kciiradio.com
Wolves Sweep Ravens in Kalona Saturday; Boys Play OT Classic
The Winfield-Mt. Union Wolves grabbed a pair of Southeast Iowa Superconference basketball wins Saturday at Hillcrest Union over the Ravens. The No. 14 in Class 1A Lady Wolves were a 55-13 winner. The Wolves defense was fierce holding the Ravens without a point for the first 13 minutes of the game, opening on a 25-0 run and holding Hillcrest without a field goal through the first 17 minutes of action, that included WMU taking a 37-1 lead into the half. After the game, Winfield-Mt. Union head coach Mendy McCreight talked about the keys to her team’s dominating performance. “We came out, we played strong. We put our press on right away and knew that we could create turnovers. All five of them working together, the ball movement on offense, the defense, communication were all key. Melina Oepping did great, she led us with 14 points, eight rebounds as well. Bradie Buffington had a good game. Keely Malone shot the ball well from the three point, Anna Anderson stepped up and shot the ball well from three. It was an all-around good effort. We also had a lot of players from the bench step up and my JV players got that exposure.”
kciiradio.com
WACO Wrangles Hoops Sweep Vs Columbus
The WACO Warriors were victorious in both of their basketball games last night against the Columbus Wildcats. In the girls’ game, WACO led 17-8 at the end of the first quarter and expanded that advantage to 13 points at halftime. The Warriors would go on to win 60-41 thanks to another big offensive night from Ellah Kissell. The senior scored 14 of her game-high 26 points in the second half. Junior Emma Wagler added 12 points to help WACO improve to 3-2. Columbus senior Victoria Howell did her best with 14 points and four three-pointers, but it was not enough to keep the Wildcats from falling to 4-3.
Quincy, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
kciiradio.com
Eugene Horace Steele
Celebration of life services for 93-year-old Eugene Horace Steele of Riverside will be Saturday, December 17th at 10a.m. at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. General calling hours will begin at 2p.m. Friday, December 16th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington with family present to receive friends from 5-7p.m. Friday evening. Interment will take place at the Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth. Memorials have been established for the United Methodist Church of Washington.
kciiradio.com
Washington Middle School Parent Teacher Conferences 12/14
The Washington Middle School Parent/Teacher Conferences will be held on Wednesday, December 14, from 4:00 PM–7:30 PM. There will not be designated time slots for each parent to meet with teachers. Conferences will be held both in person or via email. Parents should have received an email with a link to a Google Form that is to be filled out to specify how they prefer to communicate with teachers. Parents are asked to enter through the south gym doors as teachers will be meeting with parents in the gym/south balcony. If there are any questions about conferences, please contact the Middle School.
kciiradio.com
IWU Holds December Graduation Ceremony
Iowa Wesleyan University celebrated its December graduates on Thursday with their annual ceremony in the University Chapel. 31 undergraduate and nine graduate students were honored during the ceremony. This included seven students receiving their Masters of Arts in Management Leadership and two earning a Masters of Education in Curriculum and Instruction.
kciiradio.com
Jeffrey Jay Johnston
Funeral services for 69-year-old Jeffrey Jay Johnston will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 15 at the United Church of Crawfordsville. The family will be present to receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Interment with military honors will take place at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter Iowa on Friday, December 16. Memorials have been established for United Church of Crawfordsville, Paws and More Animal Shelter or Crawfordsville American Legion Post 593. The Jones & Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
KBUR
Cedar Rapids man cited after single vehicle accident in Keokuk
Keokuk, IA- The Keokuk Police Department has cited a Cedar Rapids man following a single-vehicle accident. The Daily Gate City reports that, on Thursday, December 8th, 30-year-old Dakota Lee Rogers of Cedar Rapids was driving a pickup truck northbound in the 200 block of Carbide Lane. Rogers then blacked out...
Wow, this New Mt. Sterling, Illinois Place Even Has a Sweet Lake
I've probably seen a zillion vacation possibilities in Missouri and Illinois so it's frankly kind of hard to impress me. This new Mt. Sterling place managed to do the impossible mainly because it has a very sweet private lake. From what I can tell, this is a completely new addition...
kciiradio.com
Winfield Historical Society To Hold Holiday Open House
The Winfield Historical Society & Museum will be hosting a Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 17. From 5-7 p.m. guests will have the opportunity to tour the museum, as well as its future site. The current museum is located at the Masonic Temple in downtown Winfield, but due to...
kciiradio.com
Hospice of Washington County holds Grief Support Group Meeting
Hospice of Washington County holds a Grief Support Group meeting every Tuesday throughout the month of December at 10 AM. KCII spoke with Jina Witthoft, assistant executive director & director of bereavement services, to talk about the program. “Our goal for grief support is just to provide reinforcement tools and support and a safe place to talk and discuss, you know, some of the tough questions. And then an opportunity to share and listen to others going through that similar experience, and so, with support groups, it just gives us that extra benefit.” This Tuesday’s meeting will be the first meeting since COVID began; it will also be the group’s first meeting in the new building that they moved into in January. Hospice of Washington County is also hosting its Memorial Trees this Holiday season in the windows of the Washington Public Library. You can honor a loved one by donating an ornament in their memory, and Hospice of Washington County will put that ornament on the memorial trees annually.
East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant
The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
KWQC
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Henry County, Iowa
A Rock Island man is facing additional charges in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes. Moline high...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy woman facing DUI charge after Friday afternoon crash on Illinois 96
QUINCY — A Quincy woman was seriously injured in a Friday afternoon crash north of Quincy. A 2016 Chevy Cruze driven by Stacy Meyer, 49, of Quincy, was stopped on Illinois 96, just north of U.S. 24, facing south just before 3:30 p.m. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said Meyer attempted to make a U-turn and pulled into traffic. Meyer’s vehicle was struck by a southbound 2012 Dodge Durango driven by Brigita Miller, 28, of Quincy.
wlds.com
IL 4th District Appellate Court Upholds Dismissal of Aggravated DUI Charge Against McBride in Fatal 2020 Crash in Quincy
The Illinois Fourth District Appellate Court upheld an April ruling to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence against a Quincy woman involved in an August 2020 crash that killed 4 people. The appellate court upheld then-Adams County Judge Amy Lannerd’s decision to dismiss the charge against Natasha...
ottumwaradio.com
More Details from Mount Pleasant Officer-Related Shooting
The names of the subject and the officer who wounded the former in a Mount Pleasant shooting were released on Thursday by authorities. 33-year-old Samantha Shumaker has been charged with domestic abuse and false imprisonment. On December 3rd, members of the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office...
wrmj.com
Clydesdales Find Their Way Back To Alexis
It is believed the American Clydesdale first settled in the United States in Alexis. And they’re back, thanks to the efforts of Kyle Flowers and Sam Medhurst, co-owners of F & M Clydesdales. You can find more information on their Facebook page—F & M Clydesdales.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine domestic disturbance ends in death
A Thursday night domestic disturbance in Muscatine ended with the death of a 65-year-old man from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At approximately 6:24 p.m. Dec. 8, 2022, investigators from the Muscatine Police Department began looking into an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a male and female, whom had previously dated, according to police Friday. It was alleged that the male had been armed with a handgun during the incident and had made threats towards the female.
Would-be shoplifter facing gun charge after GPD dispatched to Walmart
Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 3rd responded to Walmart for a report of retail theft in progress. Officers learned that the male subject was attempting to do a “ticket switch” which is an ongoing scam of people scanning the barcode of a less-expensive item while at the self-checkout. The 42-year-old male subject had departed in a U-Haul van before officers arrived. Employees were able to retrieve all the merchandise the man attempted to steal. While en route, officers located the van and the male driver near Morton Avenue and Walsh Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The man told police he didn’t have a driver’s license, and that he just left Walmart after being accused of theft. The man was placed under arrest and police located several barcodes from Walmart in the man’s pocket. Inside the U-Haul, officers located a 12 gauge shotgun, a HiPoint 9mm firearm, several small mopeds, power tools, as well as numerous keys, locks, and a crowbar. The man refused to speak to police and was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Driving on a Suspended License, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
WQAD
Year in Review | Galesburg Cottage Hospital closure; Shelby Kluver walks through her reporting
2020 started with the closure of this Galesburg hospital, disrupting the lives of many patients and staff. News 8's Shelby Kluver walks through the challenges.
