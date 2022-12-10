Read full article on original website
Ogallala hosts Saint Pat’s
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Ogallala played host to the Saint Pat’s Irish on Monday in a match-up that was moved up a day due to inclement weather. The Indians started off hot and continued that trend throughout the day as they take the match-up of undefeated teams 77-37. The...
Hershey basketball hosts Saint Pat’s
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey basketball welcomed in Saint Pat’s boys and girls for a doubleheader on Saturday. The Hershey girls took the victory in a tight battle with the Irish 49-42, while the Irish boys ran away from Hershey 57-30. The Hershey boys (0-4) and girls (3-1) are...
North Platte basketball hosts Elkhorn North
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte welcomed in the boys and girls basketball teams from Elkhorn North High School for a doubleheader on Saturday. The Wolves girls defeated the North Platte girls 75-18, while the North Platte boys picked up their first win of the season 55-51. The North Platte...
Get to know 2022 Nebraska Teacher of the Year: Lee Perez
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From potential dropout, to decorated educator, Lee Perez has seen a little bit of everything in his lifetime. Perez, a North Platte native, teaches English as a Second Language to grades five to eight at Alice Buffet Magnet Middle School in Omaha, but that wasn’t even close to his career plan growing up.
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
Lincoln County Sheriff office offers winter weather tips
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -With winter weather approaching, it comes with a lot of dangers and also requires being prepared. Roland L. Kramer, Chief Deputy of the Lincoln County Sheriff Department, has some tips ahead of a storm coming our way Tuesday. “Stay at home if you can,” Kramer said....
Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in region
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Logan, Thomas, Hooker, Grant, Buffalo, and Kearney Counties last week. According to a press release from NSP, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties during the evening hours of...
Custer County man killed in rollover accident
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened at 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 10 on Victoria Springs Road, near Road 810. Deputies say the driver of the 1995 Ford Ranger pickup, John Lytle, 58, of Sargent, was northbound on Victoria...
Nebraska State Patrol removes explosives from Sutherland residence
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol removed explosives from a Sutherland residence on Monday. According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a man came into the Emergency Room at Great Plains Health in North Platte during the early morning hours of Monday. The victim was noticeably suffering from a gunshot wound or some sort of explosion.
How to build a winter weather preparedness kit
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With a strong winter storm expected to hit our area early next week, we wanted to remind you how to build a comprehensive winter weather preparedness kit so you could be ready for the storm. First, you will want to make sure you have a...
Lincoln County Commissioners set date for bids on new probation building renovations
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lincoln County Commissioners set a date for bids to be submitted by contractors for renovations to the future probation office in North Platte. According to Lee Davies Architecture, who toured the building and created renovation plans, the building at 103-111 North Dewey St. is in need of updates.
North Platte police partner with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to share dangers of drunk driving
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This holiday season the North Platte Police Department will be partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, to share the message about the dangers of driving while intoxicated. NHTSA and the NPPD want all drivers to remember the lifesaving message to “Drive Sober or...
