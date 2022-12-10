ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Comments / 8

Carmen Johnson
1d ago

If you're trying to kick someone's door in at 5:30am and hurt others, and you're on drugs, then those are choices and these are the consequences. Where's the JUSTICE for the poor homeowners who I'm sure were terrified? This family should be embarrassed and more humbled by the havoc this man wreaked on so many individuals.

Reply
11
AP_000355.2a1a52d2f3eb4dacb0713b1d487188c8.1427
1d ago

Justice? Why not take responsibility for your actions? The police responded appropriately. Smh

Reply
10
Related
Mountain Democrat

Child molester convicted

An El Dorado County jury has convicted Randy James Rivard, 53, of multiple counts of child molestation. He was arrested in Placerville in January 2018. According to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office, the victim testified about years of sexual abuse at the hands of Rivard, a man she viewed as a father figure.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man dead after shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man died Monday after a shooting in Stockton. Police are investigating it as a homicide. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. near the 500 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old who had been shot. The man died at the scene.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

17-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping with ‘minor injuries’

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after jumping out of a vehicle in a kidnapping attempt Saturday, according to the Stockton Police Department. The victim was walking in the area of Mission Road and Monterey Avenue when she was offered a ride by the suspect. According to police, she got into […]
STOCKTON, CA
kubaradio.com

Sutter County Carjacking Victim Tortured

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Sutter County Sheriff’s office reports they’re searching for a trio of suspected carjackers, who tortured a victim prior to stealing – and ultimately abandoning – his vehicle. A 911 call was made around 11:00 last Wednesday night from South George Washington...
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man who threatened to detonate bomb Friday in Vallejo arrested

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A man who threatened to detonate a bomb Friday if his demands were not met has been arrested, according to a press release from the Vallejo Police Department. The man called Vallejo PD and reported he had a bomb in his bag, according to police. Police negotiated for several hours with […]
VALLEJO, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Man Found Shot Dead at Motel

STOCKTON – Police responded to a report of a man down at a motel early Monday morning and found him to be the victim of a fatal gunshot wound. At about 2:45am emergency crews responded to a motel on the 500 block of West Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard for a report of a person down. Arriving officers found a 53 year old man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Two people shot in separate incidents in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot in Stockton in separate incidents on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department. The first incident occurred in the 600 Block of Bedlow Drive where a 22-year-old man was shot after an altercation with a suspect. Police said that officers responded to the […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Police: Stockton teen kidnapped, injured after jumping from vehicle

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are searching for a kidnapping suspect after a 17-year-old was forced to jump out of a car to escape, according to authorities. The teen suffered minor injuries after jumping out of the car Saturday night, the Stockton Police Department said. The victim was walking...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Suspect who threatened employee at Cosumnes River College arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person who threatened a Cosumnes River College employee and the college back in November was arrested, college officials said. The update on the Nov. 21 incident came in a letter to students from Edward Bush, president of Cosumnes River College. The incident prompted a lockdown at the campus and a call for students to shelter in place.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Stockton teen jumps out of car to escape kidnapping

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton teen is recovering from minor injuries after jumping out of a car in the Country Club area to escape a kidnapping, police officials say. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old girl was walking near Mission Road and Monterey Avenue when officers said a Hispanic man offered her a ride.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Missing Stockton woman, 90, considered at-risk; sightings reported in Altaville, El Dorado Hills

STOCKTON – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 90-year-old Stockton woman who has been reportedly seen in several other Northern California cities since she disappeared. Stockton police say Betsy Brotby left her North Stockton home early Sunday afternoon to go to Kohl's, but family says she never came home. That night, police say Brotby appears to have stopped at a store in the Calaveras County community of Altaville and asked a clerk for directions back to Stockton.Police say Brotby's car – a silver 2018 Honda CRV with the license plate number 8ETJ246 – was spotted in El Dorado Hills around 3 a.m. Monday.  Brotby is considered at-risk to due having a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused, police say. Anyone who sees her is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7911. 
STOCKTON, CA
FireRescue1

Black Calif. firefighter says colleagues set him up to fail; he is suing city

SACRAMENTO — A Black Sacramento firefighter is suing the city, alleging that racial discrimination in the Sacramento Fire Department harmed his career, humiliated him and caused him emotional distress. Firefighter Waris Gildersleeve alleges in the lawsuit that his mostly white colleagues attempted to sabotage his career with damaged or...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy