutionary War. But with a much higher percentage of residential properties than businesses, townspeople have long rallied around the town’s small commercial sectors. “Our...
Trash pickup in Westfield delayed due to weather
Westfield residents are being informed by the city that their trash and recycling pickup may be delayed this week due to the snow.
Signage effort will start with 2 parks in Westfield, may expand city-wide
WESTFIELD — An effort to improve signage at city parks will start with Women’s Temperance Park and Barbara Swords Park, a subcommittee of the Parks and Recreation Commission said last week. Members of the signage subcommittee said at a Dec. 7 meeting that they are going to have...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 4 to Dec. 10
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 4 to Dec 10. There were 145 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,286-square-foot home on Oakes Street in Millbury that sold for $375,000.
