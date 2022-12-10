Read full article on original website
Virginia cop who traveled to California to kill three relatives of a 15-year-old girl committed suicideEdy ZooRiverside, CA
75th Annual Victorville Christmas Parade brings the community together for the holidaysThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Victorville and Hesperia make top 100 Boomtowns in America for 2022The HD PostVictorville, CA
HD Family Events Winter Wonderland showcasing over 40 local small businesses this SundayThe HD PostVictorville, CA
vvng.com
French Bulldog stolen from car broken into at Target parking lot in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A family is devasted after their French Bulldog, Ben, was stolen from a car broken into at the Target shopping Center in Hesperia. It happened Sunday, December 11, 2022, prompting San Bernardino County County Sheriff’s Deputies to respond to the High Desert Gateway shopping center located at 12795 Main Street, for a report of two vehicle break-ins, sheriff’s logs confirmed.
vvng.com
Dozens of shots were fired at illegal marijuana operation in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An investigation is underway after dozens of rounds were fired at an illegal marijuana operation in Adelanto. It happened on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 6:02 pm, in the 7400 block of Pansy Avenue. Sheriff’s officials said the unknown suspects pulled up in front of...
vvng.com
Victorville man with felony convictions arrested on multiple weapons charges
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 63-year-old suspect with several felony convictions was arrested after police found multiple un-serialized weapons inside his place of residence in Victorville. On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at approximately 3:26 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to an unknown problem at a...
vvng.com
Meth and fentanyl-laced oxycodone seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 3rd-9th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 3, 2022, and December 9, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 9 search warrants at various locations in Victorville, Yucaipa, San Bernardino, Lucerne Valley, Norco, and Fontana.
Authorities ID Santa Ana man killed in Thermal after pickup overturned
Authorities today identified a 61-year-old Santa Ana man who died in Thermal after the pickup truck he was driving overturned into a dirt shoulder. The Riverside County coroner's office identified the man as Lippel Romulo. A passenger, a 39-year-old Walnut woman, sustained moderate injuries in the one-vehicle wreck and was taken to the Desert The post Authorities ID Santa Ana man killed in Thermal after pickup overturned appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects are arrested after they allegedly fled store in Victoria Gardens with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise
Four suspects, including two juveniles, were apprehended after they allegedly fled a store in Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 10 at about 5:36 p.m., deputies assigned to the mall responded to a report...
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects who were driving stolen vehicles are arrested in Upland
Two suspects who were driving stolen vehicles were arrested in separate incidents in Upland on Dec. 12, according to the Upland Police Department. At about 5 a.m., officers were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle near Mountain Avenue and the Route 210 Freeway. the Upland P.D. said in...
Fontana Herald News
Search warrants served at 10 locations, including one in Fontana; nine arrests are made during week-long operation
Search warrants were served at 10 locations, including one in Fontana, and a total of nine persons were arrested during a week-long targeted crime suppression effort in the Inland Empire, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department’s...
Felon who sold deadly dose of fentanyl sentenced
A felon who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 36-year- old Calimesa man was sentenced Monday to 11 years in state prison. Gregory Robert Oviatt, 35, of Redlands, pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge against him.
Armed robbery in Coachella, police looking for suspect
Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to an armed robbery at a business near Avenue 50 and Van Buren Street in Coachella. Deputies said the suspect was a Hispanic man in his 20s wearing green pants and a camouflage hooded sweatshirt. The suspect reportedly went inside the business after 3 p.m. Saturday with a black The post Armed robbery in Coachella, police looking for suspect appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Collision with Fire Engine Identified
A motorist killed when his sedan crashed into a fire engine stopped because of a separate accident on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as an 18-year-old Fontana man. Anthony Bouslaiby was fatally injured about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, roughly a half-mile west...
vvng.com
Shannon D. Dicus sworn in as 36th Sheriff of San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) Sheriff-elect Dicus took an oath of office Monday December 12, 2022, officially becoming the 36th person to hold the position in San Bernardino County. Chief Goodman had the honor of swearing in San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon D. Dicus. “Sheriff Dicus is a true leader...
Fire erupts at illegal marijuana grow house in Covina, where 400 plants were discovered
Firefighters discovered about 400 marijuana plants inside an illegal grow house in Covina that erupted in flames on Monday, officials said.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Jurupa Valley (Jurupa Valley, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway, just west of Valley Way. According to the police, a BMW had been driving with great speed down the Freeway when it lost control and crashed into a fire truck.
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested in Rancho Cucamonga after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle
A 46-year-old man was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 9 at about 4:06 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted a traffic stop on Ronnie Evans, a Rancho Cucamonga resident, for a vehicle code violation in the area of Hellman Avenue and San Bernardino Road.
vvng.com
Man hanging onto fence from 15 Freeway over pass at Palmdale Road detained Friday afternoon
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man attempting to jump from the Interstate 15 Freeway overpass was detained a short time later. It happened at 3:38 p.m. December 9, 2022, on the Palmdale Road overpass in Victorville. According to the California Highway Patrol logs, a caller advised dispatch that a...
vvng.com
Body of woman found dumped on Bear Valley Road Identified, suspect arrested
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville man was arrested for murder after the body of a woman was found dumped in the roadway. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, deputies from the Victorville Station responded to a call regarding a person down near Bear Valley Road and Amethyst Road. When...
16-year-old arrested for stabbing 4 in Redlands: Police
The Redlands Police Department announced that a teen has been arrested after four people were stabbed in a fight last Saturday. The 16-year-old boy’s stabbings occurred during a Dec. 3 fight involving 20 people, most of them minors, in the parking lot of Summit Apartments, located at 27431 W. San Bernardino Ave., police said in […]
vvng.com
Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Shelby Lynn Marino, a Hesperia resident, lost her battle with breast cancer this weekend and people in the Victor Valley community are sharing stories and memories of her. Born August 24, 1990, Marino graduated from William Blount High School in Maryville Tennessee and moved to...
vvng.com
Homicide investigation closes Bear Valley Road at Amethyst Road near Stater Bros in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homicide investigation shut down Bear Valley Road between Amethyst Road and Shooting Star Drive in Victorville, officials confirmed. It happened early Thursday morning at about 3:30 am, when San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a “man down” call near the bus stop in front of the Stater Bros located at 13769 Bear Valley Road.
