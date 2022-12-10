The Menard County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman missing since early Friday morning has been found deceased in the Sangamon River. At 7:40PM Sunday night, Menard County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Hollis reports that at approximately 4:06PM Sunday personnel in a rescue boat reported that they had located what could possibly be a person in the river, north of the of Illinois Route 123 bridge east of Petersburg. Additional units arrived at that location and it was confirmed that a person was indeed in the water. The individual was removed from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

PETERSBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO