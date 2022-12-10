A motorcyclist believed to be one who had been observed by officers earlier traveling at a high rate of speed died Saturday night after crashing on Exit 17 of I-985. Jeremy Wayne Burney, 28, of Flowery Branch was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at Northeast Georgia Medical Center from serious injuries he received when he crashed because his blue motorcycle was unable to negotiate the curve at the top of the offramp, the Georgia State Patrol reported.

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO