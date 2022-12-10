Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Cherokee County detention officer charged with crimes after allowing inmate to grope her, sheriff says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate detention officer was arrested and charged after investigators said she kissed and allowed an inmate to grope her, among other things, officials said Monday. According to a release from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Brittany Roxanne Walker, 32, of Shelby, North Carolina, was...
Go Blue Ridge
Boone Man arrested for stabbing a Child
A Boone man was arrested for Allegedly stabbing a child. On Thursday the 8th, the Boone Police Department took Franklin H. Ensminger into custody for assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury. According to court documents the defendant "unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did assault" a juvenile "with Black Kershaw Pocket Knife - approximately 9 inch blade, a deadly weapon. Very little is known at this time except that the incident occurred in the Big Lots and that Ensminger and the victim did not know each other according to Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau.
WYFF4.com
Oconee County woman charged with fraud, exploitation of assisted living patient, officials say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was arrested Monday and charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from an assisted living resident, officials said. After a nearly year-long investigation, Chanda L. Sargent, 43, of Salem, was charged with 11 counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and one count of financial transaction card fraud, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson's office.
WYFF4.com
Greenville County woman who admitted to throwing mother's body in river sentenced, officials say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County woman who officials said admitted to throwing her mother's body into a river, has pleaded guilty to federal charges in the case, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday. Beth Beamer, also known as Beth Ballard, 48, of Mauldin, was sentenced...
North Carolina detention officer arrested on hit-and-run charge
A detention officer in Buncombe County was arrested Friday on a felony hit-and-run charge.
860wacb.com
Hickory Police Arrest Rhodhiss Man On Felony Drug Trafficking Charges
Hickory Police arrested 33-year old Joseph William Patton of Rhodhiss on Monday and charged him with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $80,000. A Tuesday court date is scheduled in Newton.
WYFF4.com
Woman arrested following shooting in Pickens County, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A woman has been arrested after a man was shot in Pickens County. That's according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. According to deputies, PCSO received a call at about 8:50 p.m. on Friday about a suspicious person laying in the road, near Highway 123 in Easley.
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of driver killed in Pickens County crash
An Upstate coroner released the name of a driver killed in an Upstate crash Monday morning. Steven Glenn Holscher, 54, of Simpsonville, died at the scene, Coroner Kandy Kelley said in a release. The crash was reported just before 8:45 a.m. on Highway 123 under the South 5th Street Bridge,...
WYFF4.com
One person killed in Pickens County crash, coroner says
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash Monday morning in Pickens County, according to the coroner. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. on Highway 123 under the Highway 8 overpass. Video from the scene showed at least two vehicles involved. The coroner said one...
WYFF4.com
2 injured in early morning shooting at Greenville County bar and grill, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured two people. According to deputies, they were called to 1115 Cedar Lane Road at 1:13 a.m. Monday for a report of gunshots. The business at that location is El Tri Bar and...
2 employees at Upstate assisted living facility fired following internal investigation
Two employees were fired from an Upstate assisted living facility following an internal investigation.
Suspect wanted in theft of trailer in Marion
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying the person suspected of stealing a trailer from a business parking lot.
FOX Carolina
Deadly Accident in Easley
Deputies investigate shooting in Greenville Co.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Monday morning.
WLOS.com
MISSING: Multiple county sheriff's offices searching for woman last seen 4 weeks ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a missing Yancey County woman who was last seen four weeks ago is continuing to appeal to the public for help locating her. Officials say Summer Ray, age 38, of Burnsville, was last seen Nov. 13, 2022. Summer stands 5'9" tall and...
WYFF4.com
'Troubling' allegations lead to 2 Upstate assisted living home employees being fired, facility says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two employees at an assisted-living facility in Greenville, South Carolina, were fired after "troubling and serious allegations regarding the mistreatment of residents by an employee" were reported. Officials at the Oaks at Chanticleer said they were made aware of the allegations on Tuesday. They said in...
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County sheriff's deputy dies after 'tragic accident'
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate sheriff's office is mourning the loss of a deputy with more than 30 years of law enforcement service. Robert Charles “Taco” Talanges, 60, died Thursday, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office posted to its Facebook page. Specific details about his death were not...
Inmate dead after alleged attack at local prison
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is investigating after an inmate died following an alleged attack at a local prison.
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Union County crash, troopers say
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Union County. Troopers say the crash happened on Saturday morning, around 7:50 a.m. According to troopers, a 2021 Ford SUV was headed East on SC Highway 49, near Wild Cat Road when it went...
WYFF4.com
Shooting investigation underway after man flags down person in middle of highway, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — A shooting investigation has started in Easley, according to deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that a man walked into the roadway of Calhoun Memorial Highway and flagged down a person passing by stating that he was shot. Authorities arrived to the scene...
