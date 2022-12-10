Read full article on original website
From blizzards to tornadoes, US braces for wild weather week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Millions of people in the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest are bracing for blizzard-like conditions from a massive storm blowing across the country. States farther to the south including Texas and Louisiana are being warned of the risk of flash flooding and tornadoes from the same weather system. “This is a ‘we are not kidding’ kind of storm,” the South Dakota Department of Public Safety says. The state's Department of Transportation says portions of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 through South Dakota are expected to be closed by mid-morning Tuesday due to “freezing rain, substantial snow totals, low visibility, drifting snow and high winds."
Colorado River water users convening amid crisis concerns
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Living with less water in the U.S. Southwest is the focus this week for a conference in Las Vegas about the drought-stricken and overpromised Colorado River. This year's Colorado River Water Users Association meetings are addressing crisis concerns after more than two decades of record drought attributed to climate change. As one top federal water manager said in a recent webinar: “The Colorado River system is in a very dire condition.” The Bureau of Reclamation is collecting ideas about possible actions through Dec. 20. That has officials from Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming focusing this week on how to use at least 15% less water next year, or have restrictions imposed on them.
Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
KINGSFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Army veteran has been killed in a crash while delivering bicycles to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. Steven Pringle was 57. The Detroit Free Press says Pringle was driving a pickup truck on Nov. 23 when he drove through a Punta Gorda intersection that was missing a stop sign due to the hurricane. Pringle earlier this year told the Free Press that he had been in despair but he had an awakening while praying. He turned that despair into a bike shop in Kingsford, Michigan, where he fixed bikes, sold new ones and gave many away. A son says he's been “blown away” by the reaction to his father's death.
A decade after Sandy Hook, grief remains but hope grows
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Ten years after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, victims' families and survivors say grief and trauma remain but hope continues to grow. The shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, on Dec. 14, 2012, killed 20 first graders and six educators. This year's anniversary has been more difficult for many in town. Media coverage has increased sharply. And Sandy Hook has been in the headlines for much of the year because of a series of events. They include two trials involving conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and juries awarding more than $1.5 billion to Sandy Hook families for calling the shooting a hoax.
