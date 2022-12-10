Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Ogallala girls take down Saint Pat’s
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Ogallala Indians defeated the Saint Pat’s Irish on Monday evening 57-47 in a game pushed up due to projected inclement weather. The Irish kept the game tight throughout the first two and a half quarters, but an 11-0 run from Ogallala put the Indians up 14 after three. The Indians would hold off the Irish charge through the fourth quarter to get the victory.
knopnews2.com
Ogallala hosts Saint Pat’s
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Ogallala played host to the Saint Pat’s Irish on Monday in a match-up that was moved up a day due to inclement weather. The Indians started off hot and continued that trend throughout the day as they take the match-up of undefeated teams 77-37. The...
knopnews2.com
Hershey basketball hosts Saint Pat’s
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey basketball welcomed in Saint Pat’s boys and girls for a doubleheader on Saturday. The Hershey girls took the victory in a tight battle with the Irish 49-42, while the Irish boys ran away from Hershey 57-30. The Hershey boys (0-4) and girls (3-1) are...
knopnews2.com
North Platte basketball hosts Elkhorn North
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte welcomed in the boys and girls basketball teams from Elkhorn North High School for a doubleheader on Saturday. The Wolves girls defeated the North Platte girls 75-18, while the North Platte boys picked up their first win of the season 55-51. The North Platte...
knopnews2.com
Get to know 2022 Nebraska Teacher of the Year: Lee Perez
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From potential dropout, to decorated educator, Lee Perez has seen a little bit of everything in his lifetime. Perez, a North Platte native, teaches English as a Second Language to grades five to eight at Alice Buffet Magnet Middle School in Omaha, but that wasn’t even close to his career plan growing up.
knopnews2.com
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
Winter storm to impact southwest Nebraska, Panhandle
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Dangerous winter weather will begin late tonight across the panhandle and western Sandhills, while rain mixes with and transitions to snow tomorrow for other areas. Thunderstorms are also possible this evening, some of which may be strong or even severe. Multiple watches and warnings are in effect.
klkntv.com
47-year-old Nebraska inmate dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 47-year-old inmate died at the Community Hospital in McCook. Robert Weindorff was incarcerated at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Work Ethic Camp. He was serving a sentence of three-to-ten years and 45 days for charges out of Buffalo County, according to NDCS. The...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in region
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Logan, Thomas, Hooker, Grant, Buffalo, and Kearney Counties last week. According to a press release from NSP, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties during the evening hours of...
knopnews2.com
Lincoln County Sheriff office offers winter weather tips
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -With winter weather approaching, it comes with a lot of dangers and also requires being prepared. Roland L. Kramer, Chief Deputy of the Lincoln County Sheriff Department, has some tips ahead of a storm coming our way Tuesday. “Stay at home if you can,” Kramer said....
News Channel Nebraska
NSP holds alcohol compliance checks in multiple counties
KEARNEY, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol Investigators held alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant Counties. Officials said they first did checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney Counties in the evening of Dec. 3. They checked 19 businesses where two of them reportedly sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 90% and one of the businesses reportedly failed to check the minor’s ID.
Daily Nebraskan
Jesse Krausnick, freshman agribusiness student, dies at age 19
Jesse Krausnick, a freshman University of Nebraska-Lincoln agribusiness major, died following an overnight shooting in Imperial, Nebraska on Nov. 25. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 100 block of 12th street in Imperial. They transported Krausnick to an Imperial hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Patrol removes explosives from Sutherland residence
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol removed explosives from a Sutherland residence on Monday. According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a man came into the Emergency Room at Great Plains Health in North Platte during the early morning hours of Monday. The victim was noticeably suffering from a gunshot wound or some sort of explosion.
knopnews2.com
Custer County man killed in rollover accident
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened at 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 10 on Victoria Springs Road, near Road 810. Deputies say the driver of the 1995 Ford Ranger pickup, John Lytle, 58, of Sargent, was northbound on Victoria...
Kearney Hub
Dahlgrens continue to live, work on family homestead in Bertrand after 140 years
BERTRAND — On Dec. 13, 1882, John A. Dahlgren applied to homestead on 160 aces near Bertrand. For 140 years, that land has passed from generation to generation of the Dahlgren family and continues to be cared for by John’s descendants. About 50 members of the Dahlgren family, ranging in age from 2-82, recently gathered together in Holdrege and Bertrand to celebrate the Dahlgren homestead and to learn more about their family’s history.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize over 20 pounds of meth in vehicle near North Platte
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers seized several pounds of meth from the back of a Michigan man’s vehicle on Wednesday. Around 2:30 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Toyota Camry for speeding on Interstate 80 near Maxwell, which is east of North Platte. The trooper became suspicious...
knopnews2.com
How to build a winter weather preparedness kit
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With a strong winter storm expected to hit our area early next week, we wanted to remind you how to build a comprehensive winter weather preparedness kit so you could be ready for the storm. First, you will want to make sure you have a...
Deputies find explosive devices in Sutherland home after man injured
SUTHERLAND, Neb.-A Sutherland man has been arrested after an accidental injury led to the discovery of explosive devices and other weapons in his home. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said early this morning, deputies responded to Great Plains Health in North Platte, where a man was receiving treatment for injuries sustained in an explosion.
Court TV
NE v. Angela Hock: Midwife Delivery Death Trial
OMAHA, Neb. (Court TV) — A self-proclaimed Nebraska midwife is facing negligent child abuse charges after a home-birth delivery went tragically wrong. Prosecutors say then 36-year-old Angela “Angee” Hock of Riverdale, Nebraska, tried to deliver a breech baby on June 15, 2019, after the mother was in labor for 24 hours. Hock couldn’t turn the baby around, and paramedics were called to the home. The baby was born limp inside the ambulance and did not have a pulse. She lived for two days.
News Channel Nebraska
One person killed in Highway 83 accident north of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident on Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 83 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a ditch, and rolled several times into a pasture. A female was found dead at the scene.
