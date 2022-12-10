Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoRobin FambroughBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com
Lutcher wins 9th State Title after beating North DeSoto 28-25 in the Division II Non-Select Championship
NEW ORLEANS - The Lutcher Bulldogs are the Division II Non-Select State Champs after beating North DeSoto 28-25. Bulldogs quarterback D'Wanye Winfield threw for 299 yards and 3 scores, while defensive back Craydon Long had 3 interceptions. Lutcher caps off a 14-1 season with their 9th State Championship.
postsouth.com
Plaquemine, White Castle await first La. 1 Classic basketball tournament
Coaches along the Westbank clamored for years to create a tournament in the same vein as the Baton Rouge Holiday Classic, and this year it finally will come to fruition. Seven teams will compete Thursday through Saturday in the first La. 1 Classic, which will be at Port Allen High School.
tigerdroppings.com
Former LSU CB Raydarious Jones Announces His Transfer Destination
After entering the transfer portal last week, former LSU cornerback Raydarious Jones announced Monday night that he is headed to Mississippi State. Jones, a junior from Horn Lake, Miss., appeared in nine games last year but was suspended this season due to academics.
brproud.com
Simoneaux to coach for Central High, Catholic High starts search for new football coach
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic High’s searching for a new head football coach as David Simoneaux steps down, the school announced Monday. Principal Lisa Harvey thanked Simoneaux for two outstanding seasons in a statement:. “We are grateful for Coach Simoneaux’s leadership and the incredible example he has...
LOOK: Brian Kelly, LSU Coaches Hit The Road to Visit Commits
Brian Kelly and his staff went coast-to-coast this week holding in-home visits with their 2023 commits. As they continue putting the final touches on this class ahead of Early Signing Day in less than two weeks, Kelly has his foot on the gas for a number of prospects. One visit...
wbrz.com
KJ Williams scores season high of 35 points, lifts LSU hoops in 20-point comeback over Wake Forest
ATLANTA, Ga. - Matt McMahon had the best win of his young career at LSU on Saturday. The Tigers were down by 20 points in the first half in the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta, but that's when Murray State transfer KJ Williams decided to get hot. The forward went 7...
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month
Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
wbrz.com
David Simoneaux leaving Catholic for Central head coaching job
BATON ROUGE - Catholic High Head Coach David Simoneaux is leaving the school to accept the head coaching position at Central. Catholic head coach David Simoneaux has left Catholic high, I am told he will be the new head coach at Central. Catholic search for a new coach is underway....
LSU announces cancellation of women’s basketball game against UNO
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is alerting fans about the cancellation of the women’s basketball game against UNO. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the PMAC on LSU’s campus. University officials said the game was canceled because of health and...
NOLA.com
An unexpected star is LSU's only member of The Associated Press' All-America team
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, pressed into a crucial role this season and became one of the Tigers' most dependable players, earned third-team All-America recognition from The Associated Press. The AP announced its first, second and third teams Monday. Wingo was the only LSU player on any of the three...
brproud.com
SU Basketball defends home court against LSU-A, 98-76
BATON ROUGE, La — Southern Men’s Basketball returned to the court Saturday after more than a full week off for finals and almost scored 100 on their first test back. The Jaguars downed the LSU-Alexandria Generals 98-76 in front of their home crowd at the F. G. Clark Activity center.
Is Pete Maravich the Best College Basketball Player Ever? We Rank Our Top 5
Where does Pete Maravich rank on our top-five list of all-time college basketball greats? The post Is Pete Maravich the Best College Basketball Player Ever? We Rank Our Top 5 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
UPDATE: LCA Coaches Meet With STM Student Seen on Camera Using Racial Slur, Ask For Grace & Mercy
The thriller of a state championship showdown between STM and LCA was even wilder than advertised but a video that was allegedly recorded at the game has sparked major backlash on social media. UPDATE:. LCA Coaches Reggie Williams and Trev Faulk met with the young man accused of using the...
LSU honors Black pioneers, names building, programs in their honor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is honoring Black pioneers by naming two programs and one building in their honor. The university’s design building will take on the name Julian T. White Hall. Meanwhile, LSU announced the naming of the Lutrill and Pearl Payne School of Education and the Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School.
LSU Reveille
LSU Board of Supervisors votes to name schools, building after Black trailblazers
The LSU Board of Supervisors unanimously approved requests Friday to name two schools and a building on the main campus after Black trailblazers at the university. The names are of three students and a professor who broke barriers and set firsts for Black members of the university community in the 1950s and ‘60s.
stmarynow.com
Last meeting for five in advance of big School Board turnover
CENTERVILLE -- New roofs and athletic fields shared the St. Mary Parish School Board agenda Thursday with goodbyes from five departing members. The roofs will be atop schools from Patterson to Amelia. The athletic fields are in Morgan City, where plans are being developed to refurbish the high school's football field, and in.
wbrz.com
Human Jukebox holds tribute for Southern University band members killed in crash
BATON ROUGE - The Human Jukebox held a ceremony at Southern University on Sunday honoring three members of the marching band who were killed while traveling home for the holidays. The Human Jukebox announced Friday it would hold the ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday outside the band hall. There, bandmates...
pelicanpostonline.com
Gonzales’ Carmille Smith earns Criminal Justice degree
Congratulations to Carmille Smith on earning her Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University A & M College’s Baton Rouge Campus. Carmille received the diploma during the commencement ceremony conducted on Friday, December 9. Carmille is the daughter of Valerie Vessel Smith and the granddaughter of the late...
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
fgazette.com
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU
Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
