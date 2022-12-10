The Winfield-Mt. Union Wolves grabbed a pair of Southeast Iowa Superconference basketball wins Saturday at Hillcrest Union over the Ravens. The No. 14 in Class 1A Lady Wolves were a 55-13 winner. The Wolves defense was fierce holding the Ravens without a point for the first 13 minutes of the game, opening on a 25-0 run and holding Hillcrest without a field goal through the first 17 minutes of action, that included WMU taking a 37-1 lead into the half. After the game, Winfield-Mt. Union head coach Mendy McCreight talked about the keys to her team’s dominating performance. “We came out, we played strong. We put our press on right away and knew that we could create turnovers. All five of them working together, the ball movement on offense, the defense, communication were all key. Melina Oepping did great, she led us with 14 points, eight rebounds as well. Bradie Buffington had a good game. Keely Malone shot the ball well from the three point, Anna Anderson stepped up and shot the ball well from three. It was an all-around good effort. We also had a lot of players from the bench step up and my JV players got that exposure.”

KALONA, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO