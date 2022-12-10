ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Larry Brown Sports

Brandon Ingram took shots at Suns on social media after win

Zion Williamson was not the only New Orleans Pelicans player who had some fun at the Phoenix Suns’ expense on Friday. In a showdown of Western Conference titans, the Pelicans defeated the Suns in New Orleans by the final of 128-117. There was some drama at the end of the game when Williamson threw down a late dunk that angered the Suns.
PHOENIX, AZ
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Paul’s Dirty Elbow To The Face Goes Viral

Chris Paul was called out over the weekend. Chris Paul is a player who has gotten a ton of criticism over the years. There are a lot of NBA fans out there who actually don’t care for him that much. This is because Paul has delivered some dirty plays. Additionally, he has a reputation for being a bit of a choker in the playoffs.
Larry Brown Sports

Chris Paul heard savage chant from New Orleans crowd during loss to Pelicans

Chris Paul has officially lived long enough to see himself become the villain in his former city. Paul and the Phoenix Suns lost a tough game in overtime to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. With co-star Devin Booker out, Paul struggled with just six points on 3-for-10 from the field. He also fouled out in the extra period after retroactively being given an offensive foul on a three-point try.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Suns Attend Devin Booker’s Jersey Retirement at Moss Point

Booker’s NBA journey has been quite the story. From his father taking him in to help train him get to the next level by living in Mississippi to going to Moss Point high school and being one of the highest recruiting players coming out of high school. In his...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Perry dominates top out-of-state teams in back-to-back nights at Hoophall West

For the second night in the row at Hoophal West on Saturday, top-ranked Gilbert Perry showed no mercy to a top out-of-state opponent and dominated in every fashion, beating California's San Ysidro and guard Mikey Williams 90-66 to close out the five-day basketball event at Scottsdale Chaparral. This time it wasn't one of Perry's 5 stars -- 6-foot-8 Koa Peat and 6-8 Cody Williams -- who emerged with the MVP basketball afterwards. ...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

