ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall

The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Vehicle recovered from water on Pondside Rd in Longmeadow following accident

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Longmeadow responded to Pondside Road in Longmeadow Monday afternoon after a car ended up in the water. According to Longmeadow Fire officials, no injuries were reported. A crew under the direction of Longmeadow Fire Lieutenant Viera assisted Bach’s Towing in removing the vehicle from...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 11

First Alert Weather Day As The Season’s First Plowable Snowfall Will Occur!. Bears shower the Thunderbirds game for the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Bears shower the Thunderbirds game for the annual Teddy Bear Toss. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley speaks at Mount Holyoke College. Updated: 23 hours ago. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy