ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

2 large trees down in Fulton, DeKalb counties

MILTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large tree came down early Monday morning in Milton, completely blocking the road. It happened at Freemanville Road and Fieldstone Way, near the intersection of Birmingham Highway. No injuries were reported. Crews worked for hours to clear the tree from the roadway before...
MILTON, GA
11Alive

Lanes reopen on I-20 westbound in Atlanta after 'major' crash

ATLANTA — A major accident had all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 closed just before Fulton Industrial Boulevard on Sunday. It appeared there were multiple vehicles involved. The on-ramps to I-20 from I-285 were also closed. Motorists were urged to use an alternate route. For several hours all lanes...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County firefighters battle Sunday-night Buford home fire

Fire damaged a two-story home fire on Maple Valley Drive in Buford about 9:40 Sunday night. Hall County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Kimberlie Ledsinger reported the bulk of the fire was located in the attic and toward the left side of the home, and that firefighters were able to battle the fire from inside the structure initially.
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Fire destroys Hall County chicken house, nearby camper

No animals or people were hurt when a chicken house fire burned Saturday night in Hall County. “Around 9:40 p.m. Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a commercial chicken house fire on the 3600 block of Bob Bryant Road,” said HCFR spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger. “Upon arrival, crews found the structure to be fully involved, as well as a camper that was in close proximity. Both the structure and the vehicle are a total loss.”
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Flowery Branch motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash

A motorcyclist believed to be one who had been observed by officers earlier traveling at a high rate of speed died Saturday night after crashing on Exit 17 of I-985. Jeremy Wayne Burney, 28, of Flowery Branch was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at Northeast Georgia Medical Center from serious injuries he received when he crashed because his blue motorcycle was unable to negotiate the curve at the top of the offramp, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Eater

Atlanta’s First Zero-Proof Bottle Shop Opens

The Zero Co. opened over the weekend in Poncey-Highland, becoming Atlanta’s first bottle shop dedicated to selling non-alcoholic wines, beers, and spirits. Located next door to Highland Row Antiques on North Highland Avenue, the Zero Co. is a collaboration between natural wine and small batch liquor shop Elemental Spirits Co. and non-alcoholic distributor the Zero Proof. The shop carries over 300 non-alcoholic spirits, wines, beer, and canned beverages and will eventually offer tastings and other drink events, including zero-proof pop-up bars.
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

GSP: Rockmart Man dies in Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident

On December 10, at approximately 6:15 PM, troopers from the Georgia State Patrol Cartersville branch were dispatched to a vehicle versus a pedestrian accident in Polk County on Bellview Road. The investigation revealed that a Ford Escape was traveling east on Bellview Road. A pedestrian in dark clothing was walking in the eastbound lane. The front of the Escape struck the pedestrian, identified as Christopher Fee, age 37 of Rockmart. Fee succumbed to his injuries on the scene. These are the preliminary findings of the Georgia State Patrol. No charges have been made at the time of this report.
POLK COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy