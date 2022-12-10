Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Phoenix residents discuss pros and cons of police officers returning to school campusesEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
Zion Dunk at Buzzer Sparks Suns, Pelicans Scuffle (Video)
Tempers flared at the end of the game between the two Western Conference frontrunners.
Brandon Ingram took shots at Suns on social media after win
Zion Williamson was not the only New Orleans Pelicans player who had some fun at the Phoenix Suns’ expense on Friday. In a showdown of Western Conference titans, the Pelicans defeated the Suns in New Orleans by the final of 128-117. There was some drama at the end of the game when Williamson threw down a late dunk that angered the Suns.
RUMOR: Suns eyeing trade with West team Chris Paul will love
The Phoenix Suns have been linked with Kyle Kuzma as of late, but sure enough, he’s not the only one that the team is interested in as they look to get more help for Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Apparently, the Suns are also eyeing a potential deal with...
Pelicans Shut Down Suns 'Boo Machine' Theory
The New Orleans Pelicans were accused of using a noise machine to enhance the boos raining down on Chris Paul.
Chris Paul’s Dirty Elbow To The Face Goes Viral
Chris Paul was called out over the weekend. Chris Paul is a player who has gotten a ton of criticism over the years. There are a lot of NBA fans out there who actually don’t care for him that much. This is because Paul has delivered some dirty plays. Additionally, he has a reputation for being a bit of a choker in the playoffs.
Chris Paul heard savage chant from New Orleans crowd during loss to Pelicans
Chris Paul has officially lived long enough to see himself become the villain in his former city. Paul and the Phoenix Suns lost a tough game in overtime to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. With co-star Devin Booker out, Paul struggled with just six points on 3-for-10 from the field. He also fouled out in the extra period after retroactively being given an offensive foul on a three-point try.
Suns Attend Devin Booker’s Jersey Retirement at Moss Point
Booker’s NBA journey has been quite the story. From his father taking him in to help train him get to the next level by living in Mississippi to going to Moss Point high school and being one of the highest recruiting players coming out of high school. In his...
Recruiting Tracker: The Latest on Four-Star LSU Commit Daylen Austin
LSU reeled in an important commitment when 4-star cornerback Daylen Austin announced his pledge in May, but the Tigers will have to fight off a few schools pushing for the coveted defensive back down the stretch. Austin, a Long Beach, Calif. native, is fresh off of a visit to Oregon,...
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson explains last-second 360 windmill dunk against Suns: ‘Got carried away a little bit'
Zion Williamson dunked the ball with only seconds remaining in the game against the Phoenix Suns Friday night, angering members of the Suns.
Higley defense silences Cactus for first football title
TEMPE - Along with the 5A trophy, championship banner and team photo Higley football may want to display a picture of Sun Devil Stadium's north end zone and the 20 yards leading up to it.
Perry dominates top out-of-state teams in back-to-back nights at Hoophall West
For the second night in the row at Hoophal West on Saturday, top-ranked Gilbert Perry showed no mercy to a top out-of-state opponent and dominated in every fashion, beating California's San Ysidro and guard Mikey Williams 90-66 to close out the five-day basketball event at Scottsdale Chaparral. This time it wasn't one of Perry's 5 stars -- 6-foot-8 Koa Peat and 6-8 Cody Williams -- who emerged with the MVP basketball afterwards. ...
