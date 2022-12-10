ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Prep Sports Recap: Dec. 10, 2022

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Notre Dame girls basketball stayed undefeated beating Metamora 62-42. Washington girls also moved to 9-0 with a 67-41 win over Eureka. Normal Community girls beat Pekin 52-27. Morton boys won a nail biter over Champaign Central 51-48.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois State wins thriller in electric return to Horton Field House

NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – The Illinois State Redbirds escaped with a win in their electric return to Horton Field House, their first game in the old arena since 1988. ISU won 77-71, going on an 8-0 run in the final eight minutes of the game. The players were in awe of the game’s atmosphere.
NORMAL, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Saturday Night @ Mike’s Tavern (Celebrating Ten Years of MBIP!)

Wow, this is one tasty burger! The burger is savory, juicy and so flavorful! There’s diced onions on it and the bun is bakery fresh. I find that the four ounce burger is a perfect snack-sized burger and a real Saturday night treat!. This was a delicious dinner and...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Track replacement, artificial turf among upgrades at Peoria Stadium

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A historic space will see continued upgrades in Peoria, and it’s been a longtime coming. If you’ve walked the track in recent years, you would see and feel concrete peeking through the rubber, clumps of track falling off, and weeds peeking through. With...
PEORIA, IL
courierpapers.com

Mary L. Hickman

Mary L. Hickman, 85, of Bloomington, IL, formerly of East Peoria, IL, passed away at 8:08 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. She was born on February 15, 1937, in Sullivan, IL, the daughter of the late Dewey and Pauline Randol Van Gundy. She married Clarence A. Hickman Jr. on December 29, 1956, in Peoria. He passed away on July 28, 2019. One sister, two brothers, and one grandson also preceded her in death.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Bradley Ave. to temporarily close lanes in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign said two lanes of Bradley Ave. will be closed temporarily beginning Tuesday at 7 a.m. The closure, between Hedge Rd. and Garden Hills Dr., is needed to perform storm sewer repairs. The city said travel through the work zone will be merged into single eastbound and westbound lanes.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Pekin to sell 70 acres for $100 as incentive to build sports complex

PEKIN (25 News Now) - The City of Pekin is willing to sell some it’s property at a very cheap price - with the expectation a developer will build a sports complex. Monday night, Pekin City Council agreed to sell 70 acres of un-developed land for $100. The land...
PEKIN, IL
capitolwolf.com

Body pulled from Sangamon River

Menard County authorities say the woman pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is probably a 76-year-old woman reported missing from Springfield Friday. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood highlights lone Illinois player who ‘plays hard every day’

Brad Underwood tore into Illinois after the loss to Penn State. At the post game presser, there was one player that caught Underwood’s eye. Sencire Harris was the lone player that Underwood said plays hard every day. Harris joined the Fighting Illini from the 2022 recruiting class as a former 4-star SG per the 247Sports Composite. The Illinois commit was the No. 14 SG and No. 2 player from his home state of Ohio for his class.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thefabricator.com

Rivian to power Illinois plant with wind

Rivian and Apex Clean Energy have signed a power purchase agreement for 50 mW of electricity from the renewable energy company’s proposed Goose Creek Wind farm in Piatt County, Ill. This purchase, along with other renewable sourcing and on-site generation, will allow the electric vehicle manufacturer to power as...
PIATT COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Friendship House to host annual holiday ham giveaway

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service’s holiday ham giveaway takes place Sunday, December 18, from 2-3 p.m. During the events, families will be able to receive one holiday ham per household along with all the sides. The event is first come, first served...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
DECATUR, IL
hammerandrails.com

Purdue Takes Down Illinois State

Purdue (9-2) was able to pull away from Illinois State (6-3) late in the game to win 64-51. Despite a slow shooting start and going 0-8 from 3 in the first half the Boilers gritty defense and forced turnovers helped Purdue grind out the win. Lasha Petree led the team in points with 14 while Jeanae Terry had 9 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Abbey Ellis also added in 9 points and 7 rebounds.
NORMAL, IL
wlds.com

Missing Person in Petersburg Found in Sangamon River

The Menard County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman missing since early Friday morning has been found deceased in the Sangamon River. At 7:40PM Sunday night, Menard County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Hollis reports that at approximately 4:06PM Sunday personnel in a rescue boat reported that they had located what could possibly be a person in the river, north of the of Illinois Route 123 bridge east of Petersburg. Additional units arrived at that location and it was confirmed that a person was indeed in the water. The individual was removed from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.
PETERSBURG, IL
nowdecatur.com

Escape Decatur to close doors December 31

December 9, 2022 – Escape Decatur will be closing its doors to their escape rooms at the end of the business day on Saturday, December 31. Business owners Anthony and Renne announced the closing on their Facebook page Wednesday, December 7. “We would like to thank the city of Decatur and all who have visited our Escape Rooms. We appreciate you all, but if you haven’t visited our rooms, you’ve still got time.”
DECATUR, IL

