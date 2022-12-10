Chris Paul has officially lived long enough to see himself become the villain in his former city. Paul and the Phoenix Suns lost a tough game in overtime to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. With co-star Devin Booker out, Paul struggled with just six points on 3-for-10 from the field. He also fouled out in the extra period after retroactively being given an offensive foul on a three-point try.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO