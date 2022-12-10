ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theadvocate.com

This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month

Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

David Simoneaux leaving Catholic for Central head coaching job

BATON ROUGE - Catholic High Head Coach David Simoneaux is leaving the school to accept the head coaching position at Central. Catholic head coach David Simoneaux has left Catholic high, I am told he will be the new head coach at Central. Catholic search for a new coach is underway....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

SU Basketball defends home court against LSU-A, 98-76

BATON ROUGE, La — Southern Men’s Basketball returned to the court Saturday after more than a full week off for finals and almost scored 100 on their first test back. The Jaguars downed the LSU-Alexandria Generals 98-76 in front of their home crowd at the F. G. Clark Activity center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU honors Black pioneers, names building, programs in their honor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is honoring Black pioneers by naming two programs and one building in their honor. The university’s design building will take on the name Julian T. White Hall. Meanwhile, LSU announced the naming of the Lutrill and Pearl Payne School of Education and the Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Last meeting for five in advance of big School Board turnover

CENTERVILLE -- New roofs and athletic fields shared the St. Mary Parish School Board agenda Thursday with goodbyes from five departing members. The roofs will be atop schools from Patterson to Amelia. The athletic fields are in Morgan City, where plans are being developed to refurbish the high school's football field, and in.
MORGAN CITY, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Gonzales’ Carmille Smith earns Criminal Justice degree

Congratulations to Carmille Smith on earning her Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University A & M College’s Baton Rouge Campus. Carmille received the diploma during the commencement ceremony conducted on Friday, December 9. Carmille is the daughter of Valerie Vessel Smith and the granddaughter of the late...
GONZALES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday

Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
LOUISIANA STATE
fgazette.com

Illegal gambling has invaded LSU

Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
LOUISIANA STATE

