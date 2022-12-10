Read full article on original website
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
Lorine Chia, Keithian, Alex Vaughn, Olisae and More Are Artists to Listen to In 2023jzonazariAtlanta, GA
Man who lives in a Home Depot shed claims it's saved loads of money but people ask where his son sleepsMaya DeviCumming, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta homeowner buys tractor to smooth out street as paving project drags on for years
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When Joe Abercrombie moved his family from Alabama to Atlanta, Georgia, he thought he left country life behind. But his move into southeast Atlanta’s Ormewood Park came with a country vibe. The family lives on Ayr Place, one of Atlanta’s unpaved residential streets.
atlantanewsfirst.com
2 large trees down in Fulton, DeKalb counties
MILTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large tree came down early Monday morning in Milton, completely blocking the road. It happened at Freemanville Road and Fieldstone Way, near the intersection of Birmingham Highway. No injuries were reported. Crews worked for hours to clear the tree from the roadway before...
18-wheeler breaks in half on I-285 in Fulton County, officials say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lanes were closed, causing heavy on a section of I-285 Southbound in Fulton County after a tractor-trailer broke in half on the highway, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It happened around 10:15 a.m. on Friday night, at I-285 Southbound, right before people reached...
Forsyth County Traffic Watch: Work on SR 369/400 interchange paused after inspection
Photo by(Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Work on the new SR 369/400 interchange overpass has been put on hold, according to Forsyth County Communications Director Russell Brown. In a statement released late on Friday, December 9, Brown wrote:
Rebrand DeKalb’s Memorial Drive? Join the discussion at public meeting
An upcoming public meeting will discuss possible “rebranding” options for the community surrounding DeKalb’s OTP-stretch...
Lanes reopen on I-20 westbound in Atlanta after 'major' crash
ATLANTA — A major accident had all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 closed just before Fulton Industrial Boulevard on Sunday. It appeared there were multiple vehicles involved. The on-ramps to I-20 from I-285 were also closed. Motorists were urged to use an alternate route. For several hours all lanes...
Proposed multi-million dollar overhaul to I-285, I-20 underway
ATLANTA — It’s more than 20 acres of land that the Georgia Department of Transportation says it needs to free up, for a major traffic easement plan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “It’s just the speeding for me and the cutting through in...
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cherokee County (Cherokee County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Cherokee County on Saturday. The accident happened on Knox Bridge Highway close to Canton at around 4 p.m. On Knox Bridge Highway, a Chevrolet pickup truck was moving east when the driver lost control and crossed the centerline, striking the Hyundai Santa Fe Pallone that was moving west.
Lanes blocked on I-85 Northbound in DeKalb County after tractor-trailer rolls over
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers in DeKalb County need to be aware of a traffic incident on I-85 northbound at the I-285 interchange this Saturday afternoon. Georgia 511 has issued a travel alert warning drivers of an accident. GDOT cameras show a tractor-trailer that has rolled over, blocking three of the right lanes on the highway.
Major delays on I-85 in DeKalb County after tractor-trailer flips over
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — After a tractor-trailer flipped on I-85 in DeKalb County just after 12 p.m., drivers were left with major delays. DeKalb police said that the truck driver overturned while making the curve from the I-285 exit ramp onto I-85. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
accesswdun.com
Hall County firefighters battle Sunday-night Buford home fire
Fire damaged a two-story home fire on Maple Valley Drive in Buford about 9:40 Sunday night. Hall County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Kimberlie Ledsinger reported the bulk of the fire was located in the attic and toward the left side of the home, and that firefighters were able to battle the fire from inside the structure initially.
Man dead after single-car crash on I-75 southbound in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Sunday at 2:51 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers responded at 2:51 a.m. to Interstate 75 southbound, at the exit ramp of Delk Road, and found a...
accesswdun.com
Fire destroys Hall County chicken house, nearby camper
No animals or people were hurt when a chicken house fire burned Saturday night in Hall County. “Around 9:40 p.m. Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a commercial chicken house fire on the 3600 block of Bob Bryant Road,” said HCFR spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger. “Upon arrival, crews found the structure to be fully involved, as well as a camper that was in close proximity. Both the structure and the vehicle are a total loss.”
Man chased down, shot to death along Candler Road in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County say a man was chased down and shot multiple times on Sunday morning. Just after 8 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road in reference to a person shot not far from a CVS store and the Hidden Valley apartment complex.
Lanes reopen on I-285 eastbound past Georgia 400 after overturned tractor trailer
ATLANTA — UPDATE: According to Georgia DOT, all lanes are now back open after a tractor trailer overturned and a car went up on the median wall, blocking all lanes of I-285 eastbound. ---- All lanes of I-285 eastbound are blocked past Georgia 400 after a tractor trailer overturned...
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash
A motorcyclist believed to be one who had been observed by officers earlier traveling at a high rate of speed died Saturday night after crashing on Exit 17 of I-985. Jeremy Wayne Burney, 28, of Flowery Branch was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at Northeast Georgia Medical Center from serious injuries he received when he crashed because his blue motorcycle was unable to negotiate the curve at the top of the offramp, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
Eater
Atlanta’s First Zero-Proof Bottle Shop Opens
The Zero Co. opened over the weekend in Poncey-Highland, becoming Atlanta’s first bottle shop dedicated to selling non-alcoholic wines, beers, and spirits. Located next door to Highland Row Antiques on North Highland Avenue, the Zero Co. is a collaboration between natural wine and small batch liquor shop Elemental Spirits Co. and non-alcoholic distributor the Zero Proof. The shop carries over 300 non-alcoholic spirits, wines, beer, and canned beverages and will eventually offer tastings and other drink events, including zero-proof pop-up bars.
Gwinnett County now offers glass recycling in three locations
The county opened a new dropoff this fall at E.E. Robinson Park in Sugar Hill.
wrganews.com
GSP: Rockmart Man dies in Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident
On December 10, at approximately 6:15 PM, troopers from the Georgia State Patrol Cartersville branch were dispatched to a vehicle versus a pedestrian accident in Polk County on Bellview Road. The investigation revealed that a Ford Escape was traveling east on Bellview Road. A pedestrian in dark clothing was walking in the eastbound lane. The front of the Escape struck the pedestrian, identified as Christopher Fee, age 37 of Rockmart. Fee succumbed to his injuries on the scene. These are the preliminary findings of the Georgia State Patrol. No charges have been made at the time of this report.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police release photo of suspect in deadly Candler Road shooting
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning. Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.
