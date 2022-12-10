BERTRAND — On Dec. 13, 1882, John A. Dahlgren applied to homestead on 160 aces near Bertrand. For 140 years, that land has passed from generation to generation of the Dahlgren family and continues to be cared for by John’s descendants. About 50 members of the Dahlgren family, ranging in age from 2-82, recently gathered together in Holdrege and Bertrand to celebrate the Dahlgren homestead and to learn more about their family’s history.

